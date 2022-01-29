New Musical CAMP GINGER Makes Debut at The Little Theatre at the Actors Company

Camp Ginger, an original solo musical, is set to make its world premiere in Hollywood. This semi-autobiographical, solo-musical comedy is about a fantastical summer camp full of ginger-haired campers and counselors helping a kid named Steve find his true self. It opens on February 26th at 5pm and 7:30pm at the Little Theater at the Actors Company - 916 N Formosa Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046. The show will also play on Saturday, March 5th, 2022 at 5pm and 7:30pm. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased here. Some material may not be suitable for children under 17.

Steve Trzaska plays multiple characters in this one-person musical about finding and coming to terms with one's true identity. From growing up a redhead to embracing his sexuality, this zany troop of characters at Camp Ginger share some of Steve's struggles and experiences through "their" stories and songs.

The musical features live accompaniment by Noel Katz who provides an assortment of songs for the musical including "Better Off Red," "Mister Trashcan," and "You Play the Flute" to name a few. The show is written and performed by Steve Trzaska, with music and lyrics by Noel Katz. It is directed by Joy Mamey.

Steve Trzaska (Writer and Performer) is a theatre, film, television, and commercial actor. While in NYC, he originated a role in a new musical Off-Broadway, worked on several regional contracts, and at the world-renowned Metropolitan Opera. Steve's Los Angeles credits include shows such as: The Goldbergs, The Middle, GLEE, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Perry Mason, Marvel's Inhumans, The Amityville Murders, and many more. He also continues to book numerous commercials working with such celebrities as Magic Johnson, Chris Pratt, Snoop Dogg and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Joy Mamey (Director) is a director, comedian, writer and improv comedy teacher. Other directorial credits include "Securing My Insecurities" for Hollywood Fringe Festival 2021, "Going Out Again" with Outside In Theatre, and "Welcome To Hell! With Andi Kryst." Watch Joy's sketches online or improv shows live--regularly streaming with Impro Studio and Twitch.tv/outsideinthtr. For more information, click here.

Noel Katz (Music/Lyrics) has written twenty musicals that have been produced including his own wedding, which got full-page coverage in The New York Times; Murder at the Savoy, which has had five different British productions; Spilt Milk, which was written up in The New Yorker; and Such Good Friends, which won five awards, including Taking Broadway's Best Musical Citation at the New York Musical Theatre Festival.