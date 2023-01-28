Photos: First Look at Rita Rudner in STAGED at Laguna Playhouse

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE presents Rita Rudner in STAGED, written by Martin Bergman & Rita Rudner and directed by Martin Bergman. STAGED, currently in previews, opens on Sunday, January 29 at 5:30pm and performs through Sunday, February 12 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

Check out the production photos below!

Taylor and Burton, Olivier and Leigh...Fennington and Haverly. After an acrimonious divorce, can a famous, high-maintenance acting couple work together again twenty years later? Rita Rudner stars as revered actress Fenella Fennington, with Mike McShane ("Whose Line Is It Anyway?," Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves) starring as her ex-husband Jarvis Haverly, in this delightful world premiere comedy. STAGED is the fourth new play that Martin Bergman and Rita Rudner have brought to the Laguna Playhouse. Their last Playhouse production, Two's A Crowd, transferred to New York and enjoyed a successful run Off-Broadway.

Tickets range from $50 - $75 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

Photo Credit: Jason Niedle