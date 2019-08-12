Creative Teams For South Coast Repertory's 2019-20 Season Announced

Today, South Coast Repertory Artistic Director David Ivers and Managing Director Paula Tomei announced the 13 creative dream teams for the 2019-20 season, the first programmed by Ivers. The roughly 100 individuals are among the theatre industry's finest, most creative and versatile talents.

"I'm thrilled to announce the creative teams that will bring our stages to life, beginning Sept. 7, for the upcoming season at South Coast Repertory," Ivers said. "It's both inspiring, humbling and a deep source of pride to know that so many artists have committed to join our incredibly smart full-time staff. We join together with the single aim of creating a panoply of productions, built right here in Orange County, to serve our community.



"The teams are a beautiful combination of talents from our home state and beyond. They represent the best in our industry across myriad disciplines. I hope you'll celebrate this impressive body of individuals and join us for what I'm certain will be an impactful and entertaining season of plays," Ivers said.

The productions include American Mariachi by José Cruz González; The Canadians by Adam Bock; Aubergine by Julia Cho; Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day by Judith Viorst, based upon her book, with music by Shelly Markham (Theatre for Young Audiences); A Christmas Carol adapted by Jerry Patch; Fireflies by Donja R. Love; She Loves Me by Joe Masteroff, Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick; Where the Mountain Meets the Moon by Min Kahng (Theatre for Young Audiences) Outside Mullingar by John Patrick Shanley; The Scarlet Letter by Kate Hamill; I Get Restless by Caroline V. McGraw; and Dory Fantasmagory by John Glore (Theatre for Young Audiences). The full lineup is online at: www.scr.org.

The casting director for all productions is Joanne DeNaut, CSA.

2019-20 Creative Team Members

American Mariachi

by José Cruz González

Sept. 7-Oct. 5, 2019

directed by Christopher Acebo

music director: Cynthia Reifler Flores

scenic design: Efren Delgadillo Jr.

costume design: Kish Finnegan

lighting design: Lonnie Rafael Alcaraz

sound design: Rebecca Kessin

production stage manager: Moira Gleason

stage manager: Kathryn Davies

dramaturg: Kat Zukaitis

stage management interns: Gloria Perez, Emperatriz "Teresa" Mejia

The Canadians

by Adam Bock (world premiere)

Sept. 29-Oct. 20, 2019

directed by Jaime Castañeda

scenic design: Lauren Helpern

costume design: Denitsa Bliznakova

lighting design: Josh Epstein

sound design: Cricket S. Myers

production stage manager: Jenny Jacobs

dramaturg: Andy Knight

stage management interns: Janette Braggs, Teiya Dyke

Aubergine



by Julia Cho

Oct. 19-Nov. 16, 2019

directed by Lisa Peterson

scenic design Myung Hee Cho

costume design: Myung Hee Cho

lighting design: Peter Maradudin

sound design: John Gromada

video design: Yee Eun Nam

dramaturg: John Glore

stage management interns: June Kim, Hope Binfeng Ding



Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day



Theatre for Young Audiences

book and lyrics by Judith Viorst

music by Shelly Markham

Nov. 8-24, 2019

directed by Kari Hayter

scenic design: Fred Kinney

costume design: Elizabeth A. Cox

lighting design: Andrew Schmedake

sound design: Jeff Polunas

production stage manager: Kathryn Davies

production assistant: Rubén Bolívar

dramaturg: Andy Knight

stage management interns: Gloria Perez, Emperatriz "Teresa" Mejia



A Christmas Carol



by Charles Dickens

adapted by Jerry Patch

Nov. 30-Dec. 24, 2019

40th Anniversary Production

After 40 years, Hal Landon Jr. will be hanging up his top hat. It's the end of an era, but the tradition will continue. Don't miss Hal's final "Bah Humbug!"

directed by John-David Keller

scenic design: Thomas Buderwitz

costume design by: Dwight Richard Odle

lighting design: Tom and Donna Ruzika

music arrangement/composer: Dennis McCarthy

sound design: Drew Dalzell

vocal director: Dennis Castellano

assistant director: Hisa Takakuwa

production stage manager: Talia Krispel

stage manager: Julie Renfro

dramaturg: Jerry Patch

stage management interns: Janette Braggs, Teiya Dyke

Fireflies



by Donja R. Love

Jan. 5-26, 2020

directed by Lou Bellamy

scenic design: Vicki Smith

costume design: David Kay Mickelson

lighting design: Don Darnutzer

sound design: Scott W. Edwards

video design: Adam Flemming

production stage manager: Alyssa Escalante

production assistant: Anna Klevit

dramaturg: Andy Knight

stage management intern: June Kim

She Loves Me



by Joe Masteroff (book), Jerry Bock (music) and Sheldon Harnick (lyrics)

Jan. 25-Feb. 22, 2020

directed by David Ivers

music director Gregg Coffin

scenic design: Jo Winiarski

costume design: Alex Jaeger

lighting design: Jaymi Lee Smith

sound design: Jeff Polunas

choreography: Jacklyn Miller

production stage manager: Jamie Tucker

stage manager: Moira Gleason

dramaturg: Andy Knight

stage management interns: Gloria Perez, Emperatriz "Teresa" Mejia

Where the Mountain Meets the Moon: A Musical Adaptation



Theatre for Young Audiences

book, music and lyrics by Min Kahng

based on the novel by Grace Lin

Feb. 7-23, 2020

directed by Jennifer Chang

music director: Deborah Wicks-La Puma

scenic design: an exciting creative collaborator will soon be named

costume design: Anthony Tran

lighting design: an exciting creative collaborator will soon be named

sound design: Melanie Chen Cole

video design: an exciting creative collaborator will soon be named

production stage manager: Talia Krispel

dramaturg: Kat Zukaitis

stage management interns: Jazmin Polligner, Hope Binfeng Ding



Outside Mullingar

by John Patrick Shanley

March 8-29, 2020

directed by Martin Benson

scenic design: Thomas Buderwitz

costume design: Angela Balogh Calin

lighting design: Lonnie Rafael Alcaraz

sound design: Vincent Olivieri

accent coach: Philip Thompson

production stage manager: Michael Friedlander

production assistant: Rubén Bolívar

dramaturg: Jerry Patch

stage management intern: Janette Braggs



The Scarlet Letter



by Kate Hamill (world premiere)

Part of the Pacific Playwrights Festival

March 28-April 25, 2020

directed by Marti Lyons

scenic design: an exciting creative collaborator will soon be named

costume design: an exciting creative collaborator will soon be named

lighting design: an exciting creative collaborator will soon be named

sound design: an exciting creative collaborator will soon be named

production stage manager: Kathryn Davies

stage manager: Natalie Figaredo

dramaturg: Kat Zukaitis

stage management intern: Denise Kha

I Get Restless



by Caroline V. McGraw (world premiere)

Part of the Pacific Playwrights Festival

April 12-May 3, 2020

directed by Tony Taccone

scenic design: Christopher Barreca

costume design: Leah Piehl

lighting design: an exciting creative collaborator will soon be named

sound design: Cricket S. Myers

projection design: an exciting creative collaborator will soon be named

production assistant: Lauren Buangan

dramaturg: John Glore

stage management intern: Gloria Perez, Hope Binfeng Ding

Arcadia



by Tom Stoppard

May 9-June 6, 2020

directed by Shelley Butler

scenic design: Reid Thompson

costume design: Sara Ryung Clement

lighting design: Elizabeth Harper

sound design: Alex Hawthorn

accent coach: Philip D. Thompson

production stage manager: Moira Gleason

stage manager: Alyssa Escalante

dramaturg: John Glore

stage management intern: Jazmin Polligner

Dory Fantasmagory

Theatre for Young Audiences

by John Glore (world premiere)

adapted from the book by Abby Hanlon

May 22-June 7, 2020

directed by Casey Stangl

music director Deborah Wicks La Puma

scenic design: Keith Mitchell

costume design: Angela Balogh Calin

lighting design: Karyn D. Lawrence

sound design: Jeff Polunas

production stage manager: Kathryn Davies

stage manager: Anna Klevit

stage management interns: Emperatriz "Teresa" Mejia, Janette Braggs





Related Articles Shows View More Costa Mesa Stories

More Hot Stories For You