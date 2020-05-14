AIDA Postponed at Bass Performance Hall

Bass Performance Hall has shared the following information regarding the postponement of Aida:

Elton John & Tim Rice's AIDA, originally scheduled for June 22-27, 2021, has been postponed and will not come to Bass Performance Hall as part of the 2020-2021 Broadway at the Bass season, Performing Arts Fort Worth announced today. All current 2020-2021 season ticket holders will receive an email with additional refund information.

No action is necessary for current ticket holders who purchased their tickets through the Bass Hall website, www.basshall.com, or Bass Hall Box Office. Emails will be sent to ticket holders with additional refund information.

Those who purchased tickets through third parties will need to contact their points of purchase.





