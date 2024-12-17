PBS SoCal To Premiere New Documentary UNDER THE BATON: PACIFIC SYMPHONY'S CARL ST.CLAIR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The new locally produced PBS SoCal documentary offers a glimpse into the rise of Pacific Symphony from its founding in 1978 to becoming the youngest Tier One Orchestra in the nation under Maestro Carl St.Clair who has served as Music Director since 1990. The longest-tenured American-born conductor of a major U.S. orchestra, St.Clair was mentored by Leonard Bernstein, John Williams as well as Seiji Ozawa and has become a nationally and internationally renowned icon beloved both globally and by his local community. A thriving artistic and musical partnership has long existed between the orchestra and its conductor. And as they grew together, the artistic sensibility of the ensemble evolved.

UNDER THE BATON: PACIFIC SYMPHONY'S CARL ST.CLAIR makes its world broadcast premiere just in time for the holidays on Weds., Dec 18 at 10:30 p.m. PT on PBS SoCal Plus with an encore airing on Fri., Dec. 20 at 10 p.m. PT on PBS SoCal. Following the broadcast, the documentary will also be available for streaming on pbssocal.org/underthebaton and on the free PBS app.

"I remember my teacher Dr. Walter Ducloux saying, 'With the Pacific Symphony, you have one of the greatest opportunities afforded to any American music conductor. Get to work.' Being the music director of Pacific Symphony has been a true gift that I have never taken for granted. I have the musicians, philanthropists, staff and, our dedicated community of Orange County to thank for the past three decades of artistic growth, achievements and making orchestral music accessible to as many people as possible," said Carl St.Clair.

Since Carl St.Clair was appointed music director 35 years ago, Pacific Symphony has become a top-tier, internationally renowned orchestra, touring globally with numerous commissions and recordings, four youth ensembles, and award-winning education and community engagement initiatives that bring pride to Orange County and beyond.

About Carl St.Clair

Originating from a small Texas town of just 35 residents, Carl St.Clair's journey to becoming one of America's most revered conductors is a testament to his extraordinary talent and vision. With his ambitious artistic vision, innate musicality, and commitment to making music accessible to all, St.Clair has become a beloved figure both locally and nationally.

The 2024-25 season marks Music Director Carl St.Clair's remarkable 35th year at the helm of Pacific Symphony. Under his leadership, the orchestra has risen to national prominence, becoming the largest-budgeted orchestra established in the last 50 years. This meteoric rise culminated in the League of American Orchestras' invitation to Pacific Symphony to join the ranks of America's prestigious Group 1 Orchestras-among the most recent and newest orchestral ensembles to earn this distinction. Few orchestras can claim such rapid and impressive artistic development, a legacy firmly shaped by St.Clair's extraordinary leadership and dedication.

During his transformative tenure, Carl St.Clair has been the driving force behind Pacific Symphony's rise to national and international prominence, recognized for his musically distinguished performances and groundbreaking programming. Under his visionary leadership, the orchestra achieved several historic milestones, including its sold-out Carnegie Hall debut in April 2018, where St.Clair conducted a triumphant celebration of Philip Glass's 80th birthday during Carnegie's yearlong tribute to the iconic composer. That same year, he led Pacific Symphony on its first tour to China, marking the orchestra's first international journey since its critically acclaimed 2006 European tour, which featured concerts in nine cities across three countries, including Munich, Frankfurt, Lucerne, and Vienna, and earned standing ovations and glowing reviews. In June 2018, St.Clair conducted Pacific Symphony's national PBS debut on Great Performances with Peter Boyer's Ellis Island: The Dream of America. Among his numerous creative initiatives are the highly praised American Composers Festival, launched in 2000, and the opera-focused Symphonic Voices series, both of which have brought new dimensions to the orchestra's programming.

While St.Clair's artistic achievements span the globe, his leadership at Pacific Symphony has been defined by an unparalleled commitment to innovation, education, and excellence. His deep investment in music education has played a central role in shaping the Symphony's robust education and community engagement programs, which serve audiences of all ages. His reputation as a master teacher extends beyond Pacific Symphony; he has worked with leading music schools across the United States, including his longstanding 30-year relationship with the USC Thornton School of Music as Artistic Leader and Principal Conductor of its orchestral program. Additionally, St.Clair served as a Presidential Fellow at Chapman University (2018-2022) and was named Distinguished Alumni at the University of Texas Butler School of Music beginning in 2019.

Internationally, St.Clair has garnered widespread acclaim, conducting leading orchestras across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. In January 2024, after a 27-year partnership with Sinfonieorchester Wuppertal in Germany, he was honored with the lifetime title of Honorary Guest Conductor. He also concluded a successful decade-long tenure as Music Director of the National Symphony of Costa Rica in 2023. Previously, St.Clair served as General Music Director of the Komische Oper in Berlin and as General Music Director and Chief Conductor of the German National Theater and Staatskapelle in Weimar, where his leadership of Wagner's Ring Cycle received critical acclaim. Notably, St.Clair was the first non-European to hold this prestigious position, simultaneously leading one of America's youngest orchestras and one of Europe's oldest.

Carl St.Clair's distinguished career is further defined by his collaborations with top American orchestras, including the Boston Symphony Orchestra-where he began as Assistant Conductor (1985-1990)-the New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, and symphonies in San Francisco, Seattle, Atlanta, Houston, Montreal, and Toronto. His long-standing commitment to championing new music is reflected in the numerous commissions and recordings he has spearheaded with Pacific Symphony, cementing his legacy as both a musical innovator and an advocate for contemporary composers.

