Photos: First Look at Rita Rudner in STAGED at Laguna Playhouse

Staged runs through Sunday, February 12.

Jan. 28, 2023  

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE presents Rita Rudner in STAGED, written by Martin Bergman & Rita Rudner and directed by Martin Bergman. STAGED, currently in previews, opens on Sunday, January 29 at 5:30pm and performs through Sunday, February 12 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

Check out the production photos below!

Taylor and Burton, Olivier and Leigh...Fennington and Haverly. After an acrimonious divorce, can a famous, high-maintenance acting couple work together again twenty years later? Rita Rudner stars as revered actress Fenella Fennington, with Mike McShane ("Whose Line Is It Anyway?," Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves) starring as her ex-husband Jarvis Haverly, in this delightful world premiere comedy. STAGED is the fourth new play that Martin Bergman and Rita Rudner have brought to the Laguna Playhouse. Their last Playhouse production, Two's A Crowd, transferred to New York and enjoyed a successful run Off-Broadway.

Tickets range from $50 - $75 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

Photo Credit: Jason Niedle




Choreographer Kyle Abraham And A.I.M. Join Forces With Electronic Music Composer Jlin Sora Photo
Choreographer Kyle Abraham And A.I.M. Join Forces With Electronic Music Composer Jlin Soraya Premiere
Mozart's unfinished Requiem is the jumping-off point for MacArthur Genius Kyle Abraham and pioneering producer, composer, and EDM artist Jlin's latest collaboration, Requiem: Fire in the Air of the Earth.
Laguna Beach FOA Foundation Now Accepting 2023 Grant Applications Photo
Laguna Beach FOA Foundation Now Accepting 2023 Grant Applications
The FOA Foundation has announced applications for 2023 Art Grants. Nonprofit organizations with programs promoting fine arts in and about the City of Laguna Beach may apply. The submission deadline is February 28, 2023.
Photos: First Look at GREASE at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts Photo
Photos: First Look at GREASE at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment have released production photos from their upcoming “electrifying” musical GREASE, with book, music & lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, musical direction by Ryan O’Connell, choreography by Christopher M. Albrecht and directed by Kari Hayter. Check out the photos here!
Les Michaels Memorial Concert Will Be Held at the Arthur Newman Theatre Next Weekend Photo
Les Michaels Memorial Concert Will Be Held at the Arthur Newman Theatre Next Weekend
Les Michaels, a cabaret producer and singer in Palm Springs and Los Angeles who presented an ongoing Open Mic Cabaret Series at the Arthur Newman Theatre in the Joslyn Center in Palm Desert for many years, passed away unexpectedly on November 3, 2022 of a heart attack.  Les Michaels is survived by his husband, Rick Valencia.

