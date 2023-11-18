Full Casting Announced fo ABT's THE NUTCRACKER at Segerstrom Hall

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced the return of SoCal's favorite holiday tradition – American Ballet Theatre's captivating production of The Nutcracker coming to Segerstrom Hall stage with 12 performances from December 8 -17, 2023. This year marks the eighth season that the Center has presented ABT's The Nutcracker, Southern California's grandest production of this beloved holiday ballet, featuring ABT's international all-star cast and marking the first year of the production under new ABT Artistic Director Susan Jaffe, who was appointed in 2022.

Co-presented by the Center and American Ballet Theatre with choreography by Alexei Ratmansky, The Nutcracker is the beloved holiday story based on The Nutcracker and the King of Mice written by E.T.A. Hoffmann and set to Peter Ilyitch Tchaikovsky's magical score performed live by Pacific Symphony.

ABT Artistic Director Susan Jaffe has released principal casting which will include Devon Teuscher as Clara, the Princess, and Joo Won Ahn as The Nutcracker Prince on Opening Night, Friday, December 8.

Friday, December 8 at 7 p.m. – Devon Teuscher, Joo Won Ahn

Saturday, December 9 at 2 p.m. – Hee Seo, Daniel Camargo*

Saturday, December 9 at 7 p.m. – Catherine Hurlin, Aran Bell

Sunday, December 10 at 12:30 p.m. – Skylar Brandt, Herman Cornejo

Sunday, December 10 at 5:30 p.m. – Hee Seo, Daniel Camargo

Wednesday, December 13 at 7 p.m. – Christine Shevchenko, Thomas Forster

Thursday, December 14 at 7 p.m. – Isabella Boylston, James Whiteside

Friday, December 15 at 7 p.m. – Cassandra Trenary, Calvin Royal lll

Saturday, December 16 at 2 p.m. – SunMi Park*, Cory Stearns

Saturday, December 16 at 7 p.m. – Devon Teuscher, Joo Won Ahn

Sunday, December 17 at 12:30 p.m. – Catherine Hurlin, Aran Bell

Sunday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m. – Skylar Brandt, Herman Cornejo

*Indicates the first time in the role.

American Ballet Theatre has produced several critically acclaimed productions of this family-friendly classic tale of Clara and the Nutcracker over the years. The Nutcracker, with its timeless music by Tchaikovsky and splendid costumes and scenery, is the perfect way to introduce children to ballet and inspire them to study dance and become a little Clara or Nutcracker Prince themselves. This production, with choreography by Alexei Ratmansky, scenery and costumes by Tony Award winner Richard Hudson (Disney's The Lion King), and lighting by Tony Award winner Jennifer Tipton, received its World Premiere in 2010.

The American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School at the Center offers students unrivaled performing opportunities, master classes, lectures by visiting artists, and the highest quality of classical ballet training through the American Ballet Theatre National Training Curriculum. Forty students are featured annually in ABT's production of The Nutcracker; and students have performed alongside ABT dancers in the World Premiere productions of The Sleeping Beauty (2015), Whipped Cream (2017), and the West Coast premiere of ABT's Harlequinade (2019).

Tickets start at $29 and are available for purchase online at scfta.org, in person at 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626, and by phone at (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket discounts of 10 or more, call the Group Services offices at (714)755-0236.

Sweet Seats Info

A limited number of exclusive Sweet Seats are available for the weekend performances of The Nutcracker. Along with prime Orchestra seating, this ticket also comes with a Segerstrom Center keepsake ornament, The Nutcracker collectible poster, and a delicious holiday cookie – all in a Segerstrom Center tote bag!

American Ballet Theatre

The Nutcracker

Pacific Symphony

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Segerstrom Hall

December 8– 17, 2023

Friday, December 8 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 10 at 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 13 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 14 at 7 p.m.

Friday, December 15 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 17 at 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

In-person and Phone-

The Box Office

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

Monday 10 am – 2 pm

Tuesday through Friday Noon- 5 pm

Closed Saturdays and Sundays

Online - SCFTA.org

Group Sales - (714) 755-0236

Segerstrom Center for the Arts and American Ballet Theatre Partnership

Segerstrom Center for the Arts and American Ballet Theatre's co-presentation of Like Water for Chocolate on March 2023 continued the partnership between America's National Ballet Company and one of the nation's leading presenters of dance. The Center is set to continue holding ABT World and West Coast Premieres and engagements each spring through 2024, including the North American Premiere, Woolf Works in 2024.

Since 2015, ABT has wowed Southern California audiences at Segerstrom Center with annual holiday engagements of The Nutcracker, totaling over 75 performances. In 1988, ABT gave the World Premiere of Mikhail Baryshnikov's Swan Lake at the Center, and in 1999, the ABT production of Le Corsaire was taped for broadcast on PBS' Dance in America. In 2008, ABT co-commissioned Twyla Tharp's Rabbit and Rogue with Segerstrom Center for the Arts, which received its World Premiere in New York and its West Coast Premiere at the Center.

The Center additionally held the West Coast Premiere of former ABT Artistic Director Kevin Mckenzie's The Sleeping Beauty in 2007, as well as several ballets by ABT Artist in Residence Alexei Ratmansky, including the World Premiere of a new production of Firebird in 2012, the West Coast Premiere of The Nutcracker in 2015, the World Premiere of Whipped Cream in 2017, the West Coast Premiere of Harlequinade in 2019, and the World Premiere and co-commissioned production Of Love and Rage in 2020.

In April 2021, the Center presented Uniting in Movement, a unique dance project that brought 18 ABT dancers together for safe collaboration and exhilarating performance of new works by Jessica Lang, Lauren Lovette, and Darrell Grand Moultrie. In March 2022, ABT and the Center presented a mixed repertory program that included the World Premiere of Single Eye by Alonzo King to the music of Jason Moran, the West Coast Premiere of Ratmansky's Bernstein in a Bubble, and Jessica Lang's ZigZag, featuring songs recorded by Tony Bennett.

American Ballet Theatre is one of the greatest dance companies in the world. Revered as a national treasure since its founding season in 1940, its mission is to create, present, preserve, and extend the great repertoire of classical dancing for the widest possible audience. Headquartered in New York City, ABT is the only cultural institution of its size and stature to extensively tour, enchanting audiences for eight decades in 50 U.S. states, 45 countries, and over 480 cities worldwide. ABT's repertoire includes full-length classics from the nineteenth century, the finest works from the early twentieth century, and acclaimed contemporary masterpieces. In 2006, by an act of Congress, ABT was designated America's National Ballet Company. Find out more at ABT.org and follow ABT dancers at @abtofficial on Instagram, on X at @ABTBallet, and on Facebook at @AmericanBalletTheatre.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is an innovative, nonprofit arts organization committed to supporting artistic excellence, creating impactful educational programs, and dedicated to engaging a culturally connected, inclusive, and vital Orange County community for all, through the power of live performance. As the leading cultural arts hub, the Center presents a variety of programming with performances by international dance companies, Broadway national tours, jazz and cabaret musicians, chamber orchestras and ensembles, comedy, and speaker series. Through the Education and Community Engagement departments, the Center also delivers family-friendly programming and performances on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza; these events include outdoor movie screenings, concerts, dance classes, diverse festivals, and more. With six venues on a beautiful multi-disciplinary campus, Segerstrom Center for the Arts proudly serves as the artistic home to three of the region's major performing arts organizations: Pacific Symphony, Philharmonic Society of Orange County, and Pacific Chorale as well as two independently acclaimed organizations: Tony Award-winning South Coast Repertory and the Orange County Museum of Art. Segerstrom Center is also home to the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School and Studio D, Arts School for All Abilities.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts applauds its corporate partner Kaiser Permanente, its Official Health Care Partner, and Riviera Magazine as the official media partner for the Dance Series. The Center also recognizes Chopard as Presenting Jewelry Sponsor for American Ballet Theatre's The Nutcracker.

Information provided is accurate at the time of printing but is subject to change. Segerstrom Center for the Arts is a public, non-profit organization. “Segerstrom Center for the Arts” and “SCFTA” are registered trademarks.