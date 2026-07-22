TCHAIKOVSKY SPECTACULAR to Close Pacific Symphony SummerFest With Fireworks

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Pacific Symphony will present the finale to SummerFest 2026 at 'Tchaikovsky Spectacular: Concert of Hope' on September 5, 2026, at the Great Park Live in Irvine. The evening features three of the season's biggest attractions: Tchaikovsky's soaring Violin Concerto performed by internationally acclaimed violinist Randall Goosby, the thrilling '1812' Overture accompanied by a dazzling fireworks display, and Pacific Symphony's annual Concert of Hope honoring cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and loved ones.

Led by acclaimed conductor Eric Jacobsen the evening showcases some of classical music's most exhilarating works. The centerpiece is Tchaikovsky's beloved Violin Concerto, one of the most cherished works in the violin repertoire.

The evening culminates with Tchaikovsky's triumphant '1812' Overture, complete with cannon-inspired orchestral brilliance and a spectacular fireworks finale that has become one of SummerFest's most anticipated traditions.

The concert also includes Copland's stirring 'Fanfare for the Common Man,' Anna Clyne's energetic 'Masquerade,' Rossini's lively Overture to 'The Barber of Seville' and the fiery finale from Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4.

Making his Pacific Symphony debut is Randall Goosby. An exclusive recording artist with Decca Classics, Goosby has performed with many of the world's leading orchestras and conductors and has earned international acclaim for his expressive artistry, dazzling technique, and commitment to bringing classical music to new audiences. His performances have been praised for combining extraordinary virtuosity with warmth, lyricism ,and emotional depth, making him an ideal interpreter of Tchaikovsky's iconic concerto.

Beyond the extraordinary music, the evening also serves as Pacific Symphony's annual Concert of Hope. Presented in partnership with City of Hope Orange County, the performance honors the courage and resilience of cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, and families. Through music that moves from reflection to triumph, the concert celebrates hope, healing, and the strength found in community.

Set against the scenic outdoor backdrop of Great Park Live, audiences will experience an evening of world-class music, spectacular fireworks and shared celebration-an inspiring conclusion to Pacific Symphony's 2026 SummerFest season.

Pacific Symphony's SummerFest 2026 is presented by City of Hope Orange County. 'Tchaikovsky Spectacular: Concert of Hope' takes place Saturday, September 5, at 8 p.m. at Great Park Live in Irvine. Tickets range from $44 to $160. Audiences are encouraged to purchase tickets early for this spectacular conclusion to SummerFest 2026.

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