11th Annual SCROOGE: THE MUSICAL is Coming to North Texas Performing Arts This December

NTPA (North Texas Performance Arts) will present Scrooge the Musical December 8-19, 2021. This is NTPA's eleventh year producing the beloved musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol. The first week of shows will be held at Courtyard Theatre in Plano and the second week of shows will be held at Rodenbaugh Theatre inside Willow Bend Center of the Arts. This will be the final show of NTPA's 30th anniversary series.

Two special shows will be Gift to the Community performances. NTPA has gifted the entire house on two Wednesdays to charitable organizations to give back to the community. "The Gift to the Community performances are my favorite holiday tradition at NTPA," says CEO Darrell Rodenbaugh. "It is a beautiful real-life example of our 10th Character, our guiding principles at NTPA, to Love One Another. Over the years we've heard stories that for many of our attendees, this was the only 'Christmas' they would experience. It's a true joy to be able to bring a little holiday magic and a beautiful story of redemption to our local community." Santa will attend both Gift to the Community performances.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $30 for premium seats. Now through December 19th, NTPA is offering a Holiday Package: tickets to Scrooge, Disaster (March 11-20), Urinetown (April 22-May 1) for $50. To purchase a Holiday Package for yourself or as a gift, visit ntparep.org

Scrooge the Musical

by NTPA Repertory Theatre

at The Courtyard Theatre (1509 H Ave, Plano, TX 75074)

Tickets: $20 for general admission, $30 for premium seats

Performance Dates/Times and Locations:



At Courtyard Theater

Wednesday, December 8, 7:00pm (Gift to the Community)

Thursday, December 9, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 10, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 11, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 11, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 12, 2:30 p.m.



At Rodenbaugh Theatre, Willow Bend Center of the Arts

Wednesday, December 15, 7:00pm (Gift to the Community)

Thursday, December 16, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 17, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 18, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 18, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 19, 2:30 p.m.

Join NTPA for the eleventh annual production of its beloved holiday tradition, Scrooge the Musical. Based on A Christmas Carol, the musical tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, who has spent his life accruing gold and allowing all his loved ones to slip through his hands. On Christmas Eve 1843, Scrooge is given the gift of one more chance to redeem himself on Christmas Day. Holiday activities include pre-show Christmas carols, holiday concessions,

and special photo ops.

North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to developing the character of youth through quality performing arts education and family entertainment. NTPA evolved from Plano Children's Theatre founded three decades ago and is now the largest youth theatre organization in the country. NTPA is headquartered at Willow Bend Center of the Arts in Plano and has additional performance and educational spaces in Fairview, Frisco, and Dallas. Each year NTPA provides opportunities to more than 11,000 students ages three to 18 through its "Ten Characters" leadership development program. NTPA's professional artistic staff uses theatre, dance, music, voice, film and TV to ignite a lifelong passion for the performing arts and guide young people on a path to becoming better citizens in our community and our world.