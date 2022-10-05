Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN At South Coast Repertory 

Nina Simone: Four Women tells the story behind the iconic singer fulfilling her pledge that "An artist's responsibility is to reflect the times."

Register for Costa Mesa News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 05, 2022  

She was known as one of the 20th century's most powerful and impactful voices, not only as a singer, but also as a voice for the silent. South Coast Repertory (Artistic Director David Ivers and Managing Director Paula Tomei) opens the 2022-23 season with Nina Simone: Four Women by Christina Ham Oct. 2-23 on the Julianne Argyros Stage.

Directed by Logan Vaughn, who helmed SCR's Pacific Playwrights Festival's reading of Dr. Silver: A Celebration of Life last spring, Nina Simone: Four Women tells the story behind the iconic singer fulfilling her pledge that "An artist's responsibility is to reflect the times."

Following the 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, AL. that killed four young girls, Simone shifted her considerable talents to activism. The result was some of the most powerful, impactful civil rights anthems ever written. Ham's intensely personal play with music takes theatregoers into how the iconic chanteuse gave voice to countless other Black women fighting to overcome stereotypes and racism.

Nina Simone: Four Women includes many of Simone's most forceful and gripping songs, including "To Be Young, Gifted and Black," "Go Limp" and "Mississippi Goddam."

Nina Simone: Four Women features Chibuba Osuala (Nina Simone), Meredith Noël (Sweet Thing), Arie Bianca Thompson (Sephronia), Jennifer Leigh Warren (Sarah) and Richard Baskin Jr. (Sam Waymon). All but Warren, who earned critical praise for her performance in the 2000 production of The Education of Randy Newman, are making their SCR debuts.

The design and creative team include Baskin as musical director; Jack Magaw, set design; Jessica Ford, costume design; Christine A. Binder, lighting design; Everett Elton Bradman, sound design; Yee Eun Nam, projections design, Kevin Boseman, choreographer, and Joanne DeNaut, CSA, casting director. Maisie Chan is the production manager and Randall K. Lum is the production stage manager.

Tickets are now on sale and range in price from $32 to $105, with additional discounts available for educators, seniors and theatregoers ages 25 and under. Tickets may be purchased online at www.scr.org or by phone at (714) 708-5555. More information is available at www.scr.org.

Photo Credit: Jenny Graham/SCR.

Photos: First Look NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN At South Coast Repertory 
Chibuba Osuala, Jennifer Leigh Warren and Arie Bianca Thompso

Photos: First Look NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN At South Coast Repertory 
Arie Bianca Thompson, Chibuba Osuala, Jennifer Leigh Warren and Meredith Noël

Photos: First Look NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN At South Coast Repertory 
Chibuba Osuala and Richard Baskin Jr.

Photos: First Look NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN At South Coast Repertory 
Chibuba Osuala

Photos: First Look NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN At South Coast Repertory 
Arie Bianca Thompson, Chibuba Osuala, Jennifer Leigh Warren and Meredith Noël

Photos: First Look NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN At South Coast Repertory 
Chibuba Osuala

Photos: First Look NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN At South Coast Repertory 
Chibuba Osuala, Jennifer Leigh Warren and Arie Bianca Thompson

Photos: First Look NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN At South Coast Repertory 
Jennifer Leigh Warren, Chibuba Osuala and Meredith Noël

Photos: First Look NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN At South Coast Repertory 
Chibuba Osuala and Richard Baskin Jr.





More Hot Stories For You


Chance Theater to Present STAND UP TUESDAY Series Starting This MonthChance Theater to Present STAND UP TUESDAY Series Starting This Month
October 2, 2022

Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, will host a new stand-up comedy series presented by Prayer Dudz – Stand-Up Tuesdays. This new stand-up comedy series, hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence (best known for playing Big Mike from the NBC hit series “Chuck”), will have its next performance on Tuesday, October 18th with an exciting comedy line-up that includes headliner Frances Dilorenzo, featured performer Kimbles Hume, and opener Annie Wiebe.
Apollon Musagète Quartet and Garrick Ohlsson Play Segerstrom Center in OctoberApollon Musagète Quartet and Garrick Ohlsson Play Segerstrom Center in October
September 30, 2022

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents Apollon Musagète Quartet & pianist Garrick Ohlsson on Sunday, October 9, 2022, 2:00 pm at the Samueli Theater.
Samara Joy Plays Segerstrom Center Next MonthSamara Joy Plays Segerstrom Center Next Month
September 27, 2022

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents rising jazz vocalist Samara Joy, in two performances, 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Samueli Theater, as part of their Jazz series for the 2022/2023 season.
TOAST TO THE CASA Gala Raises Over $250k for Culture and Arts ProgrammingTOAST TO THE CASA Gala Raises Over $250k for Culture and Arts Programming
September 25, 2022

On Saturday September 17, Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens hosted its twentieth annual “Toast to the Casa” fundraising gala, marking the biggest fundraiser for the nonprofit to date. Nearly 500 attendees helped exceed the nonprofit’s goal in raising over $250 thousand, including a record-breaking cash sponsorship of $115,000.
Photos: First Look at KIM'S CONVENIENCE at Laguna PlayhousePhotos: First Look at KIM'S CONVENIENCE at Laguna Playhouse
September 24, 2022

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE has released production photos from the California premiere of the hilarious KIM’S CONVENIENCE, written by Ins Choi and directed by Jon Lawrence Rivera. KIM’S CONVENIENCE begins previews on Wednesday, September 21; will open on Sunday, September 25 at 5:30pm and perform through Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Laguna Playhouse.