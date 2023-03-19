Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nominations Process Open For 2023/24 Orange County Gay Men's Chorus Board Of Directors

Mar. 19, 2023  

MenAlive-Orange County Gay Men's Chorus is accepting nominations for the 2023/24 Board of Directors.

MenAlive has been a 501c3 nonprofit in good standing since 2001 and serves both the LGBTQ+ community and the community at large. Their focus is to serve all of Orange County and they have had tremendous growth both in membership and financial stability in the last few years.

The governing board is responsible for planning, fundraising and overseeing all aspects of MenAlive's activities. Yes, there is the performance component of the chorus; but there are many outreach and charitable activities that you may not know about.

They are especially interested in integrating community leaders from the greater Orange County community.

Directors on the board...

  • provide perspective and insight to the strategic direction of MenAlive

  • attend the monthly board meeting (held the third Thursday of each month) and an annual board retreat

  • attend MenAlive chorus performances and participate in charitable and outreach activities

  • develop and manage budgets

  • actively assist in funding the organization through an annual give/get obligation of $1200 and participation in all aspects of development

(For a more comprehensive list of responsibilities and benefits, or for more information about MenAlive, contact Mike Auchter, president@ocgmc.org.)

Nominations must include name, contact Information and a narrative describing the candidate's qualifications and areas of interest. You may nominate yourself or another aspirant by completing this form. All nominees will be contacted before inclusion on the final ballot.

Nominations must be received by April 12.

MenAlive OCGMC is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. We promote understanding and acceptance for the LGBTQ community, countering the fear and discrimination that threatens all of society, especially youth.


