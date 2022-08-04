Arise Acting Studio Celebrates Fourteen Years With The Announcement Of New Classes, Brand Enhancement And Franchise Opportunities

"Teaching Life Skills through Stage Skills is what we are all about" says Shane Peterman, co-founder and CEO of Arise Acting Studio. "We opened our first location in 2009 and it grew from there to four wonderful North Texas communities."

A Dallas native, Peterman, who also serves as the Producing Artistic Director for one of the areas more distinguished professional theatres, WaterTower Theatre, is now franchising Arise Acting Studio nationwide.

"My dreams of owning businesses and producing theatre have been realized, and I would like to continue to help others realize theirs as well, whether it be through studying as a young artist or owning their own business in the arts. No one else in the area is offering these kinds of opportunities with training by local accredited professionals on how to make a comfortable living in show business. We even have studio students returning to work with us and own their own locations."

Each Studio location offers acting classes, film and improv classes, voice lessons, and private lessons in all aspects of musical theater, as well as a Triple Triple Conservatory program. Arise Acting Studio produces three professional quality productions per year in addition to touring to locations such as London, NYC, Florida, Colorado and Los Angeles to train with accredited industry professionals and perform.

Currently Arise is producing Disney's classic musical BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Addison Theatre Center (home of WaterTower Theatre) and will produce Disney's NEWSIES this fall. Arise Acting Studio will continue its mission of teaching excellence in the theatrical arts, while developing well rounded individuals within the theater and beyond. Classes at all three loctions begin August 15th and franchise information is now available. "These tools and skills translate to wherever your dreams and career path leads indeed. We look forward to another great year shaping young professionals and creating relationships with future partners." says Peterman.

How/Where to Enroll for Classes:

Online: www.ariseactingstudio.com

By Phone: 817-488-0009

