Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Segerstrom Center for the Arts Presents THE CONCERT - A TRIBUTE TO ABBA

The concert is on Saturday, May 6 at Segerstrom Hall.

Apr. 25, 2023  
Segerstrom Center for the Arts Presents THE CONCERT - A TRIBUTE TO ABBA

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents The Concert - A Tribute to Abba on Saturday, May 6 at Segerstrom Hall. Tickets are now on sale at scfta.org.

The Concert - A Tribute to ABBA continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling all who see with fantastic performances of the most iconic hits from ABBA, including "Mamma Mia," "S.O.S," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes It All," "Waterloo," "Gimme, Gimme, Gimme," and "Dancing Queen." Come dance, come sing, and have the time of your life at the ultimate tribute celebration!

About Abba, The Concert

21st Century Artists, Inc. has been presenting its ABBA tribute show throughout North America for well over a decade, known as ABBA The Music, ABBA The Concert, and ABBA The Hits. The audience and press all agree - "This is the closest to ABBA you'll ever get." ABBA The Concert brings one of the greatest pop phenomena back to life.

Here are a few highlights from its many successful US tours...

  • Sold-out shows at the famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles (15,000 people)
  • Highland Park in Chicago (20,000 people)
  • Seaside Summer Concert Series in Brooklyn, NY (11,000+ people)
  • Sold-out nights at both the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce, FL and at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, FL
  • Sold-out performance at the Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA

ABBA The Concert continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling all who see with their fantastic performance while playing the most iconic hits from ABBA, including "Mamma Mia," "S.O.S," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes All," "Waterloo," "Gimme, Gimme, Gimme," and "Dancing Queen."

Many critics agree, ABBA The Concert is the most amazing and authentic ABBA tribute show in the world. Come dance, come sing, having the time of your life at THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE CELEBRATION!

Tickets start at $49 and are available at online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa, or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket discounts for 10 or more, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.




Grossmont College Theatre Arts Presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM Photo
Grossmont College Theatre Arts Presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
The award-winning Stagehouse Theatre at Grossmont College ends its 2022-2023 season with William Shakespeare’s renowned comedic play, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, directed by Jersten Seraile.
TD LIND AND THE AVIATORS Come to The Santa Paula Theater Center in May Photo
TD LIND AND THE AVIATORS Come to The Santa Paula Theater Center in May
The Santa Paula Theater Center will present TD LIND AND THE AVIATORS in concert on Saturday, May 27th at 7:00 PM on the Main Stage.
2023 OCTG Theatre Awards Winners Revealed Photo
2023 OCTG Theatre Awards Winners Revealed
Live theater was celebrated again on Monday night during the second OC Theatre Guild Awards ceremony at the Samueli Theater at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, which was again nearly filled to the rafters with artists from all over the county.
DOGFIGHT to Open At Cal State Fullerton Next Week Photo
DOGFIGHT to Open At Cal State Fullerton Next Week
The final theatrical production of the Spring 2023 season, the musical “Dogfight,” begins April 21, 2023 and runs through May 6, in the Young Theatre on campus. “Dogfight” is written by Peter Duchan with music and lyrics by Pasek & Paul, and is directed by Josh Grisetti with musical direction by Sarah Grandpre and choreography by Courtney Ozovek.

More Hot Stories For You


Segerstrom Center For The Arts Presents U.S. Premiere Of L.A. Dance Project's ROMEO AND JULIET SUITESegerstrom Center For The Arts Presents U.S. Premiere Of L.A. Dance Project's ROMEO AND JULIET SUITE
April 25, 2023

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents the American premiere of L.A. Dance Project's Romeo & Juliet Suite choreographed by Benjamin Millepied to music by Sergei Prokofiev for three performances May 12-13 in Segerstrom Hall. 
Grossmont College Theatre Arts Presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAMGrossmont College Theatre Arts Presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
April 21, 2023

The award-winning Stagehouse Theatre at Grossmont College ends its 2022-2023 season with William Shakespeare’s renowned comedic play, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, directed by Jersten Seraile.
TD LIND AND THE AVIATORS Come to The Santa Paula Theater Center in MayTD LIND AND THE AVIATORS Come to The Santa Paula Theater Center in May
April 20, 2023

The Santa Paula Theater Center will present TD LIND AND THE AVIATORS in concert on Saturday, May 27th at 7:00 PM on the Main Stage.
2023 OCTG Theatre Awards Winners Revealed2023 OCTG Theatre Awards Winners Revealed
April 19, 2023

Live theater was celebrated again on Monday night during the second OC Theatre Guild Awards ceremony at the Samueli Theater at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, which was again nearly filled to the rafters with artists from all over the county.
DOGFIGHT to Open At Cal State Fullerton Next WeekDOGFIGHT to Open At Cal State Fullerton Next Week
April 15, 2023

The final theatrical production of the Spring 2023 season, the musical “Dogfight,” begins April 21, 2023 and runs through May 6, in the Young Theatre on campus. “Dogfight” is written by Peter Duchan with music and lyrics by Pasek & Paul, and is directed by Josh Grisetti with musical direction by Sarah Grandpre and choreography by Courtney Ozovek.
share