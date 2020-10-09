2020 Dallas Burlesque Festival Brings Glitter and Glam to Historic Fair Park

The 2020 Dallas Burlesque Festival will take place on Saturday November 14th.

The wildly successful Dallas Burlesque Festival returns for its twelfth year as a drive-in show on Saturday, November 14th at Fair Park in Dallas. See world class burlesque and celebrate glitter, glam and the art of the tease from the comfort of your own vehicle in Lot 8, located next to Dos Equis Pavilion inside Fair Park.

"We are so excited about this year, because we are all going to get to see live burlesque in person in a safe and exciting way. We believe our audience is really going to love this unique, live experience" said Missy Lisa, event producer. Fans can either enjoy the event from the comfort of their vehicles using an FM radio signal, or view the show outside (in an allotted, socially distanced, space next to their vehicle) and enjoy our professional stage-based sound system. Additionally, two LED HD video screens will be in place to enhance the visual experience.



Since 2009, The Dallas Burlesque Festival has attracted sold out crowds, international burlesque stars and loyal fans nationwide each year for stellar burlesque showcases.

Tickets are on sale now at www.fairparktix.com All guests must arrive in a vehicle, no walk ups allowed. In interest of public safety, masks and social distancing is required. Guests may exit their vehicle to enjoy the event outdoors, but must stay within the confines of their allotted space, and practice social distancing at all times. For a full list of COVID-19 protocols, please visit www.fairpark.org For more information about the event visit: https://www.fairpark.org/events/detail/the-2020-dallas-burlesque-festival-drive-in-edition-1

