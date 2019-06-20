---------- Forwarded message ---------

Segerstrom Center for the Arts announces FREE concerts, movies, festivals and more all summer long

Join us for FREE community events on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza!

"Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August." - The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han.

And, indeed, summer will be all that and more at Segerstrom Center for the Arts! To celebrate, they're offering FREE outdoor performances and events on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza. Movie Mondays are upon us, featuring the largest outdoor screen in the county! Tuesday Night Dance continues: boot, scoot, and boogie through two more genres of dance classes,

And treat your soul to soulful jazz at the Summer Jazz on the Argyros Plaza series happening every Friday. Along with these fan favorite series, you can also enjoy new brand-new music events! Root for your favorite local talent during the final OC Center Stage competitions where 10 lucky finalists will compete for a $1,000 prize! Come enjoy a rousing performance by the Summer at the Center students. And last but not least, get your hip-hop on at the first festival: Coollab Festival.

SUMMER SCHEDULE

June Events on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

Summer Jazz: Bryan Cabrera Trio | An Evening with Calabria Foti and Bob McChesney Friday, June 21 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. The Bryan Cabrera Trio opens for jazz violinist Calabria Foti and Bob McChesney, an LA-based jazz trombonist famous for his ultra-fast and melodic solos.

Summer Jazz returns with free, live jazz concerts on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza every Friday, emceed by KJazz radio personality Bubba Jackson. Enjoy an exciting range of jazz artists all summer long. Grab a bite to eat atthe George's Café or bring your own picnic dinner- don't forget your beach chairs and blankets!

Guests are welcome to bring picnic dinners and snacks, low beach chairs, and blankets, but no tables, please. BBQs or large food set-ups will not be permitted in order to have room for as many friends as possible to join us. No outside alcohol is permitted, however alcohol will be available for purchase at George's Café on the plaza during the event.

Beer Choir- Hosted by Pacific Chorale Saturday, June 22 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Enjoy a community singalong featuring some of finest voices from Pacific Chorale, Orange County Women's Chorus, and Men Alive! Drinks available for purchase at George's Café for those ages 21+.

Tuesday Night Dance Tuesday, June 25 6:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. It's the last week of country dancing for June! Get boot scootin' onthe outdoor dance floor with country line dance instructor Shelly Graham. Whether you love line dancing with the crowd or paired up for the two-step, Shelly will show you how to do it all.

Summer Jazz: The Paul Kreibich Quartet | The Cheryl Barnes Band Friday, June 28 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Paul Kreibich, lifelong professional drummer, and his quartet open for the captivating, Grammy-nominated Cheryl Barnes.

July Events on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

Tuesday Night Dance Tuesdays, July 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Learn the latest street-style dances this July for the final set of dance classes in the Tuesday Night Dance series. From popping and locking to party dancing and breaking you'll learn it all from UniverSOUL Hip Hop instructor Scotty Hsieh. All experience levels are welcome!

Summer Jazz: Matt Forbes and His Vintage Pop Orchestra Friday, July 5 @ 7:00 - 9:00 PM Canadian pop crooner Matt Forbes is drawing widespread acclaim for his dynamic, soulful reinterpretations of pop songs old and new. You'll not want to miss him.

Enjoy free family fun this summer with the return of Movie Mondays on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza! Catch a hit movie, try a cool activity, and grab a bite to eat at the all-new George's Café as well as select food trucks. Or bring a picnic dinner. Just don't forget your beach chairs, blankets and popcorn!

Set-up begins at 5:30 p.m., with the movie starting at dusk (approximately 8 p.m.). Guests may bring their own snacks, chairs, blankets or picnics but tables, BBQs or large food set-ups will not be permitted, so we can have as many friends as possible join us. Food trucks will be on site for food purchases.

Closed captioning will be included at all showings! Stay tuned forthe food truck announcements.

Movie Mondays: The Greatest Showman Monday, July 8 6:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. In The Greatest Showman, Hugh Jackman stars as P. T. Barnum, a entertainment visionary who rose from nothing to create the worldwide sensation of Barnum & Bailey's Circus. Featuring award-winning music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Movie Mondays is partnering with The Infinite Smile Project and will have a booth set up before the film for kids crafts and a costumed character! The Infinite Smile Project is a 501c 3 campaign drive collecting school supplies for a local Orange County homeless shelter. The following supplies are requested: gently used backpacks (not embroidered) or new, #2 pencils, pens, erasers, lined paper spiral notebooks, crayons, glue sticks, scissors, binders, folders, markers, calculators, staplers, hand sanitizer, colored markers, rulers.

Summer Jazz: Boyz and the Beez | The Natalie Jacob Jazz Band Friday, July 12 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Boyz and the Beez gets the Swing time going, then Natalie Jacob's warm, inviting vocals reflect Latin jazz, blues and a splash of world music.

Movie Mondays: Mean Girls Monday, July 15 6:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. In Mean Girls, Lindsey Lohan plays Cady Heron, who becomes a hit with The Plastics, the A-list girl clique at her new school-that is, until she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha plastic Regina George (Rachel McAdams).

Summer Jazz: Ron Kobayashi Trio | Cathy Segal-Garcia Band Friday, July 19 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Jazz pianist Ron Kobayashi and his trio are three uniquely talented musicians, each bringing years of diverse musical experiences. Cathy Segal-Garcia's earthy and organic voice shines with a repertoire that includes original compositions and modern interpretations of standards.

Coollab Festival Saturday, July 20 4:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Head to Argyros Plaza for a taste of Orange County's hip hop scene! The Coollab Festival promises an evening of high-energy performances by seven local bands that showcase hip hop fusion with funky, soulful, and heartfelt beats. This event is presented in partnership with The Coollab Project, whose mission is to create cool collaborations through music that provide opportunities to learn, grow, and connect in a diverse and secure community of love, respect, and support.

Movie Mondays: Anastasia Monday, July 22 6:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. In Anastasia, the young Russian Grand Duchess tries to reunite with her royal grandmother and restore her family name while avoiding the ruthless Rasputin along the way. Featuring the voice talents of Meg Ryan, John Cusack and Christopher Lloyd.

Movie Mondays is partnering with The Infinite Smile Project and will have a booth set up before the film for kids crafts and a costumed character! The Infinite Smile Project is a 501c 3 campaign drive collecting school supplies for a local Orange County homeless shelter. The following supplies are requested: gently used backpacks (not embroidered) or new, #2 pencils, pens, erasers, lined paper spiral notebooks, crayons, glue sticks, scissors, binders, folders, markers, calculators, staplers, hand sanitizer, colored markers, rulers.

Summer Jazz: Calixto Oviedo and the Cuban Jazz Train Friday, July 26 7:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. Cuban Jazz Night features Latin Grammy nominee Calixto Oviedo. Oviedo is a living encyclopedia of Cuban drumming and percussion, from the deep roots of African-influenced folklore to the hottest dance music and the cutting edge of jazz.

Summer at the Center in Samueli Theater Saturday, July 27 3:30 p.m. performance and 7:30 p.m. performance Celebrating its 28th year, Summer at the Center empowers high-risk high school students through active participation in a rigorous two-week program of musical theater classes conducted by professional artists. This unique, nationally recognized program was founded in conjunction with the late Dr. Maurice Allard, who believed in the power of the performing arts as a critical and authentic means to developing self-esteem and building confidence. This extraordinary program continues using the same basic model, achieving its original goals which make a profound and memorable impact on the lives of hundreds of youth inthe community.

Movie Mondays: Dream Girls Monday, July 29 6:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. In Dreamgirls, a trio of female African-American soul singers cross over to the pop charts in the early 1960s, all the while dealing with their own behind-the-scenes personal struggles and relationships. Starring Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Hudson and more.

August Events on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

Summer Jazz: Clayton Cameron and The Jass Explosion Friday, August 2 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Clayton Cameron is a dynamic drummer who has perfected the art of brush technique. Cameron has toured with Sammy Davis Jr. and Tony Bennett, as well as other legends of the jazz world.

Movie Mondays: Hook Monday, August 5 6:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. The infamous Captain Hook, portrayed by Dustin Hoffman, kidnaps Peter Pan's children, compelling Pan to return to Neverland, reclaim his youthful spirit, and challenge his old enemy in order to save his children. In addition to Hoffman as Hook, the film features Robin Williams as Peter Pan and Julia Roberts as Tinkerbelle.

Movie Mondays is partnering with The Infinite Smile Project and will have a booth set up before the film for kids crafts and a costumed character! The Infinite Smile Project is a 501c 3 campaign drive collecting school

supplies for a local Orange County homeless shelter. The following supplies are requested: gently used backpacks (not embroidered) or new, #2 pencils, pens, erasers, lined paper spiral notebooks, crayons, glue sticks, scissors, binders, folders, markers, calculators, staplers, hand sanitizer, colored markers, rulers.

Summer Jazz: George Gilliam Quartet | Connie Han Trio Friday, August 9 7:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. George Gilliam's natural talent and love for music gives every performance a vibe of authentic classic jazz. Connie Han is a 23-year-old jazz pianist from Los Angeles who's been shaking up the West Coast jazz scene as a rising star.

Summer Jazz: The John Clifton Blues Band | The 44's Blues Band Friday, August 16 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Join us for Blues Night! John Clifton regularly tours in the U.S. and has headlined some of the most well- known venues and festivals. He effortlessly infuses styles from West Coast to Chicago Blues, classic R&B and soul, to some hard driving vintage rock and roll. The 44's are a Los Angeles-based band that plays blues-roots- rock music, and energetic live performances have garnered an enthusiastic local following.

Summer Jazz: Mon David Quartet ft. Tateng Katindig on Piano | Charmaine Clamor Friday, August 23 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. It's Filipino Jazz Night on Argyros Plaza! Praised for his vocal range, rich tone, fearless style and eclectic musicality, Mon David has shared the stage with luminaries such as Diane Schuur, David Benoit, Eric Marienthal and the late Bobby Enriquez. Tateng Katindig, who has performed with Lou Rawls, Marienthal and others, represents the best of Filipino jazz piano. Charmaine Clamor is a Filipina jazz singer best known for melding traditional Filipino folk songs and with American jazz and blues in a newly developed musical genre called "Jazzipino."

OC Center Stage Saturday, August 24 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Finalists in this county-wide talent competition are showcased In this first Center-sponsored star search. Aspiring local artists in dance and music will show off their best moves and beats on the Argyros Stage for a chance to win a grand prize of $1,000. Root for your favorites in an evening to remember!

Summer Jazz: Sweet Baby J'ai and the Women in Jazz All-Stars! Friday, August 30 7:00p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Few entertainers can command a stage like the indefatigable Sweet Baby J'ai. She is one of the most respected and multi-faceted performers today and has toured the world with her genre-defying work which both embraces and expands the jazz tradition. Joined by the multi-award-winning Women in Jazz All-Stars, this world-class ensemble of extraordinary musicians come together to set the night on fire with a blend of blues with jazz, funk, pop and soul!





