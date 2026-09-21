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Special: CLUB27 at Jaxx Theatre in Los Angeles

Jaxx Theatre | October 1 – 30, 2026

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Special: CLUB27 at Jaxx Theatre in Los Angeles

CLUB27 at Jaxx Theatre

Dates: October 1 – 30, 2026

Venue: Jaxx Theatre · Los Angeles, CA · 5432 Santa Monica Blvd. 90029

Type: Musical  |  Box office: 6093235299

Step into The Jaxx Theatre for Club27, an original rock musical showcase where favorite songs of yesteryear drive a story of loss, addiction, mental health, and survival. The room stays close, the energy hits hard, and dance turns each number into a vivid reckoning.

This limited October engagement brings pizzazz, heart, and a lasting afterglow to a small Los Angeles stage. Get your tickets now for Club27 (World Premiere Rock Showcase @Jaxx) in Los Angeles, CA!

Age recommendation:

16+

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Special: CLUB27 at Jaxx Theatre in Los Angeles Image

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Upcoming Shows
CLUB27
CLUB27
10/1 - 10/30/2026

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