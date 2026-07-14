LIDO LEGACY LIVE Benefit Concerts to Feature the Righteous Brothers at Lido Theater

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The Righteous Brothers - Bill Medley and Bucky Heard will take the stage at the iconic Lido Theater on Thursday, Sept. 10 and Friday, Sept. 11 for the inaugural charity concerts, Lido Legacy Live, to benefit the Newport Beach Junior Lifeguard Scholarship Program and Friends of OASIS Senior Center in Newport Beach.

Both evenings will kick off at 6 p.m. with a reception including a silent auction with appetizers and cocktails along The Lido Walk, adjacent to The Lido Theater at Via Lido Plaza. Light bites will be provided by The Cannery, Byblos Mediterranean Grill, ZPizza, and other local favorites. Auction items will include a Meet and Greet with Bill Medley following the concert, the opportunity to take the stage and sing with him during the concert, and other items.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. both nights, with Medley and Heard performing the Righteous Brothers classic hits '(You're My) Soul and Inspiration,' 'You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling,' 'Unchained Melody,' and others. Tickets for Lido Legacy Live range from $150 to $300.

Presented by Whittier Trust, the Lido Legacy Live benefit concerts are sponsored by Fritz Duda Company; Eagle Four Partners; MSP Sports Capital; R.D. Olson Development; River Jetty Restaurant Group; Shea Homes; The Cannery; and Walkie and Janet Ray.

'We have a long history of hosting benefit concerts at The Lido Theater and are proud to continue the tradition by supporting valuable community services such as the Newport Beach Junior Lifeguards and Friends of OASIS Senior Center,' said Fritz Duda, President of Fritz Duda Company, owner of Via Lido Plaza and The Lido Theater.

The Newport Beach Junior Lifeguard Program is an ocean-based program for children ages 9 to 15. The Newport Beach Junior Lifeguards provide youth ocean safety education, leadership development, lifeguarding skills, and physical fitness training while fostering respect for the marine environment and public service.

Friends of OASIS Senior Center is dedicated to supporting the senior community in Newport Beach by providing seniors with the opportunity to live healthy, active and productive lives with a transportation program, entertainment, clubs, classes and more.

Via Lido Plaza, including The Lido Theater, was purchased by Fritz Duda Company in 1986. The company has continued stewardship of the landmark entertainment venue that opened in 1939 with a multi-million dollar restoration project that took the single screen theater back to its original Art Deco design. The company was recently honored with a 2026 Preservation Award from the Art Deco Society of California for its meticulous restoration that was unveiled in October, 2024.

The Lido Theater is operated by River Jetty Restaurant Group (RJRG), a collaboration between partners and Newport Beach natives Joseph 'McG' Nichol and Jordan Otterbein. RJRG brings extensive expertise and a depth of resources to each of its hospitality concepts: A Restaurant, A Market, A Crystal Cove, and The Lido Theater in Newport Beach; CdM Restaurant in Corona del Mar, and A PCH in Long Beach. Dedicated to supporting the communities it serves, RJRG supports local schools and charities as it continues to build strong local culture.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the Lido Legacy Live benefit concerts, visit TheLidoTheater.com. The Lido Theater is located in Via Lido Plaza at 3459 Via Lido, off Balboa Blvd., in Newport Beach. There are two parking lots with limited complimentary parking available at Via Lido Plaza. Valet parking will be available and rideshare is encouraged.

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