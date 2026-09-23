Special: Titus Andronicus by William Shakespeare at The Box Riverside in Riverside

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Titus Andronicus by William Shakespeare at The Box Riverside

Dates: September 18 – 26, 2026

Venue: The Box Riverside · Riverside, CA · 3635 Market Street 92501

Type: Play | Box office: 951 204-5380

SHAKESPEARE’S DARKEST NIGHTMARE COMES TO LIFE IN TITUS ANDRONICUS

Forget everything you think you know about Shakespeare. Titus Andronicus is Shakespearean horror at its most brutal—a relentless descent into revenge, betrayal, murder, madness, and blood-soaked vengeance.

After years of war, the Roman general Titus Andronicus returns home carrying the weight of countless losses—and makes a devastating choice that sets off a cycle of revenge no one can control. As enemies become victims and victims become killers, Rome spirals into a nightmare where everyone pays the price.

Directed by Wendi Johnson and presented by Full Circle Players, this visceral production embraces the play’s darkness with a contemporary, post-apocalyptic vision. Expect violence, blood, psychological terror, shocking twists, and a story that refuses to let anyone escape unscathed.

Whether you love Shakespeare, horror, or simply want to experience theatre that pushes boundaries, Titus Andronicus asks one terrifying question:

How far will we go for revenge—and what will it cost us?

Age recommendation:

18-90

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