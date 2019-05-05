Kosmopolita Concert Comes to Technopolis 20

The internationally recognized Italian saxophonist Mimmo Malandra and the talented pianist Boris Alexandrov will present an interesting programme of saxophone music. The programme includes works by Paul Creston, Marco Tutino, Eugene Bozza and more.

The concert will take place at Technopolis 20, on the 10th of May, Friday at 8pm.

Entrance: €10

Reservations are necessary at 70002420 (calls only).

Sponsor: Deputy Ministry of Tourism

A few words about the musicians

Mimmo Malandra is an internationally recognized Italian saxophonist who works closely with Italian and European composers in order to enhance the expressive potential of the saxophone. He is a researcher of innovative techniques and of new musical languages. He graduated in saxophone from the Conservatorio di Musica Luisa D'Annunzio.

He attended many masterclasses and he took part in courses with saxophone professors of the Superior Conservatory of Oviedo in Spain and of the Mannheim Musikhochschule in Germany.

Furthermore, he studied at the Accademia Superiore "Città della Musica e del Teatro" and at the "Accademia Italiana del flauto" of Rome, with by Jean-Yves Fourmeau, and at the superior academy "Città della Musica e del Teatro".

He gave concerts in various formations, as a soloist, with chamber ensembles, in saxophone ensembles and in collaboration with many symphony orchestras.

Together with M Armando Victor Krieger (director of the Teatro Colon of Buenos Aires) at the piano, he presented a world premier for the Argentine Embassy in Italy. He has collaborated with Andy Farber from New York, with the Brazilian artist Emanuel Dimas de Melo Pimenta, with French saxophonist saxophonist Serge Bertocchi with clarinetist Calogero Palermo, with composers Antonello Neri, Stefano Taglietti, with the neapolitan guitarist Espedito De Marino and with the singer Red Canzian.

He is the founder of the "Sax Sophia Quartet" for which the composers Germano Mazzocchetti, winner of Oscar prime Theter in Italy, Andrea Morricone and Dinos Costantinides have written new works. In the theater he collaborated with the actors Sergio Bustric (actor of the film "La vita è bella", Oscar Award) and Patrizio Rispo.

He won national and international competitions of classical and contemporary music and he is the dedicatee of many compositions of which gave the World Premier.

He is frequently a member of jury and in national and international saxophone competitions and he is a guest in national and international saxophone festivals.

He has given concerts as a soloist in Greece, Switzerland, France, Austria, Belgium, Romania, Slovenia, Croatia, Israel, Hungary, Cyprus and Italy. He is involved in the research and the spread of Italian music for saxophone with a particularly attention on contemporary music and on music for the cinema and the theatre.

He teaches saxophone in Italian public school and in various academies and holds master classes in Europe and lectures on Italian music for saxophone and the international contemporary music. He participated in national and international television recordings (RAI World, RAI Uno, Radio Broadcasting Station of the Holy See Episcopal of Italy) and radio (RAI-RADIO 3)

He recorded a CD of world premieres in collaboration with some of the greatest contemporary Italian composers: Ennio Morricone, Nicola Piovani and Luis Bacalov Oscar Awards; Sergio Rendine, the famous harpist Cecilia Chailly, the cellist Giovanni Sollima and music writers chamber of Marco Tutino, Marco Betta, Giovanni D'Aquila and Opera Lorenzo Ferrero writer.

The first absolute performance of the composition of Maestro Marco Tutino was performed at the Pantheon in Rome.

He has collaborated with composer Sergio Rendine as saxophonist soloist, and together they presented a world premiere of a composition for soprano saxophone and organ, written on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Hiroshima and Nagasaki bomb at the "Concert for Peace - Assisi Sacred Sound " in world view Rai World.

Borislav Alexandrov was born in Bulgaria. He started taking piano lessons at the age of 5 years old and only 3 years later he gave his first piano recital and collaborated as a soloist with a symphony orchestra for the first time. He continued his studies at the National School of Music 'Liubomir Pipkov', Bulgaria and State Music Academy 'Pantcho Vladigerov' in Sofia, Bulgaria with Prof. Dora Lazarova holding a Bachelor and Master Degree in Piano Performance with distinction. He is a PhD candidate in Music at the South-Western University 'Neophyt Rilski', Bulgaria. During his studies, he took part in masterclasses of well-known artists such as Eric Heidziek, Michael-Anchel Sheba, and Bojidar Noev, he has been awarded with prizes and medals national and international piano and chamber music competitions 'Wiener Classic' piano competition, 'Music & Earth'. He has performed widely in Europe and the Middle East, taking part in recitals and music festivals organised by the British Council, Cyprus Composer Society, Cyprus Opera Organization, Evangelia Tjiarri Foundation, Avantgarde Cultural Foundation, embassies and others and has collaborated many times with Symphony Orchestras as a soloist. He has recorded works the National Radio of Bulgaria and the National Television of Bulgaria. Many of his students have been awarded with prizes in national and international piano competitions. He has participated in conferences abroad and is a member of the International Piano Duo Association. After his studies he was appointed as a piano teacher at the soloist department of the State Music Academy Pancho Vladigerov and the Music Department of the South-Western University 'Neophyt Rilski', Bulgaria. Since 2004, he works in Cyprus as a piano teacher at the Nicosia Music Lyceum and the European University.





