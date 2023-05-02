2023 Musical Writers Festival Announces Keynote Speaker Joey Contreras and Additional Events

The 2023 Musical Writers Festival, sponsored by MusicalWriters.com, has announced its upcoming event on Friday, July 14, through Saturday, July 15, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Fort Worth Downtown. This year's festival features an impressive lineup of events, workshops, and networking opportunities, with acclaimed musical theatre and pop songwriter Joey Contreras as the keynote speaker.

Producing Director Rebecca Lowrey said, "I am excited to continue to put Dallas/Fort Worth on the map as the premier location for the creation and development of new musical works. We are passionate about helping musical writers every step of the way on their journey from page to stage." CEO Holly Reed is thrilled to continue fulfilling the mission of MusicalWriters.com to encourage and equip new writers. "I know how hard it is - not only figuring out the nuts, bolts, and art of writing a show, but also navigating the journey to production, the importance of networking, the essential benefits of community, and the priceless value of feedback. The Festival provides opportunities for all!"

Joey Contreras, a New York-based Mexican American songwriter, has garnered millions of streams with his various projects, performances, and album releases. Contreras is a two-time Fred Ebb Award finalist, three-time Jonathan Larson Grant finalist, and alum of the Johnny Mercer Project. His musical In Pieces is currently licensed and performed worldwide with a commercial run in the works. His other stage musicals include All The Kids Are Doing It, Forget Me Not, I Used to Shine, and the modern-day adaptation of Dante's Inferno, Heartbreakers in Hell.

The 2023 Musical Writers Festival offers attendees a unique opportunity to connect with industry professionals, Broadway and regional theatre experts, and fellow creatives from around the world. Events include a New Works Cabaret, where top Dallas talent performs songs written by conference attendees, workshops for receiving instant feedback on song performances, and breakout sessions with industry experts.

One of the highlights of the weekend is the opportunity for Festival attendees to pitch their new musicals to a panel of producers, directors and creators of theatre. The winning pitch receives a cost-free staged reading of their musical in Fort Worth, TX produced and directed by Rebecca Lowrey, MusicalWriters.com Producing Director. This "In-Person" Pitch Night will be hosted at Circle Theatre just a block away from the conference hotel. Circle Theatre is an established regional theatre in Fort Worth dedicated to presenting professional, innovative theatre.

The 2023 Musical Writers Festival, backed by the support and resources of MusicalWriters.com, promises to deliver an inspiring and unforgettable experience for all attendees, fostering growth, collaboration, and innovation in the musical writing community. Don't miss this chance to be part of an incredible weekend dedicated to the art and craft of creating new musical works.

Registration for the Festival is open now, with discounted rates available for MusicalWriters Academy members and students. Discounted hotel suites available until June 23, 2023.

For more information on the 2023 Musical Writers Festival, registration, and a detailed schedule, please visit festival.musicalwriters.com.

About the Musical Writers Festival:

The Musical Writers Festival is an annual event dedicated to fostering growth, collaboration, and innovation in the musical writing community. The Festival, organized by MusicalWriters.com, brings together industry professionals, Broadway and regional theatre experts, and aspiring writers from around the world to share knowledge, showcase new works, and forge lasting connections.

About MusicalWriters.com: MusicalWriters.com is a leading online platform dedicated to supporting and promoting musical theatre writers and their work. Through its comprehensive resources, educational content, and networking opportunities, MusicalWriters.com helps foster the growth and development of new musical works worldwide.