Photos: BLIND RUNNER Makes West Coast Debut at South Coast Repertory

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South Coast Repertory is presenting the international multimedia hit Blind Runner, a Mehr Theatre Group production, with text and direction by award-winning Iranian theatre artist Amir Reza Koohestani. Performed entirely in Persian with English supertitles, Blind Runner runs through November 8 on the Julianne Argyros Stage.

This marks Blind Runner's West Coast debut and it's second United States engagement, the previous being at New York's prestigious St. Ann's Warehouse in January 2025 as part of the Under the Radar Festival. Blind Runner is presented in association with University of California, Irvine's Claire Trevor School of the Arts Department of Drama. SCR's cultural partner is the Farhang Foundation.

Blind Runner interweaves the destinies of three Iranians. At the insistence of his wife, a political prisoner, a man agrees to help a blind woman train for a race in Paris. After placing third, they take on a second challenge. Can they run the 38-kilometer Channel Tunnel from France to the UK in a few hours to avoid being hit by the first train of the morning? Blind Runner features performers Mohammad Aghebati and Ainaz Azarhoush, both making their SCR debuts.

Photo credit: Matt Stasi



Mohammad Aghebati and Ainaz Azarhoush

Mohammad Aghebati and Ainaz Azarhoush

Mohammad Aghebati and Ainaz Azarhoush

Ainaz Azarhoush and Mohammad Aghebati

Ainaz Azarhoush and Mohammad Aghebati

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