The Clayton Brothers Quintet Caps The 2019-2020 Jazz Series At Segerstrom Center

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is proud to welcome The Clayton Brothers Quintet on April 18 at 7:00 and 9:00 p.m. in Samueli Theater as the final installment of the Center's spectacular 2019-2020 Jazz Series.

Unmatched creativity runs in the veins of John Clayton (bassist) who sits at the helm of this two-time Grammy-nominated quintet. Current quintet members also include Terell Stafford, trumpet; Justin Kauflin, piano; Rickey Woodard, tenor saxophone; and David Alvarez, drums. Together this consummate collection of jazz musicians specializes in mixing an array of styles, "combining virtuosity, wit, melodic flair and a rhythmic propulsion that is impossible to resist" (The San Diego Union-Tribune).



Single tickets start at $39 and are available online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings of 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.





