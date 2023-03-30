Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A LIGHT IN DARK PLACES Returns To The Bath House Cultural Center, Beginning April 7

LIDP presents five short-plays working together to break down the stigma surrounding the topic of suicide.

Mar. 30, 2023  
A LIGHT IN DARK PLACES Returns To The Bath House Cultural Center, Beginning April 7

A Light in Dark Places (ALIDP) makes its return to the Bath House Cultural Center. ALIDP presents five short-plays working together to break down the stigma surrounding the topic of suicide, using a mix of comedy and drama, to encourage healthy discussion, create community, and offer hope to those affected. Performances will be followed by a Q&A, featuring members of the ALIDP team and mental health professionals, and a reception.

ALIDP will be performed April 7, 8, 13, 14 @ 8pm and April 15 @ 2pm and 8pm, at the Bath House Cultural Center, located at 521 E Lawther Drive off of White Rock Lake. Tickets range from $20-$30 and can be bought at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2234012®id=5&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Falidptx.eventbrite.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

ALIDP's producer and actress, Kelly O'Malley is a Frisco native and a graduate of Southern Methodist University as well as the renowned Stella Adler Academy of Acting and Theatre in Los Angeles. She created ALIDP to transform the tragedy of losing her father in 2011 into hope for others whose lives have been affected by suicide.

"I'm proud that this show is more than a night of excellent theater," O'Malley said, " A Light in Dark Places demonstrates that the performing arts can reduce the stigma and silence surrounding the topic of suicide, which only makes at-risk people more vulnerable. The show creates a safer community where people feel comfortable asking for help, and that can save lives. There is nowhere I would rather provide that hope than in the city where I was born and raised."

A Light in Dark Places is a non-profit organization that breaks down stigma surrounding the topic of suicide by using the performing arts to encourage healthy discussion, create community, and offer hope to those affected. For more about A Light in Dark Places, visit www.alightindarkplaces.org.

A LIGHT IN DARK PLACES

Producer: Kelly O'Malley

Co-producers: Meagan Harris and Kristina O'Malley

The Aggravations of Izzy by Jessica Moss

Director: Ale Fips

Cast: Meagan Harris, Kelly O'Malley & Shalisha Sheridan

Happy Merry by Michael P. Adams

Director: Chris Millar

Cast: Olivia Cinquepalmi, Nancy Sherrard & Stephen Brodie

Joie de Vivre by Joe Godfrey

Director: Morgana Wilborn Cast: Thad Isbell & Tilly Zinser

Hope Springs a Turtle by Bill Brohaugh & Lisa Holt

Director: Ale Fips Cast: Mikaela Baker & Isabelle Culpepper

Packing by Jessica Moss

Director: Lauren LeBlanc

Cast: Savannah Lloyd & Jule Nelson-Duac




Channing Tatums MAGIC MIKE LIVE: The Tour Brings The Magic To North Texas Starting May 11 Photo
Channing Tatum's MAGIC MIKE LIVE: The Tour Brings The Magic To North Texas Starting May 11
The global stage sensation created and directed by Channing Tatum, MAGIC MIKE LIVE is bringing its magic to the Dallas-Fort Worth area for a limited engagement for five weeks only starting May 11.
DFWs Lizz Bashore to Lead Award-Winning NTPA Repertory Theatre Photo
DFW's Lizz Bashore to Lead Award-Winning NTPA Repertory Theatre
North Texas Performing Arts has announced that Ashlee Elizabeth (Lizz) Bashore will take on the role of Artistic Director for NTPA Repertory Theatre. This role oversees all operations of NTPA's adult theatre programs including NTPA Repertory Theatre, NTPA Community Theatre, and other adult offerings. 
Dallas Theater Center Presents INTO THE WOODS in April Photo
Dallas Theater Center Presents INTO THE WOODS in April
Dallas Theater Center (DTC) presents Into the Woods at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre April 7- April 30, 2023. Adapted from the book by James Lapine with Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and Directed by Joel Ferrell, Into the Woods is a whimsical, timeless classic, masterfully intertwining beloved fairy tales with contemporary challenges into a critically-acclaimed musical masterpiece.
Shakespeare Dallas Presents THE HENRIAD in April Photo
Shakespeare Dallas Presents THE HENRIAD in April
Shakespeare Dallas will host staged readings of The Henriad plays Thursday-Sunday night April 20-30, 2023 at the outdoor Samuell-Grand Amphitheater (1500 Tenison Parkway Dallas, TX) presented in part by The Hitz Foundation and Play On Shakespeare.

