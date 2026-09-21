Special: CLUB27 at Jaxx Theatre in Los Angeles

NEW! Costa Mesa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Costa Mesa & beyond. No password required. Sign Up CLUB27 at Jaxx Theatre Dates: October 1 – 30, 2026 Venue: Jaxx Theatre · Los Angeles, CA · 5432 Santa Monica Blvd. 90029 Type: Musical | Box office: 6093235299 Step into The Jaxx Theatre for Club27, an original rock musical showcase where favorite songs of yesteryear drive a story of loss, addiction, mental health, and survival. The room stays close, the energy hits hard, and dance turns each number into a vivid reckoning.



This limited October engagement brings pizzazz, heart, and a lasting afterglow to a small Los Angeles stage. Get your tickets now for Club27 (World Premiere Rock Showcase @Jaxx) in Los Angeles, CA! Age recommendation: 16+ Get Tickets

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 08 Hrs 07 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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