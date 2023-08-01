Irvine Barclay Theatre Reveals Upcoming Season

Irvine Barclay Theatre has announced more shows for its 2023-24 season. One of the most popular performing arts venues in Orange County, Irvine Barclay Theatre presents renowned artists in a wide range of genres, from jazz, classical, country, Motown, and global music, to comedy, dance, theater, captivating speakers, and more.

The 2023-24 season continues the partnership between Irvine Barclay Theatre and the Philharmonic Society of Orange County with Distinctive Experiences, a three-part series offering rare opportunities to see and hear high-level classical artists up close and personal, and the Eclectic Orange Series which explores multiple forms and genres, blending classical music with jazz, folk songs, visuals, and dance.

The following performances are on sale now:

Monday, Sept. 11, 7:30pm – Shakti: 50th Anniversary Tour

Shakti is a revolutionary ensemble that united Eastern and Western musicians, and created the template for what is now called “world music.” Born in 1973 out of the deep artistic and spiritual bonds between visionary Indian tabla player Zakir Hussain and British jazz fusion guitar pioneer John McLaughlin (world-famous as leader of the Mahavishnu Orchestra), Shakti's cross-cultural musical conversation dissolved boundaries with uncommon passion, grace, and dexterity –demonstrating the possibilities of such hybrids to generations of musicians around the world. Today, through an extensive world tour marking Shakti's 50th anniversary, the band continues to discover and explore musical common ground, bridging East and West. Alongside original members McLaughlin and Hussain, the group's current line-up features renowned vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan, and percussion maestro Selvaganesh Vinayakram (son of original Shakti ghatam player T.H. “Vikku” Vinayakram). The appearance at Irvine Barclay Theatre will be the exclusive Southern California performance in Shakti's 50th Anniversary Tour. As part of the Barclay's Global View series, this show is made possible with support from the Worah Family Foundation.

Saturday, Sept. 16, 8pm – Taimane

Taimane, a ukulele virtuoso, songwriter, and singer has established herself as one of the leading ukulele players in the world, known for her fierce and inventive style of play. Taimane, a hapa Sāmoan artist (part indigenous Sāmoan and part Caucasian - her name translates to "diamond" in the Samoan language), garnered a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award as Favorite Entertainer of the Year in 2019. Born and raised in Hawai'i, Taimane takes listeners on a mystical journey amidst a Polynesian sonic landscape that exhilarates, inspires, and soothes. From Bach to Led Zeppelin, flamenco infernos to tribal hymns, Taimane continues to break new ground with the ukulele. Her live performances have become must-see events and are wowing ever-larger audiences.

Saturday, Sept. 23, 8pm – A Conversation with John Lithgow

Ever charming John Lithgow dazzles audiences with his trademark wit and conversations full of heart. Tony, Golden Globe, Grammy, Emmy Award-winning actor, musician, and author, John Lithgow is known throughout the world for his delightful performances in films and television, his best-selling books, and his emotionally stunning roles in live theater. In a lively discussion filled with unique insights and comedic asides, Lithgow reflects on iconic roles he has played in his decades-long career, from cultural touchstones like The World According to Garp, 3rd Rock from the Sun, and Dexter, to his recent award-winning role as Winston Churchill in the smash Netflix original series, The Crown.

Thursday, Sept. 28, 8pm – Monty Alexander Trio

Nearly 60 years after moving to the United States from his hometown in Kingston, Jamaica, Grammy-nominated pianist Monty Alexander is a jazz legend, touring the world relentlessly with various projects, delighting a global audience with his vibrant personality and soulful musical messages. A perennial favorite at the Montreux Jazz Festival where he has performed and headlined concerts 23 times since 1976, his spirited artistry is filled with endless melody-making, effervescent grooves, sophisticated voicings, and a romantic spirit. In every performance, Alexander applies his unique approach to a repertoire spanning a broad range of jazz and Jamaican folk songs, the American songbook, blues, gospel, bebop, calypso, and reggae. Because of his prolific performance career, his work with some of the foundational creators of jazz and popular music like Dizzy Gillespie, Sonny Rollins, Tony Bennett, and Frank Sinatra, and his more than 75 recordings as a leader and sideman, Monty is cited as the fifth greatest jazz pianist ever in the definitive book, The Fifty Greatest Jazz Piano Players of All Time.

Friday, Sept. 29, 8pm – Kelli O'Hara

With seven Tony Award nominations and a Tony Award win for her portrayal of Anna in The King and I, Kelli O'Hara has been hailed by the London Sunday Times as “the Broadway musical's undisputed queen.” Also an Emmy Award nominee for her role in The Accidental Wolf, O'Hara can be seen in the popular HBO period drama The Gilded Age. With other memorable credits including Kiss Me, Kate, The Bridges of Madison County, and The Light in the Piazza, O'Hara has established herself as one of Broadway's greatest leading ladies. Her concerts – spanning the globe from Carnegie Hall to Tokyo – have gained her international acclaim. She is a frequent performer on PBS's live telecasts, The Kennedy Center Honors, and often performs alongside The New York Philharmonic and The New York Pops. O'Hara will sing beloved Broadway classics from shows such as The King and I, Carousel, and South Pacific, while sharing personal stories from her career.

Sunday, Oct. 1, 5pm – Trio Barclay: Rachmaninoff & Turina

Ensemble-in-Residence Trio Barclay (Dennis Kim: violin, Jonah Kim: cello, and Sean Kennard: piano), Trio Barclay will perform returns to the stage with the timeless beauty and emotional power of music by Sergei Rachmaninoff and Joaquín Turina. Rachmaninoff's deeply expressive Trio élégiaque is a single-movement work that was composed in memory of the composer's friend and mentor, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Characterized by its mournful and sorrowful tone, reflecting Rachmaninoff's grief and nostalgia, the piece concludes with a haunting coda that gradually fades away, leaving the listener with a sense of quiet reflection. Turina's Piano Trio No. 2 is a work that is lively, sparkling, evocative and concise. Distinct Spanish elements pervade throughout the piece including the middle movement teeming with Flamenco-like dance rhythms.

Friday, Oct. 13, 8pm – Kalani Pe'a

With his distinctive vocal range and a gift for composing soulful Hawaiian songs, Kalani Pe'a is one of Hawai'i's brightest stars. His 2017 debut album, E Walea, won the Grammy Award for Best Regional Roots Music Album, making Kalani the first Hawaiian recording artist to ever win in the category. Pe'a's third and most recent release, Kau Ka Pe'a, garnered him his third Grammy for Best Regional Roots Music Album, as well as two Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards (Hawai'i's “Grammy”), including the coveted Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year.

Influenced from an early age by classical and R&B music, Kalani blends his soothing melodies and powerful ballads with hauntingly gorgeous harmonies and resonant lyrics—creating a musical style all his own, delivered with the passion, poetry, and soul of Hawai'i.

Thursday, Oct. 26, 8pm – A Conversation with Danny Glover

Danny Glover has been a commanding presence on screen, stage, and television for more than 30 years. From the blockbuster Lethal Weapon franchise to hit television shows such as ER and Lonesome Dove, Glover has portrayed a myriad of popular roles and has distinguished himself as one of his generation's most consummate actors. Glover's performances in such classic motion pictures as The Color Purple, Witness, and Places in the Heart, have not only showcased his talent and versatility but have also brought him critical and popular acclaim. During this moderated conversation, Danny Glover reflects on his many iconic roles and his role as UNICEF ambassador and humanitarian.

Friday, Oct. 27, 8pm – Pat Metheny

Winner of 20 Grammy Awards, Pat Metheny is one of the brightest stars of jazz. With relentless versatility, a richly melodic voice, and a trademarked playing style, Pat Metheny reinvented the traditional jazz guitar sound for a new generation of players. Through a career in which he has performed with artists as diverse as Ornette Coleman, Herbie Hancock, and David Bowie, Pat had remained a champion of emerging talents.

Sunday, Oct. 29, 3pm – National Theatre Live (NTL) Screening: Frankenstein with Benedict Cumberbatch

Broadcast in HD from The National Theatre in London, by Nick Dear, based on the novel by Mary Shelley. Oscar winner Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire) directs this sensational production with Benedict Cumberbatch (BBC's Sherlock, The Imitation Game) as The Creature and Jonny Lee Miller (Trainspotting, CBS's Elementary) as Dr. Frankenstein. Childlike in his innocence but grotesque in form, Frankenstein's bewildered creature is cast out into a hostile universe by his horror-struck maker. Meeting with cruelty wherever he goes, the increasingly desperate and vengeful Creature determines to track down his creator and strike a terrifying deal. Scientific responsibility, parental neglect, cognitive development, and the nature of good and evil, are embedded within this thrilling and deeply disturbing classic tale. Captured live on stage in 2011, this thrilling, sold-out production became an international sensation, experienced by almost half a million people in cinemas around the world.

Friday, Nov. 3, 8pm – Piaf! The Show

As part of a world tour honoring the 60th year since Edith Piaf's sudden passing at a young age, Piaf! The Show, a musical celebration of the life and music of the legendary French chanteuse, returns to the Barclay. Directed by theatrical maverick Gil Marsalla and starring the stunning French songstress, Nathalie Lhermitte, in the title role, Piaf! The Show is inspired by the Academy Award-winning film La Vie En Rose and Marion Cotillard's moving portrayal of Edith. In two 45-minute acts, Lhermitte, who is acclaimed as “Edith Piaf's legitimate musical heiress,” dramatically and emotionally tells the rags-to-riches story of Piaf's career through unforgettable songs, a commanding stage presence, and an evocative visual tapestry created by images of Paris in the 1920s, 30s and 40s.

Friday, Nov. 10, 8pm – The Hit Men of Country

The Hit Men of Country features five of the finest musicians who have performed, toured, or recorded with country music royalty, including Garth Brooks, Wynonna Judd, Keith Urban, Trace Adkins, Lee Greenwood, Travis Tritt, Jason Aldean, and more. This multi-media show features video projections and hit after hit, including fan favorites like “God Bless the USA,” “No One Else,” “Somebody Like You,” “Big Green Tractor,” and “I Swear,” plus behind-the-scenes stories about being on the road with legends of county music. It's a county music lover's dream come true. The ensemble includes Doug Carter on keys and vocals; Jayson Chance on electric guitar and vocals; Jeff Zona on acoustic guitar and vocals; David Northrup on drums; and Don Mott on bass and vocals.

Saturday, Nov. 11, 8pm – From SNL & Beyond: Laraine Newman & Alan Zweibel

A hilarious evening with an original star and writer of Saturday Night Live. Join original SNL cast member Laraine Newman and original SNL writer Alan Zweibel for an entertaining conversation that takes us behind the scenes of the early days of the iconic Saturday Night Live. Laraine Newman is a founding member of The Groundlings, an American improvisational and sketch comedy troupe where SNL creator Lorne Michaels asked her to join the original cast in 1975. The Groundlings also became the launching pad for many of SNL's most famous cast members including actress Maya Rudolph. Newman is known for her impersonations and played many of SNL's signature characters. She currently has a thriving animation career as a voice actor and has written for multiple publications including McSweeney's, The Jewish Journal, Huffington Post, and Esquire. Alan Zweibel has won multiple Emmy and Writers Guild awards for his work in television, and has written eleven books, including the 2006 Thurber Prize-winning novel The Other Shulman.

Saturday, Nov. 18, 8pm – Malavika Sarukkai: Anubandh – Connectedness

A new solo dance creation conceptualized and choreographed by the eminent Indian classical dancer Malavika Sarukkai, Anubandh – Connectedness, imaginatively reworks tradition and is a path-breaking work in the language of the classical Indian dance form of Bharatanatyam. Exploring the essential relationship between nature and life, Anubandh recognizes our primalties with the Sun and the Moon, as well as the Five Great Elements as they are honored in India: Earth, Water, Fire, Wind, and Space. Personal, bold, and intense, this production explores the human condition arising from pleasure, violence, loneliness, isolation and sorrow. At a time of uncertainty in a fractured world, Anubandh is a call to the transformative power of hope. Anubandh brings together a spectrum of celebrated musicians recorded by Music Producer Sai Shravanam, and features an innovative light design created by Niranjan Gokhale.

Thursday, Nov. 30, 8pm – Diane Schurr at 70 – An Evening of Songs and Stories

Long regarded as one of contemporary jazz's leading vocalists, two-time Grammy winner Diane Schuur is as eclectic as she is brilliant. With a career spanning four illustrious decades, she sings the treasured standards from the Great American Songbook with intimate tenderness, pitch-perfect execution, and an assured sense of rhythm and phrasing. Possessing a crystalline, three-and-a-half-octave vocal range, she traverses a straight-ahead brand of jazz in her trademark style—simultaneously romantic and mischievous, radiating warmth and soulful passion. Schuur's career includes two Grammy Awards for Best Jazz Vocal Performance: Timeless (1986) and Diane Schuur and The Count Basie Orchestra (1987). Schuur scored three additional Grammy nominations for subsequent albums Pure Schuur and Love Songs, as well as for the individual track “The Christmas Song.” Schuur's music has explored almost every locale on the American musical landscape. They include the albums Heart To Heart with B.B. King and Swingin' for Schuur with Maynard Ferguson, alongside assorted tracks with Stan Getz, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Herbie Hancock, Alison Krauss, Vince Gill, Mark Knopfler, and Jose Feliciano, among countless

Friday, Dec. 1, 8pm – Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood – Scared Scriptless

Armed with nothing but their sharp wit, comedians Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood take to the Barclay stage to create hilarious and original scenes in their two-man show. Known by TV audiences for their work on Whose Line is it Anyway? Colin & Brad improvise new material every night from audience suggestions and participation. “Interactive” in every sense of the word, Colin & Brad will take the audience on a comedic high-wire act... just like a live version of Whose Line! Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter for all ages.

Saturday, Dec. 2, 6pm – The Queen's Cartoonists Holiday Hurrah: Yule Love It!

Join The Queen's Cartoonists for an evening of zany holiday fun and laughter as these six jazz musicians from Queen's New York perform holiday classics alongside festive animated films. Pulling from over 100 years of animation, the performance is synchronized to animations projected on a large screen behind the band and includes plenty of audience participation, hilarious comedy numbers, props, sound effects, and jokes. The show includes traditional holiday numbers (“White Christmas,” “Jingle Bells,” “Hanukkah Oh Hanukkah”), paired with jazz arrangements and classic cartoon characters (Betty Boop, Bugs Bunny, Popeye the Sailor Man, Porky Pig, and more!). Expect the unexpected – but be ready to tap your toes to the unforgettable multi-instrumental musical mayhem and laugh out loud at the comedic holiday antics of your favorite cartoon characters.

Sunday Dec. 3, 7pm -- Jake Shimabukuro: Christmas in Hawai'i

Celebrate the holidays Hawaiian style with Jake Shimabukuro, widely recognized as “the Jimi Hendrix of the ukulele.” In the hands of Shimabukuro, the traditional Hawaiian instrument is stretched and molded into a complex and bold new musical force, creating a sound that's technically masterful, emotionally powerful, and utterly unique in the music world. Shimabukuro has taken the ukulele to points previously thought impossible, completely reinventing the tiny instrument while picking up millions of fans throughout the world. Joined for this performance by two special guest artists to be announced, Shimabukuro will perform his signature show favorites and draw on a vibrant catalog of holiday classics such as “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “O Holy Night,” “I'll Be Home for Christmas.” He will also play selections from his Jake & Friends album released in 2021, which featured collaborations with a who's who of music royalty, from Willie Nelson and Bette Midler to Jimmy Buffett and Kenny Loggins.

Friday, Dec. 15, 8pm – Linda Eder: Christmas Stays the Same

Showcasing one of the greatest voices of our time, Linda Eder's diverse repertoire spans Broadway, standards, pop, country, and jazz. This holiday concert features performances of beloved holiday melodies, including "Oh Holy Night" and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” along with a mix of Broadway staples, and heartfelt love songs. Eder has performed for sold-out crowds in venues across the country and throughout Europe, including Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, and Radio City Music Hall. With a powerful, passionate vocal style that is always finding new expression in the lush, sweeping Broadway melodies, inspirational ballads, and pop torch songs, Eder is one of America's most beloved singers and dynamic performers.

Dec 9-24 The Nutcracker presented by Festival Ballet Theatre

A cherished holiday classic perfect for all ages, “The Nutcracker” is a beloved tradition at Irvine Barclay Theatre. Festival Ballet Theatre's breathtaking production features superb, colorful scenery and dazzling costumes, which make this age-old tradition sparkle like new. Be swept away by Tchaikovsky's iconic score as the Sugar Plum Fairy, our heroine, Clara, and a cast of hundreds take you on a magical journey to mystical lands. This full-length traditional production is choreographed and directed by Festival Ballet Theatre's Artistic Director, Salwa Rizkalla, and features world-renowned guest artists, FBT's professional company dancers, and exceptional young talent from across the Southland.

Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, 8pm – A Conversation with Anne Lamott

Anne Lamott writes and speaks about subjects that begin with capital letters: Alcoholism, Motherhood, Jesus, Loss, Power, Truth, Enjoyment. But armed with self-effacing, laugh-out-loud humor, Lamott explores the mysteries of life with honesty and compassion, while keeping us laughing along the way. During this moderated conversation, Lamott will discuss her thoughts on how life is lived, the art of writing, and ideas from her most recent book, Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage. Lamott, an inductee into the California Hall of Fame, is the author of seven novels, several collections of autobiographical essays, and several bestselling books of nonfiction, including the classic book on writing: Bird by Bird: Some Instructions on Writing and Life. She has been honored with a Guggenheim Fellowship, and her biweekly Salon magazine “online diary”, Word by Word, was voted “The Best of the Web” by TIME magazine. Academy Award–winning filmmaker Freida Mock made a documentary on Lamott, entitled Bird by Bird with Annie (1999).

Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, 8pm – Back at It! A Tribute to the Terry Gibbs Dream Band -

The West Coast Jazz Hour Big Band: featuring Nick Mancini and Tawanda

The Terry Gibbs Dream Band created one of the most significant musical legacies in the history of jazz and big band music. Led by jazz legend and vibraphone master Terry Gibbs (who's 98 years young), the band was named the “Best Band in the World” in DownBeat's 1959 Critics' Poll. Playing in Los Angeles in the late 50s and early 60s, the band's roster was a Who's Who of the greatest jazz musicians in history, showcasing dynamic large ensemble playing, infectious arrangements, brilliant solo playing and rhythm section. The West Coast Jazz Hour Big Band—led by pianist Josh Nelson and drummer Kevin van den Elzen—pays homage to the rich jazz tradition and history of Los Angeles. This special concert and, true to the Dream Band legacy, includes the finest jazz musicians currently working in Los Angeles, including acclaimed vibraphone player, Nick Mancini and Sarah Vaughan Vocal Jazz competition winner, Tawanda.

Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, 8pm – Step Afrika!

The first professional dance company in the world dedicated to the tradition of stepping, the beat of Step Afrika! will energize you through movement, theater, and music. Founded in 1994, Step Afrika! is one of the top five African American dance companies in the United States. Step Afrika! blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities; traditional African dances; and an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience. Performances are much more than dance shows; they integrate songs, storytelling, humor, and audience participation. The blend of technique, agility, and pure energy makes each performance unique and leaves the audience with their hearts pounding. Audience participation has been a part of the step tradition since its inception in the 1900s. Members of the audience are invited to clap, stomp, cheer, and participate in call and response with the Artists. Step Afrika! is co-presented with the Philharmonic Society of Orange County and is part of the Eclectic Orange Series sponsored by the Jelinek Family Trust.

Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, 5pm – Trio Barclay: Ravel's Piano Trio

In their second performance of the season, Trio Barclay brings to life Ravel's Piano Trio, an unparalleled masterpiece of classical music. Written in 1914, this work is considered one of the greatest examples of Impressionist period music and showcases Ravel's extraordinary talent for blending different musical styles including Baroque, jazz, and Basque folk music from where the region where the composer lived as a child. This remarkable work is a definitional piece for piano trios. Over the more than 100 years since its premier in 1915, the work has been performed and recorded by each generation's greatest trios. Be sure to join us as Trio Barclay takes its place in that musical pantheon.

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2024, 8pm – Amy Hanaiali'i - Palehua 25th Anniversary Tour

Hawai'i's top-selling female vocalist of all time, Amy Hanaiali'i is a major force for Hawaiian culture, bringing the ancient language to the world with a blend of diverse musical styles. With six Grammy nominations for Best Hawaiian Music Album and Best Regional Roots Album, and 18 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards (Hawai'i's “Grammy”), including Song of Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Hawaiian Album of the Year, Amy is Hawai'i's most respected and loved female vocalists, songwriters, and performers. She has performed for sold-out crowds in Europe, Japan, China, French Polynesia, and the U.S. and has played and recorded with some of the music industry's biggest names. Twenty-five years ago, Amy Hanaiali'i and the late Uncle Willie K united on Palehua, a beautiful mountain on O'ahu, to write “Palehua,” which became an instant classic, and is now one of the most celebrated songs in Hawai'i.

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, 8pm – Lucie Arnaz: I Got the Job! Songs from My Musical Past

Celebrating a life on stage, Lucie Arnaz returns to her theater roots looking back at some of the roles she has had on stages throughout the world. From her first role at 14 as The Cheshire Cat in Alice in Wonderland to a grandmother hanging upside down on a trapeze while singing about the preciousness of life in Pippin, Lucie shares stories and songs that she has long been known for. With anecdotes and fond memories about her co-stars, directors, and musical collaborators, Lucie performs iconic songs and standards from the world of Broadway and pop. She will also share hidden treasures from some of Broadway's greatest shows and reveal some of the backstage magic it takes to create them. A not-to-be-missed evening of entertainment celebrating our great American musical theatre.

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, 7pm – Smokey & Me: A Celebration of Smokey Robinson

Inspired by a backstage meeting between Charl Brown, who was playing Smokey Robinson in Motown: The Musical, and Smokey himself, Smokey & Me is a delightful two-act story of a life in musical theater and the remarkable people one meets and experiences that come along. Act One celebrates Smokey Robinson - his story and many of his biggest hits including: “Shop Around,” “You've Really Got a Hold on Me,” “My Girl,” “I Second that Emotion,” “Tracks of my Tears,” “Tears of a Clown,” and many more. Act Two explores Charl's own story taking you through his Broadway history and hits, including songs from Hair, Jersey Boys, Pippin, Sister Act, The Wiz, and culminating in his good fortune to play Smokey every night in Motown: The Musical.

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, 8pm – The Infernal Comedy: Confessions of a Serial Killer starring John Malkovich

A theatrical, operatic, mesmerizing tour de force for acclaimed actor John Malkovich. The Infernal Comedy: Confessions of a Serial Killer, provides an unforgettable look into the heart of human darkness, balanced with immersive audience experiences before and after the performance based on the spiritual rehabilitation and heroic fulfillment described in Dante's Divine Comedy*. With dark humor and delicious wickedness, Malkovich tells the real-life story of celebrated Austrian author and notorious serial killer, Jack Unterweger. Unterweger was convicted and imprisoned for murder. While serving his sentence, he became a poet and writer who was subsequently hailed by Austria's intellectual elite as a triumph of rehabilitation. He was paroled in 1990...only to claim the lives of many more. Malkovich portrays this man – as outwardly charming as he was brilliantly manipulative – through a series of monologues while two sopranos, representing the women in Unterweger's life, voice rage, despair, and thirst for revenge through moving arias by Gluck, Vivaldi, Mozart, Beethoven, Boccherini, and Haydn accompanied by a 30-piece baroque orchestra. Malkovich's monologues are performed in English, while the musical selections will be performed in their original languages with English supertitles. Please Note: This performance contains adult language and content. Do not bring children or audience members with delicate sensibilities.

* All ticket holders for this event are automatically invited to an immersive experience before and after The Infernal Comedy performance. The theater will transform into a visual feast for the eyes, drawing on themes from The Infernal Comedy and Dante's Divine Comedy. There will also be light refreshments and commemorative giveaways.

Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, 8pm – Blue Note Records 85th Anniversary Tour starring The Blue Note Quintet

Blue Note Records is celebrating its 85th anniversary with a U.S. tour starring The Blue Note Quintet–a group brought together to honor the label's rich history and showcase the label's current roster of eclectic musicians. Six-time Grammy Award nominee Gerald Clayton leads the band as musical director and pianist. Rounding out the group are vibraphonist Joel Ross, saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins, drummer Kendrick Scott, and bassist Matt Brewer.

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, 8pm – The Ten Tenors: Greatest Hits Live

Formed in 1995, The Ten Tenors are the world's longest-running classical crossover act. This Australian music ensemble's signature brand of music featuring 10-part harmonies has been enjoyed by more than 90 million people worldwide. They have headlined more than 2,500 concerts, sold more than 2.8 million concert tickets, and are renowned for their dynamic, choreographed performances, and skillful ability to seamlessly transition from operatic arias to soulful ballads and chart-topping pop and rock songs. In Greatest Hits Live, the ensemble performs the songs most loved and requested across their 28-year history – the best from the world of opera, pop, and rock music, and so much more. You can expect “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Hallelujah,” “Perfect,” “In My Life,” “Here's to the Heroes,” “Shallow,” “Pearl Fishers Duet,” “Funiculì, Funiculà, Largo al factotum,” some exciting new medleys and, of course, “Nessun Dorma.”

Thursday, March 14, 2024, 8pm – Altan

Sláinte! Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at the Barclay with award-winning Altan, the Celtic group that has been captivating audiences around the world for over three decades. In the past 35 years, no traditional Irish band has had a wider impact on audiences and music lovers throughout the world than Altan. With their award-winning recordings and dynamic live performances, Altan has moved audiences from their hometown of Donegal to Tokyo and all places in between. The spirit and sound of Altan ranges from the most sensitive and touching old Irish songs all the way to hard-hitting reels and jigs. Propelled by the acclaimed vocals of Mairéad Ni Mhaonaigh and backed by double guitar, fiddle, accordion, and the lute-like bouzouki, Altan seamlessly blends dazzling instrumental prowess with gorgeously delicate vocals.

Friday, March 15, 8pm – Jane Monheit

A vocalist with remarkable virtuosity and innate interpretive skills, Jane Monheit puts her unique touch on beloved jazz standards, classic torch songs, and contemporary pop. The two-time Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist, with twelve studio albums as a leader, and countless recorded guest appearances, has collaborated with artists including Terence Blanchard, John Pizzarelli, and Michael Bublé. Touring nearly nonstop for more than twenty years, Jane continues to headline at every legendary jazz club on the planet and is frequently seen in the spotlight on the stages of iconic venues such as Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl.

Sunday, March 17, 7pm – A Weekend with Pablo Picasso

In this one-man tour-de-force based on Pablo Picasso's writings, writer/performer Herbert Sigüenza becomes the legendary artist, inviting the audience into Picasso's private studio at the height of his celebrity. The story is an intimate portrait of Picasso's thinking and artistic process as he creates six new works for a demanding high-profile buyer over the course of a single weekend. L.A. Theatre Works' production features large-scale video projections of the art being created, historic images and text, and direct audience engagement from Picasso, as portrayed by Sigüenza. The performance will completely immerse the audience in a full audio-visual experience of Picasso's life and art.

Wednesday, March 20, 6:30pm – National Theatre Live (NTL): King Lear with Ian McKellen

Broadcast live from London's West End, see Ian McKellen's “extraordinarily moving portrayal” (The Independent) of William Shakespeare's King Lear in cinema. Considered by many to be the greatest tragedy ever written, King Lear sees two aging gathers – one a king, one his courtier – reject the children who truly love them. Their blindness unleashes a tornado of pitiless ambition and treachery, as family and state are plunged into a violent power struggle with bitter ends.

Thursday, March 21, 2024, 8pm – Ladysmith Black Mambazo

For 60 years, Ladysmith Black Mambazo has warmed the hearts of audiences worldwide with soaring vocal harmonies, signature dance moves, and charming onstage banter. The ensemble first came to international prominence on Paul Simon's 1987 Graceland album and has since won five Grammy Awards, the most for any World Music Group. Nelson Mandela called the group “South Africa's cultural ambassadors to the world.” The voices of Ladysmith Black Mambazo have married the intricate rhythms and harmonies of their native South African musical traditions to the sounds and sentiments of Christian gospel music. The result is a musical and spiritual alchemy that has touched the hearts of millions of people.

Friday, March 22, 2024, 8pm – Makaha Sons

The Mākaha Sons are one of Hawai'i's premier musical groups committed to perpetuating traditional Hawaiian music. The trio creates an iconic sound with alluring harmonies and melodies, authentic storytelling, and breathtakingly memorable songs. Their distinct sound and delightful stage presence have won the hearts of thousands of fans worldwide. Winners of countless Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards for their timeless recordings (22 albums thus far), The Mākaha Sons are the recipients of a Lifetime Achievement Award and are inductees of the Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame. Their legacy persists with founding member and front-man, Jerome Koko on vocals and 12-string guitar, Kimo Artis on vocals and electric bass, and Hanale Kaʻanapu on vocals and 6-string guitar.

Sunday, March 24, 2024, 5pm – Trio Barclay: Beethoven's “Ghost” Trio

Ensemble-in-Residence Trio Barclay concludes their three-concert series with what is considered one of Beethoven's most remarkable works, his Piano Trio No. 1 in D Major, also known as the “Ghost” trio. The “Ghost” trio was first performed in 1808 in Vienna, with Beethoven himself playing the piano part. The second movement (Largo), which is the most famous and distinctive of the three, features a slow and mournful melody in the violin and cello, accompanied by an eerie ghost-like piano part. It is believed that around the time this piece was written, Beethoven was discussing an opera of Shakespeare's Macbeth (the words "Macbett" appear near sketches for the Largo) which features a ghost character. Despite some initial mixed reviews, the piece gained popularity over time and is now considered one of Beethoven's most beloved chamber works. The Trio's sweeping melodies unsettle us with dramatic, rich contrasts of mood – restless, transfixing, and exuberant. Trio Barclay includes Dennis Kim on violin, Jonah Kim on cello, and Sean Kennard on piano.

Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 8pm – Backhausdance

Formed in 2003 by Jennifer Backhaus, Backhausdance is Orange County's critically acclaimed professional contemporary dance company, known for its lush and eclectic movement vocabulary and ensemble aesthetic featuring deeply human and emotional creations infused with a sense of humor and theatricality and dynamic, athletic movement vocabulary. The company presents performances with original choreography and guest choreographers throughout Southern California, nationally including an engagement at New York's renowned Joyce Theater, and internationally on a European tour. In 2022, Backhausdance was named the resident dance company for Temecula Presents, expanding their impact and capacity through annual performances and education programming at the Old Town Temecula Community Theater and in the surrounding community. Backhausdance's mission is to engage and educate diverse audiences about the relevance and vitality of contemporary concert dance, both as a multisensory art form and as an essential connection to learning, creative expression, and overall well-being.

Thursday, April 11, 2024, 8pm – Danish String Quartet

Part of Distinctive Experiences series, the Danish String Quartet is co-presented with Philharmonic Society of Orange County. The Grammy-nominated Danish String Quartet makes a much-anticipated return to Orange County for an electrifying chamber music performance. The quartet will play classics by Purcell, Haydn, Shostakovich, and Schubert.

Saturday, April 13, 2024, 8pm – Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

George Hinchliffe's Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain returns to the Barclay with crowd-pleasing, stomping, poignant, rocking, thought-provoking, swinging music; groovy plucking, heartfelt singing, virtuosic whistling, and an irreverent deflation of pomposity all served up in the Orchestra's fine-tuned and integrated entertainment will surely be “a complete hoot” for performers and audiences whatever their ages or individual musical tastes. The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain believes that all genres of music are available for reinterpretation, as long as they are played on the ukulele. Since forming three decades ago, the orchestra has helped to build a new audience for what it calls the “bonsai guitar,” playing everything from rock to folk or classical to movie themes. By royal request, the orchestra proudly performed at a private 90th birthday party for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. This concert is co-presented with the Philharmonic Society of Orange County and is part of the Eclectic Orange Series, sponsored by the Jelinek Family Trust.

Sunday, April 14, 2024, 3pm – National Theatre Live (NTL): GOOD with David Tennant

Broadcast in HD from London's West End, GOOD, written by C.P. Taylor and directed by Dominic Cooke, stars David Tennant (Doctor Who) making a much-anticipated return to the West End in a blistering reimagining of one of Britain's most powerful, political plays. As the world faces its Second World War, John Halder, a good, intelligent German professor, finds himself pulled into a movement with unthinkable consequences. Olivier Award winner Dominic Cooke (Follies) directs C.P. Taylor's timely tale, with a cast that also features Elliot Levey (Coriolanus) and Sharon Small (The Bay).

Thursday, April 18, 2024, 8pm – Soledad Barrio and Noche Flamenca: Searching for Goya

Hailed by critics for its transcendent and deeply emotional performances, Soledad Barrio and Noche Flamenca present flamenco in its purest form —with all the passion and fury. Searching for Goya, Noche Flamenca's newest work, is inspired by the drawings and paintings of Francisco Goya, a celebrated late 18th and early 19th-century Spanish painter. Integrating live performance and video projection, award-winning principal dancer Soledad Barrio, a company of dancers, singers, and musicians explore the many ways in which the master painter responded to the turbulent social and political changes occurring in the world around him. Formed in 1993 by Artistic Director Martín Santangelo and his wife, Soledad Barrio, Noche Flamenca has developed into one of Spain's most successful flamenco companies. With annual seasons in New York City and Buenos Aires, and return engagements at theatres around the world, the company has a dedicated global audience. Since its beginning, Noche Flamenca's goal has been to maintain the essence, purity, and integrity of one of the world's most complex and mysterious art forms. All aspects of flamenco —dance, song, and music —are interrelated and given equal weight in Noche Flamenca, creating a true communal spirit within the company —the very heart and soul of flamenco.

Friday, April 19, 2024, 8pm – Yellowjackets

Throughout their storied 43-plus year history, the Yellowjackets have recorded 25 albums, received 17 Grammy nominations – won two – performed countless sold-out tours, and have enjoyed worldwide critical acclaim and commercial success. In the late 1970s, Russell Ferrante, Jimmy Haslip, and Ricky Lawson first met, backing fusion pioneer guitarist Robben Ford, first recording as a band in 1980. When Ford moved in a different musical direction, a new trio –the Yellowjackets – was formed. Since then, and with the addition of Bob Mintzer and Dane Alderson, the Yellowjackets have gained and maintained prominence as one of jazz's most influential and admired groups. These five musical magicians possess an extraordinary level of musicianship and improvisatory skill that is the envy of many, but a surprise to no jazz fan who has heard their work.

Saturday, April 20, 2024, 8pm – Sanshleshan: An Evening of Hindustani and Carnatic Fusion Starring Smt. Kaushiki Chakraborty, Jayanthi Kumaresh and Pt. Abhijit Banerji

Enjoy an unforgettable journey through the diverse musical landscapes of India as two of the country’s most distinguished female artists fuse the sounds of Northern Hindustani and Southern Carnatic music in an evening of soul-stirring performance. Smt. Kaushiki Chakraborty, daughter of the legendary Smt. Chandana Chakrabarty and Pt. Ajoy Chakrabarty, is regarded as one of the finest Hindustani classical vocalists of the modern era. Known for her soulful renditions and impeccable mastery over the Patiala Gharana vocal tradition, her astonishing khayal vocal technique (with a three-and-a-half octave range) have won her the hearts of audiences across the world. She has also studied Carnatic music under Vidwan Balamurali Krishna. Dr. Jayanthi Kumaresh is India’s leading virtuoso on the centuries-old traditional Indian instrument the saraswathi veena. Her virtuosic and creative performances are an intoxicating blend of classical Indian music and modern improvisation. Regularly featured at prestigious venues and festivals in India, Jayanthi has also performed at many international festivals, including the San Francisco Jazz Festival, Darbar Festival London, and BBC Proms London. Pt. Abhijit Banerji is a table master with a career spanning more than three decades. He is recognized for his exceptional skills and versatility with a broad range of Indian classical music. His innate sense of rhythm, creativity, and impeccable technique have established him as a valued collaborator with some of the world’s most renowned musicians in both Indian and western music. As part of the Barclay’s Global View series, this show is made possible with support from the Worah Family Foundation.

Sunday, April 21, 2024, 7pm – Selected Shorts

The hit public radio and podcast series returns to the Barclay. Our greatest actors of stage and screen transport us through the magic of fiction, one short story at a time. Sometimes funny. Always moving. Selected Shorts connects you to the world with a rich diversity of voices from literature, film, theater, and comedy. In 1985, Selected Shorts was born at Symphony Space in New York City with this simple premise: great short stories performed by great actors. Flash-forward more than 35 years, and Selected Shorts is broadcast on over 150 radio stations around the country, attracting over 300,000 listeners each week through the live show and podcast. Past performers have included Catherine O'Hara, Blythe Danner, and Tony Hale, among many others. Guest actors for this performance to be announced.

Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 8pm – Tessa Lark and Michael Thurber

Award-Winning violinist Tessa Lark and virtuoso composer/bassist Michael Thurber have come together to create a duo unlike any other. By fusing their Classical and American music influences, they have created a wholly original sound that they bring to audiences around the country in a charismatic live show. Lark and Thurber met years ago as alumni of “From the Top.” They began developing their duo collaboration in 2016 after a one-off performance in New York City. The two quickly realized how much they had in common musically. Prior to forming their duo, both Lark and Thurber enjoyed successful careers of their own. In the classical music world, Tessa has earned many of the top competition prizes available to young artists including, among many others: a 2018 Borletti-Buitoni Trust Fellowship, a 2016 Avery Fisher Career Grant, Silver Medal in the 2014 International Violin Competition of Indianapolis, and a First-Place finish in the 2012 Naumburg International Violin Competition. Michael has a reputation as one of the most versatile musical talents of his generation. Whether playing bass on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, composing music for the Royal Shakespeare Company, co-founding the smash YouTube channel CDZA, or hosting his Thurber Theater variety show at Joe’s Pub, Thurber’s musical voice defies genre and category. In their respective careers thus far, Thurber and Lark have respectively collaborated with some of the world’s leading musicians in a wide variety of genres including Mitsuko Uchida, Edgar Meyer, Itzhak Perlman, and Mark O’Connor (Lark), and Yo-Yo Ma, James Taylor, Vulfpeck, Jon Batiste and Cee Lo Green (Thurber). This performance is part of Distinctive Experiences co-presented with the Philharmonic Society of Orange County.

Friday, May 17, 2024, 8pm – Ballets Jazz Montréal Dance Me – Music by Leonard Cohen

Dance Me – Music by Leonard Cohen is an exclusive creation inspired by the rich and profound work of Montréal-based poet, artist, and songwriter, Leonard Cohen. Approved by Cohen during his lifetime, this riveting homage to the famed artist evokes the grand cycles of existence, as described in Cohen’s deeply reflective music and poems. Three internationally renowned choreographers were entrusted with putting movement to Cohen’s legendary songs: Andonis Foniadakis, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, and Ihsan Rustem. Their powerful and profound choreographic world reflective of Cohen’s singular work is brought to life by Ballets Jazz Montréal’s 14 artists and the strong, bold dramaturgy of Eric Jean. Dance, music, lighting, scenography, and videography all come together in this unforgettable show that pays tribute to Montréal’s greatest ambassador. Ballets Jazz Montréal is an internationally renowned contemporary dance company founded in 1972. With Alexandra Damiani as artistic director since 2021 and its troupe of high caliber dancers from around the world, the company continues to pursue its original mission while collaborating with celebrated contemporary dance choreographers that push boundaries and explore new ways of moving and expressing emotion. To date, Ballets Jazz Montréal has presented over 2,600 performances in 68 countries, reaching a total audience of nearly 3 million spectators.

Thursday, May 23, 2024, 6:30pm – National Theatre Live (NTL): Hamlet with Benedict Cumberbatch

Broadcast in HD from the Barbican Centre in London and directed by Lyndsey Turner, Academy Award nominee Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange, Sherlock, The Power of the Dog) plays the title role of Shakespeare’s great tragedy. As a country arms itself for war, a family tears itself apart. Forced to avenge his father’s death but paralyzed by the task ahead, Hamlet rages against the impossibility of his predicament, threatening both his sanity and the security of the state. With lavish staging and costumes, this broadcast has been seen by over 900,000 people worldwide