Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: BLIND RUNNER Opens at South Coast Repertory
Performances will run through November 8 on the Julianne Argyros Stage.
South Coast Repertory has officially opened its production of Blind Runner, a Mehr Theatre Group production, with text and direction by award-winning Iranian theatre artist Amir Reza Koohestani. Performed entirely in Persian with English supertitles, Blind Runner runs through November 8 on the Julianne Argyros Stage. Check out opening night photos below!
This marks Blind Runner's West Coast debut and its second United States engagement, the previous being at New York's prestigious St. Ann's Warehouse in January 2025 as part of the Under the Radar Festival. Blind Runner is presented in association with University of California, Irvine's Claire Trevor School of the Arts Department of Drama. SCR's cultural partner is the Farhang Foundation.
Blind Runner interweaves the destinies of three Iranians. At the insistence of his wife, a political prisoner, a man agrees to help a blind woman train for a race in Paris. After placing third, they take on a second challenge. Can they run the 38-kilometer Channel Tunnel from France to the UK in a few hours to avoid being hit by the first train of the morning? Blind Runner features performers Mohammad Aghebati and Ainaz Azarhoush, both making their SCR debuts.
Photo Credit: Guramrit Malhotra and Jon White
Alireza Ardekani, Suzanne Appel
Alireza Ardekani, Pierre Reis, Benjamin Krieg, David Ivers, Tim Kay, Anoosheh Oskouian
Diana Fathi, Benjamin Krieg, Ainaz Azarhoush, Mohammad Aghebati, Pierre Reis
Giulia and Schalon Newton
Liz and Timothy Kay
Negar Attari Pour, Anoosheh Oskouian, Diana Fathi, Benjamin Krieg,Ainaz Azarhoush,Marjaneh Afkhami, Mohammad Aghebati, Pierre Reis, Alireza Ardekani, and Tannaz Giuvi
Nickie and Mickey Williams
Pierre Reis, Benjamin Krieg, Lea and Harmon Kong, David Ivers
PJ Carlton, Mitra Azar, Gissou and Bijan Kian, Farzaneh Horiat, Bita Kianian, Patricia Houston,
Rick Mcauley, Leona Aronoff Sadacca, Pat Mcauley
Talya Nevo Hacohen and Bill Schenker
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