Segerstrom Center for the Arts Presents Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox brings its exciting live show back to Segerstrom Center for a one night only concert on Wednesday, November 8 in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. With their massive cult following and internationally recognized blend of contemporary and vintage sounds, Postmodern Jukebox continues to enthrall audiences with another unforgettable performance at the Center.

Times change and trends come and go, but-like a 1961 Jaguar XK-E-the classic sounds of the past only appreciate with age. Postmodern Jukebox's Life In The Past Lane Concert Tour is a celebration of the greatest 20th century musical genres, fused with the recognizable hits of our own modern era, for the perfect patina of "vintage" and "modern."

As always, this production will be bringing the Postmodern Jukebox Universe to life with a cast full of today's most exciting vocalists, instrumentalists, and tap dancers, to bring you the top-shelf entertainment experience for which this group is known. Whether you're a vinyl aficionado or a TikTok fashionista, catch an amazing performance for an unforgettable trip through 100 years of timeless music.

Tickets start at $39 and are available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa, or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket discounts for 10 or more, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.

About Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox

When New York City pianist Scott Bradlee created Postmodern Jukebox out of a basement in Queens in 2011, his goal was simple: to remake the pop hits of today into the classic sounds of the legends of yesterday. Miley Cyrus became The Platters. Bruno Mars became Frank Sinatra. The Spice Girls became The Andrews Sisters. Guns 'n' Roses became Bessie Smith.

Now, nearly a decade later, Postmodern Jukebox has grown to become a pop culture mainstay in its own right, having played over a thousand shows on six continents worldwide - including acclaimed venues like Radio City Music Hall, Sydney Opera House, and Red Rocks Amphitheater. In the process, PMJ has introduced audience to many of the world's greatest singers, dancers, and instrumentalist - many of whom have gone on to become stars in their own right.

One part celebration of vintage music and culture, one part "'Saturday Night Live' for singers", a Postmodern Jukebox show is an unforgettable trip back in time that makes Pop Music History - in your own hometown.