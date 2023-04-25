Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents The Concert - A Tribute to Abba on Saturday, May 6 at Segerstrom Hall. Tickets are now on sale at scfta.org.

The Concert - A Tribute to ABBA continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling all who see with fantastic performances of the most iconic hits from ABBA, including "Mamma Mia," "S.O.S," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes It All," "Waterloo," "Gimme, Gimme, Gimme," and "Dancing Queen." Come dance, come sing, and have the time of your life at the ultimate tribute celebration!

About Abba, The Concert

21st Century Artists, Inc. has been presenting its ABBA tribute show throughout North America for well over a decade, known as ABBA The Music, ABBA The Concert, and ABBA The Hits. The audience and press all agree - "This is the closest to ABBA you'll ever get." ABBA The Concert brings one of the greatest pop phenomena back to life.



Here are a few highlights from its many successful US tours...

Sold-out shows at the famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles (15,000 people)

Highland Park in Chicago (20,000 people)

Seaside Summer Concert Series in Brooklyn, NY (11,000+ people)

Sold-out nights at both the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce, FL and at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, FL

Sold-out performance at the Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA

Tickets start at $49 and are available at online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa, or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket discounts for 10 or more, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.