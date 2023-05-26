Moonlight Stage Productions Continues its 42nd Season with THE WEDDING SINGER

Performances run June 7-24, 2023, at 8 p.m.

The 42nd season of Moonlight Stage Productions at the Moonlight Amphitheatre continues with The Wedding Singer from June 7-24 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and are priced $18-$63. To purchase by phone, call (760) 724-2110 or online at moonlightstage.com.

Based on the 1998 American romantic comedy film directed by Frank Coraci and written by Tim Herlihy, The Wedding Singer musical debuted on Broadway with music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Beguelin and Tim Herlihy. The 2006 original Broadway production was nominated for five Tony Awards, including best musical, best original score, and best choreography.

The musical revolves around Robbie, who sings at weddings, his failed relationship with his former fiancée, and his romance with a new love, Julia. With help from a few friends, and a few Las Vegas impersonators, Robbie and Julia eventually overcome their struggles and admit their true feelings for one another. 

The score includes familiar favorites like “Somebody Kill Me” and “Grow Old With You,” while also including songs not in the movie, like “Someday” and “It’s Your Wedding Day.”  A heartwarming and humorous story heavily influenced by the 1980’s, The Wedding Singer is sure to delight audiences of all ages.

The Moonlight Production

Larry Raben, Director

Luke H. Jacobs, Choreographer

Tamara Paige, Music Director & Conductor

Brett Benowitz, Robbie Hart

Megan Carmitchel, Julia

Eduardo Enrikez, Sammy

Jacob Hoff, George

Evan White, Glen Guglia

Janaya Mahealani Jones, Linda

Liliana Rodrigues, Holly

Melinda Gilb, Rosie

Rounding out the creative team: Jennifer Edwards (Lighting Designer), Brandon Boomizad (Sound Designer), Peter Herman (Hair & Wig Design), Heather Megill (Costume Coordinator), Bonnie Durben (Properties Coordinator), and Stanley D. Cohen (Stage Manager).

The cast also includes Jake Bradford, Kevin Burroughs, John Cardenas, Michelle Cohen, Garrett Currier, Judy Fernandez, Tracey Freeman-Shaw, Jasmine January, Fisher Kaake, Ryan Perry Marks, Sarah Morgan, Greg Nicholas, Trevor Rex, Lizzy Sheck, Grace Simmons, Helen Tait, E.Y. Washington and Samantha Wynn Greenstone.

For more information, call (760) 724-2110 or visit moonlightstage.com

 




Recommended For You