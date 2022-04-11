MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL & More Announced for Segerstrom Center for the Arts 2022-2023 Season

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced its spectacular line-up of shows for its 2022-2023 Subscription Series. Back by popular demand, multiple series genres will be available on a season ticket basis including Broadway, Curtain Call, Jazz, Cabaret, Chamber, and Family series. The Center will introduce its brand new series, In Conversation, bringing some of the most fascinating and celebrated authors to Orange County, with a few celebrity guests along the way, and Headliners series, guaranteed star-studded evenings with iconic performers.

"This season, we are making up for lost time. To be able to bring audiences back together to share the experience of live performances at Segerstrom Center for the Arts is inspiring, not only to me but also for the Center staff and Board of Directors that have worked so diligently during these times. We understand the importance of connecting and sharing new memories with family, friends and loved ones; nothing compares to the simultaneous energy of the audience and artists in our theaters. What makes this new 2022-2023 season so great, is that there is something for everyone to enjoy. With a wide variety of music, dance, and theater in our new season, Segerstrom Center for the Arts remains focused on its non-profit approach to serving and bringing joy to our community. We are excited to bring iconic artists, exceptional musical ensembles and memorable Broadway shows to the Center for all to enjoy! I am looking forward to Broadway's Moulin Rouge! The Musical and can't wait to see as part of our Headliners series, Bernadette Peters, perform! It brings me joy to be able to welcome seasoned long-time patrons and first timers, in experiencing live performances again. It's been too long, and we can't wait to welcome you back at the Center!" - Casey Reitz, President, Segerstrom Center for the Arts

The Center will be presenting nine incredible Broadway shows beginning in September 2022. Segerstrom's 2022-2023 Broadway series will include Center premieres of beloved shows and musicals including Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, Disney's Frozen, Hairspray, SIX, and Tina - The Tina Turner Musical. In addition, the return of classics featured in the Curtain Call series include Hamilton, Chicago, and The Book of Mormon.

Bringing a wide array of musical talents, the Jazz Series returns with Samara Joy, and Veronica Swift, two of the top young jazz singers in the country. Other jazz artists include Vijay Iyer Trio, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Mavis Staples with Kandace Springs as well as Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents Songs We Love, George Benson, Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour, and The Cookers series debut.

Audiences will be captivated by the Cabaret Series, experiencing an intimate, club-style setting at Samueli Theater with acclaimed cabaret artists and Broadway personalities. The series begins with Chris Mann, Jessica Vosk, the debut of Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery, the return of Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway. Plus, performing together onstage for The Broadway Hollywood Holiday Songbook, Aaron Lazar and Kerry O'Malley making her Center debut. And to round up the Cabaret series, Jason Robert Brown, will also make his debut with a very special guest artist.

The Chamber series includes the return of season favorites, Calidore String Quartet, Takacs String Quartet, and Emerson String Quartet bidding adieu to Southern California audiences in their farewell concert. Other ensembles of the classical music world include Apollon Musagete and Garrick Ohlsson, Dream House Quartet, Quartetto di Cremona and making their series debut, Camerata RCO.

The Family Series offers eight shows performed by some of today's leading youth performance artists and companies sure to delight and inspire audiences. The series starts with The Joshua Show: Episode 1, Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster, North, Disney's Frozen, Somos Amigos, The Ugly Duckling, GRIMMZ Fairy Tales and Look Out! Science is Coming!

The new Headliner Series guarantees star-studded evenings with some of today's iconic artists. Two-time Tony® Award winner Patti LuPone returns to Segerstrom Center for the Arts with her acclaimed one-woman show. The multi-Tony and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Bernadette Peters will bring a performance that will dazzle audiences. Chita Rivera will bring a unique concert event recreating signature moments from her legendary theater career. Other headliners include Brian Stokes Mitchell, Mandy Gonzalez, and Javier Munoz.

In Conversation is a new series, which this season features authors Amy Tan, Fran Lebowitz and Erik Larson. Each person in this diverse group brings something unique to share with the audience about their books, what inspires them, and how their lives have shaped their art. Each speaker will have a celebrity host to facilitate conversation and audience involvement.

Subscription renewals and new subscriptions are available now. Tickets for individual performances will go on sale at a later date. Visit the Center's website www.SCFTA.org for more information. For Group sales call (714) 755-0236.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts applauds its corporate partners including Kaiser Permanente, Official Health Care Partner and United Airlines, Official Airline.

2022-2023 BROADWAY SERIES LINEUP

Moulin Rouge! The Musical | November 9 - 27, 2022

Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards® - including Best Musical!



Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza.

Directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. With a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.

Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird | December 27, 2022 - January 8, 2023

All rise for Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. Emmy Award®-winning actor Richard Thomas plays the role of Atticus Finch in the National Tour.

Disney's Frozen | February 1 - February 19, 2023

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America. Frozen features the songs you love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers. An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It is moving. It is spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.

Hairspray | April 18 - 30, 2023

Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. This all-new touring production reunites Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.

SIX | June 13 - 25, 2023

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over.

TINA - The Tina Turner Musical | July 11 - 23, 2023

This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism, and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll. TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity. One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

2022-2023 CURTAIN CALL SERIES LINEUP

Hamilton | September 28 - October 16, 2022

Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Chicago | May 16 - 21, 2023

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. CHICAGO has been honored with 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy®, and thousands of standing ovations.

The Book of Mormon | September 5-10, 2023

THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award® -winning Best Musical. Contains explicit language. For more information, visit TheBookOfMormonTour.com

2022-2023 JAZZ SERIES LINEUP

Samara Joy | October 1, 2022

With a voice as smooth as velvet, Samara Joy seems to rise with each performance. At only 21 years old, Samara has already performed in many of the great jazz venues in NYC, including Dizzy's Club Coca Cola, The Blue Note, and Mezzrow, in addition to working with jazz greats such as Christian McBride, Pasquale Grasso, Jon Faddis, Kirk Lightsey, Cyrus Chestnut, and NEA Jazz Master Dr.Barry Harris. Samara Joy makes her debut at the Center and looks forward to sharing her passionate love for jazz as a uniting force and as a catalyst for change in the years to come.

Vijay Iyer Trio | November 5, 2022

By overwhelming consensus, the Vijay Iyer Trio has become one of the pivotal jazz forces of the twenty-first century. The trio is emotionally resonant and deeply interactive, radiating groove and brimming with polyrhythmic detail, rooted in tradition yet truly innovative in style and form.

Mavis Staples with Kandace Springs | December 9, 2022

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Mavis Staples, returns to Orange County with her incomparable singing and an array of her most reputable songs spanning from the Civil Rights era to some present-day classics. Kandace Springs, an artist Prince describes as "a voice that could melt snow" will open for Mavis Staples.

Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour | January 25, 2023

Starring vocalists Dee Dee Bridgewater and Kurt Elling, saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin, pianist Christian Sands, bassist Yasushi Nakamura, and drummer Clarence Penn, come together to perform music, both historic and new, that will surely delight audiences far and wide. The folks at the Monterey Jazz Festival, who began mixing high-performance headliners in 1966 will return to Segerstrom Center. The world's longest running jazz festival will bring today's most remarkable jazz talents to Orange County.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents Songs We Love | February 4, 2023

Songs We Love is a journey through the first 40 years of jazz song. Under the musical direction of Riley Mulherkar, 3 guest vocalists will join an all-star band made up of New York's rising stars. Combining their distinct talents, the group will sing their way through four decades of music, beginning with the early blues and jazz of the 1920s and ending in the early 1950s. Iconic singers to be explored include Ma Rainey, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, and Judy Garland.

The Cookers | March 25, 2023

This exciting all-star group summons up an aggressive mid 60s spirit with a potent collection of expansive post-bop originals marked by all the requisite killer instincts and pyrotechnic playing expected of some of the heaviest hitters on the scene today.

George Benson | April 7, 2023

Ten time Grammy Award winner, American jazz legend, and international star, iconic George Benson is getting back on the road. The 78-year-old pioneering jazz-soul guitarist and singer has scored Number One hits played with musical greats such as Miles Davis, Minnie Riperton and Stevie Wonder, and has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Veronica Swift | June 24, 2023

One of today's brightest young jazz stars, vocalist Veronica Swift recorded her first album at the age of 9, after which she started touring professionally with her parents, jazz pianist Hod O'Brien and vocalist Stephanie Nakasian. By nineteen, she placed second at the Thelonius Monk Vocal Competition, launching an adult career that has seen her collaborate with such musical greats as Michael Feinstein, Chris Botti, Wynton Marsalis, and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. Having performed at jazz clubs and festivals around the world, the 27 year-old vocal phenom returns to the Center.

2022-2023 CABARET SERIES LINEUP

Chris Mann | October 20-22, 2022

Chris Mann's hysterical musical parody videos dominated the internet in 2020. With over 300 million views, Mann's self-shot videos provided much-needed laughs with his smart-witted lyrics, hilarious facial expressions, and world-class vocals. Chris' parodies have been featured on news outlets all over the world including CNN, NPR, Today Show, BBC News, Vice, Funny or Die, The LA Times, The New Yorker, and were featured in the "Top 20 of 2020" on NBC's New Year's Special, on which Chris was a commentator and also performed.

Jessica Vosk | November 17 - 19, 2022

Jessica Vosk is a celebrated singer and actress known for stirring roles on the musical theater and concert stage. Vosk made her Carnegie Hall debut in November 2021 in a sold-out solo show titled My Golden Age. Other upcoming concert debuts include London's Cadogan Hall in 2022. Vosk is well-known for her acclaimed run on Broadway as Elphaba in Costa Mesa's favorite musical Wicked, having played the role for two years.

Aaron Lazar and Kerry O'Malley | December 15-17, 2022

Broadway stars, Aaron Lazar, who returns to the Center and Kerry O'Malley, who makes her debut, come together on stage to spread festive cheer this holiday season. This delightful performance of The Broadway Hollywood Holiday Songbook features great holiday songs from Broadway shows and films!

Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery | January 19-21, 2023

Television icons Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery are bringing their acclaimed cabaret act, Two Lost Souls to the Samueli Theater for their Center debut performances. Expect evenings filled with music and laughter in an intimate cocktail venue.

Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway | March 30- April 1, 2023

Ann Hampton Callaway and her sister Liz Callaway, leading lights of the cabaret scene, have both been Tony Award-nominated for their performances in major Broadway musicals. Ever since Ann and Liz first combined musical forces in their cabaret classic Sibling Revelry, which amusingly sends up the idea that they are in fact brutal competitors, they've garnered raves in sell-out venues around the world.

Jason Robert Brown | April 27-29, 2023

Jason Robert Brown is the ultimate multi-hyphenate - an equally skilled composer, lyricist, conductor, arranger, orchestrator, director, and performer - best known for his dazzling scores to several of the most renowned musicals of our time, including the generation-defining The Last Five Years, his debut song cycle Songs for a New World, and the seminal Parade, for which he won the 1999 Tony Award for Best Score. Currently, the three-time Tony winner's music is featured in Billy Crystal's Mr. Saturday Night.

2022-2023 CHAMBER SERIES LINEUP

Apollon Musagete and Garrick Ohlsson | October 9, 2022

The Polish quartet Apollon Musagète, whose lively playing has been heralded as "distinguished by an enormous dynamic range, an unusual malleability of phrasing, and a wide palette of color" Cleveland Classical, opens our chamber series with Bach's The Art of The Fugue, BWV 1080 Nos. 1,4, and 9, Penderecki's Quartet No.3 "Leaves from an Unwritten Diary" and the program culminates with Shostakovich's Piano Quintet in G minor, Op. 57 with Garrick Ohlsson, a renowned pianist who combines "incredible technique with razor-sharp accuracy, producing a sound so lush it almost glistens" Seattle Times.

Calidore String Quartet | November 2, 2022

The acclaimed chamber ensemble returns to Samueli Theater with the premiere of Quartet #2, by Hannah Lash. Calidore String Quartet will also perform a piece commissioned by Elizabeth and Justus Schlichting. Calidore String Quartet has been called "astonishing" by The Los Angeles Times, and praised for its "deep reserves of virtuosity and irrepressible dramatic instinct" by the New York Times.

Takács String Quartet | January 27, 2023

Longtime favorites of Segerstrom Center audiences, the Takács Quartet, a Grammy Award-winning chamber ensemble returns to the Samueli Theater with Musical Voyages at Home and Abroad, featuring a special book talk by violinist, Edward Dusinberre. The ensemble's season of performances consists of a program with works by Britten, Bartok, and Dvorak.

Quartetto di Cremona | February 22, 2023

Since its formation in 2000, the Quartetto di Cremona has established a reputation as one of the most exciting chamber ensembles on the international stage. Regularly invited to perform in major music festivals in Europe, North and South America, and Far East, they garner universal acclaim for their high level of interpretive artistry.

Camerata RCO | March 22, 2023

Formed by members of Amsterdam's famed Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra (RCO), Camerata RCO makes its Center debut. Performing Martinu's La Revue de Cuisine, H 161 for Clarinet, Bassoon, Trumpet, Violin, Cello, and Piano. As well as Poulenc's L'Invitation Au Chateau, Sonata for Cello and Piano, Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano and Le Bal masque for Baritone, Oboe, Clarinet, Trumpet, Violin, Cello, Percussion and Piano.

Emerson String Quartet | April 15, 2023

Emerson String Quartet has maintained its status as one of the world's premier chamber music ensembles for more than four decades. For their Farewell Concert, they will perform works by Haydn, Bartok and Beethoven. "With musicians like this," wrote a reviewer for The Times (London), "there must be some hope for humanity." The Quartet has made more than 30 acclaimed recordings and has been honored with nine GRAMMYs® (including two for Best Classical Album), three Gramophone Awards, the Avery Fisher Prize, and Musical America's "Ensemble of the Year" award.

Dream House Quartet | April 28, 2023

Celebrating the works of minimal music pioneers and their successors, French pianists, Katia & Marielle Labèque present a new version of their 2013 'Minimalist Dream House' double album, featuring two pianos and two guitars with Bryce Dessner (member and founder of The National) and David Chalmin ( La Terre Invisible). Audiences will get to witness the premiere of Thom Yorke's (Radiohead) first compositions for classical music artists and concert halls. These pieces feature two pianos, electronics, and modular synthesizer.

2022-2023 FAMILY SERIES LINEUP

The Joshua Show: Episode 1 | September 24-25, 2022

A modern-day Mr. Rogers with hipster appeal, master puppeteer joshua holden and his puppet sidekick, Mr. Nicholas return to Segerstrom Center with a stunning performance that explores the joy that only comes from being your authentic self. With live music, tap dancing, physical comedy, and multiple styles of puppetry, The Joshua Show is sure to delight audiences of all ages.

Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster | October 29-30, 2022

Leonardo is a terrible monster who tries so hard to be scary, but just isn't. This adaptation of Mo Willem's beloved children's series includes handmade puppetry and cinematic techniques that bring to life the story of a monster who longs to be scary and the big decisions about identity and empathy that we all must make.

North | November 12-13, 2022

North, a new musical commissioned by Segerstrom Center, is the gripping tale of Lawrence and his mother, Minnie, as they escape the deep South and travel North through the Underground Railroad in the 1850s. While the story acknowledges the realities of slavery, North also highlights key themes like optimism, bravery, suspense, and wonder.

Disney's Frozen | February 5, 2023

An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.

Somos Amigos: Songs on Common Ground | March 4-5, 2023

GRAMMY® Award-winners The Okee Dokee Brothers and Latin GRAMMY® nominee Sonia De Los Santos team up for a beautiful collaboration and bilingual program of old and new songs to illustrate the power of singing together and learning from one another. With a common vision of peace and understanding, Somos Amigos encourages people of all ages to explore, dance, sing and laugh together.

Ugly Duckling | March 18-19, 2023

The Ugly Duckling is the story of the most unusual duckling the pond has ever seen. This retelling of a classic Hans Christian Andersen tale explores the importance of identify, self-worth and the discovery of inner beauty and includes a variety of characters, inventive physicality, and live music and songs that quack and trill.

GRIMMZ Fairy Tales | April 22-23, 2023

Join dance-pop sensations Jay and Will Grimmz on a hip-hop fairytale adventure! Known not only for their sounds, but their powerful storytelling and inventive remix of familiar classics, these brothers are ready for you to hear them sing and watch them drop the mic in an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Look Out! Science is Coming! | May 6-7, 2023

Nothing says science quite like KABOOM! Join Doktor Kaboom in an over-the-top science performance where his passion for explosive comedy meets scientific experimentation to provide laughter and thrills for audiences of all ages.

2022-2023 HEADLINER SERIES LINEUP

An Evening with Bernadette Peters | September 29, 2022

Throughout her illustrious career, multi-Tony Award and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Bernadette Peters has dazzled audiences and critics with her performances on stage, screen, television, in concert and on recordings. Now you can see this vastly talented artist live at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. When you hear the name Bernadette Peters, you know the Broadway royalty that comes with it.

Chita Rivera - The Rhythm of My Life | December 11, 2022

Come celebrate the one and only Chita Rivera in a unique concert event! The incomparable Tony Award winner will recreate signature moments from her legendary career from West Side Story, Sweet Charity and Bye Bye Birdie to Chicago, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Visit and more. A theatrical icon and one of Broadway's greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice, and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

An Evening with Brian Stokes Mitchell | January 6, 2023

Two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell has enjoyed a career that spans Broadway, television, film, and concert appearances with the country's finest conductors and orchestras.

Patti LuPone | February 9, 2023

Spend an evening with a true Broadway legend as two-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone returns to Segerstrom Center with her acclaimed one-woman show. LuPone will explore - through indelible interpretations of classic Broadway show tunes by the likes of Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart, Jule Styne, Stephen Schwartz, Charles Strouse, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter and Irving Berlin - how her life-long love affair with Broadway began and her concern for what the Great White Way is becoming today.

Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Munoz, stars of Hamilton and In the Heights | March 5, 2023

In their great show, Hitting New Heights, Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Munoz, Broadway stars of Hamilton and In the Heights join voices to celebrate some of Broadway's greatest composers, from Stephen Schwartz to Lin-Manuel Miranda. This one-night performance will feature songs from Wicked to Hamilton and beyond! Truly a tour-de-force concert event.

2022-2023 IN CONVERSATION SERIES LINEUP

Amy Tan | January 23, 2023

Amy Tan, best known as the author of The Joy Luck Club and The Kitchen God's Wife. Tan has lectured internationally at universities, including Stanford, Oxford, Jagellonium, Beijing, and Georgetown both in Washington, DC and Doha, Qatar. She has delivered a TED talk and spoken at the White House, appeared on the popular NPR program Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me, as well as on Sesame Street on Public Television.

Fran Lebowitz | February 6, 2023

Lebowitz has used speaking engagements, talk shows, and two documentaries filmed by her old friend, Martin Scorsese, to spread her views. She is a New Yorker's New Yorker who has an opinion on everything and isn't afraid to share them. New York City tourists, #metoo, smoking, politics, social media, home décor - everything is a target in a way that has the audience howling with laughter.

Erik Larson | March 6, 2023

Erik Larson is the superstar author of six best sellers, including The Devil and the White City and In the Garden of the Beasts. His investigative nature, developed in an earlier career as a journalist, means he doesn't just focus on the main story, but pulls the reader in with the smaller details within the story. In his conversation, Larson will discuss how he discovers his subjects, and how he finds such inspiring details.

The Box Office - In Person Information

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Monday 10am - 2pm

Tuesday through Friday Noon- 5pm

Closed Saturday's and Sundays

Box Office Phone Information: (714) 556-2787 - Monday -Friday 10am-5pm

Online - SCFTA.org

Group Sales - (714) 755-0236

Audience Advisory: Their current COVID-19 policy requires ticket holders aged 15 and older to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to attend all indoor performances and events at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Fully vaccinated means your performance is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose. To enter the theatre, please bring a photo ID (for guests over 18 years old) and proof of vaccination, either your physical vaccination card, a picture of your vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record. Most California residents may request a digital vaccination record at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov



Ticket holders without proof of vaccination can present a negative COVID-19 test (PCR taken within 48 hours or antigen taken within 24 hours) of the performance. Along with their ticket, attendees will need to bring either documentation of a negative COVID-19 test result, emailed result, or a picture of results showing a negative diagnosis as well as the date and their name. At-home tests will not be accepted.



As of April 1, masks are not required but are strongly recommended for all ticket holders.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is an innovative, nonprofit arts organization committed to supporting artistic excellence, creating impactful educational programs, and dedicated to engaging a culturally connected, inclusive and vital Orange County community for all, through the power of live performance.

As the leading cultural arts hub, the Center presents a variety of programming with performances by international dance companies, Broadway national tours, jazz and cabaret musicians, chamber orchestras and ensembles, comedy, and speaker series. Through the Education and Community Engagement departments, the Center also delivers family-friendly programming and performances on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza; these events include outdoor movie screenings, concerts, dance classes, diverse festivals and more.

With six venues on a beautiful multi-disciplinary campus, Segerstrom Center for the Arts proudly serves as the artistic home to three of the region's major performing arts organizations: Pacific Symphony, Philharmonic Society of Orange County and Pacific Chorale as well as two independently acclaimed organizations: Tony Award®-winning South Coast Repertory and a site opening this fall as the home of the Orange County Museum of Art. Segerstrom Center is also home to the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School and Studio D, Arts School for All Abilities.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts applauds its corporate partners including Kaiser Permanente, Official Health Care Partner and United Airlines, Official Airline.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy