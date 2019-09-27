Ida Pelliccioli Comes to Technopolis 20

The Italo-Croatian soloist Ida Pelliccioli invites you to a piano recital at Technopolis 20, on Thursday, 3rd of October, at 8pm. The programme will include works by Rameau, Debussy, Albeniz and Debussy.

This programme aims to create echoes between the music of Debussy and the music of two composers that influenced him: on one hand, Rameau, which Debussy described as the pinnacle of the French tradition and on the other hand, Albeniz, as an example of how Debussy found an important source of inspiration, in reimagining the music of foreign lands. Spanish idioms inspired some of his most animated music.

Three of the pieces chosen are also linked by the same element of inspiration: 'La Vega' was also named 'Alhambra Suite', 'La Puerta del Vino' refers to the gate of the same Palace in Granada, and finally 'Soirée à Grenade' uses the Arabic scale and mimics guitar strumming to evoke images of this same land and heritage.

Programme:

Rameau - Suite in a from the "Nouvelles Suites for harpsichord"

Debussy - Hommage à Rameau

Albeniz - La Vega

Debussy - La Puerta del Vino

- Soirée à Grenade

- Masques

Entrance: 12 euro

Reservations are necessary at 70002420 (calls only).

Sponsor: Deputy Ministry of Tourism





