Hollywood Comes To Life At Segerstrom Center For The Art's Drag Brunch!

Sing along to timeless hits from The Little Mermaid and Hairspray and come face to face with favorite characters from The Devil Wears Prada, The Wizard of Oz, and more.

Jul. 26, 2023

Segerstrom Center for the Arts very own Broadway Divas are back! These stars are thrilled to be returning to Samueli Theater in a brand-new Hollywood-themed drag brunch bringing everyone's favorite movies to life.

Sing along to timeless hits from The Little Mermaid and Hairspray and come face to face with your favorite characters from The Devil Wears Prada, The Wizard of Oz, Into the Woods, Birds of Prey, and more!

Sure to make you laugh, cry and smile in delight, only Miss Clair Voyance can provide all the glitz and glamor from the silver screen. Joining her on stage are some of Southern California's finest drag queens! Get ready for mesmerizing performances by Leeko Rae, April Showers, Mama St. Merman, Zai, Jo Lopez, the Broadway Diva Dancers, and some surprise guests!

Every ticket comes with a complimentary glass of champagne (21+) and the opportunity to meet the queens after the show.

Tickets start at $25 and are available online at Click Here, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa, or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket discounts for 10 or more, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.    




