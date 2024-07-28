Pageant of the Masters Presents A LA MODE: THE ART OF FASHION Now Through August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This summer, the Pageant of the Masters, world-famous for its presentation of “living pictures,” steps into the world of fashion with its newest production, "À La Mode: The Art of Fashion." Dazzling audiences since its opening on July 6, this fresh, innovative theatrical experience is an unforgettable evening where masterpieces come to life and iconic fashion trends take center stage. Presented by the Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach, performances are held nightly through August 30, 2024. The Pageant of the Masters is sponsored in part by Volvo Cars, City of Hope Orange County, Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club, and KOST Radio 103.5. Tickets may be purchased online at www.PageantTickets.com or by phone at (800) 487-3378.

The Pageant of the Masters is an annual theatrical celebration that brings famous works of art to life through live reenactments, transforming classical and contemporary pieces into living masterpieces accompanied by original live music and storytelling. “There's nothing quite like witnessing art come to life right before your eyes,” said Sharbie Higuchi, Marketing and PR Director. “Experience a night of awe and wonder under the stars in Laguna Beach.”

With a new theme and artwork presented each year, this summer's Pageant surprises audiences with many show-stopping moments. “Á La Mode” is a sophisticated sartorial salute that brilliantly intertwines art and fashion, beginning with a fashion runway of costumes inspired by artworks featured in the production. Crowd-favorite moments include the Pageant's striking re-creation of Alexander McQueen's “Angel Shoe”- with a cast member posed as the sculptural angel in the iconic high heel. The inclusion of this piece in the Pageant serves as a powerful reminder of the ways in which fashion can transcend mere clothing to become a statement, a true work of art.

Beyond the runway, “À La Mode” pays tribute to the visionary costuming of Edith Head, celebrated for her impeccable sense of style and pioneering work in costume design in collaboration with film legend Alfred Hitchcock. The Pageant spotlights countless fashion movements from around the world and its role as a vehicle for cultural and self expression. From the sharp tailoring of Britain's Carnaby Street to the flamboyant elegance of the Congolese La Sape movement, and from the iconic designs of French fashion houses to the timeless beauty of traditional Japanese kimonos, "Á La Mode” offers a thrilling look at the enduring link between fashion and art through the magic of living pictures.

In addition to the evening performances, patrons can enjoy the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, located just outside the Pageant of the Masters' amphitheater. This exhibit showcases works from over 100 local artists, offering a diverse array of artistic expressions, from contemporary paintings and traditional sculptures to unique jewelry and handcrafted ceramics. At the Festival of Arts, guests have the opportunity to connect and purchase artwork directly from the artists, who are often on hand to discuss their work, share their creative processes, and offer insights into their inspirations. This personal interaction adds an extra layer of depth to the viewing experience, allowing visitors to gain a greater appreciation for the art and the individuals behind it. The Festival also features live music, food, and interactive art activities, making it a lively and engaging experience for all ages.

The Pageant of the Masters runs from July 6 to August 30, 2024 at the Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach. Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased at www.foapom.com. A ticket to the Pageant of the Masters is also a season pass to the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show. Don't miss this opportunity to experience a night of art, fashion, and community in one of Southern California's most beautiful settings.

ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION

The Festival of Arts, a non-profit 501(c)(3), has long been a local leader that has helped with the growth and development of the community and the arts in Laguna Beach. Established in 1932, the Festival of Arts' mission is to promote, produce and sponsor events and activities that encourage the appreciation, study and performance of the arts. The Festival of Arts produces two world-class events: The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters. Together both shows attract over 200,000 visitors each year.

