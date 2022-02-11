Segerstrom Cabaret to Present Broadway Star Caissie Levy at Samueli Theater

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents Caissie Levy in her Cabaret Series Debut with these not-to-be-missed performances on February 24-25-26 at the Samueli Theatre. One of Broadway's most sought-after performers, Levy has starred in iconic productions on Broadway and London's West End.



After two years of a successful Broadway run, Caissie took her last bow as Elsa, the role she originated in Disney's production of Frozen. She recreated the iconic role of Fantine in the Broadway revival of Les Misérables, and is known to Broadway and West End audiences for originating the roles of Sheila in the Tony Award-winning revival of Hair, and Molly in Ghost.



Caissie just completed in her seventh Broadway production, the acclaimed revival of Caroline, or Change, as "Rose Stopnick Gellman" at Roundabout Theatre.



Her other Broadway credits include Wicked (also during the long-run engagement at the Pantages Theatre); Hairspray (also 1st national tour & Toronto); and Rent (national tour). Off Broadway: First Daughter's Suite (The Public Theater); Murder Ballad (MTC). She also has extensive recording, voice-over, solo concert and symphony work. caissielevy.com @CaissieLevy



Single tickets for Caissie Levy at Segerstrom Center for the Arts start at $89 and are now available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket discounts for 10 or more, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.



Audience Advisory: Our updated COVID-19 policy requires ticket holders to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to attend all indoor performances and events at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. "Fully vaccinated" means your performance is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose. To enter the theatre, please bring proof of vaccination, either your physical vaccination card, a picture of your vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record. Most California residents may request a digital vaccination record at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov



Those who are under age 12 and anyone without proof of being fully vaccinated must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours (3 days) prior to entering the theatre.



Masks are required at all times for all patrons and visitors regardless of vaccination status in all indoor spaces at Segerstrom Center.



Performance ticket holders who do not comply with these policies will not be admitted.

Learn more at SCFTA.org.