Creative Teams For South Coast Repertory's 2019-20 Season Announced
Today, South Coast Repertory Artistic Director David Ivers and Managing Director Paula Tomei announced the 13 creative dream teams for the 2019-20 season, the first programmed by Ivers. The roughly 100 individuals are among the theatre industry's finest, most creative and versatile talents.
"I'm thrilled to announce the creative teams that will bring our stages to life, beginning Sept. 7, for the upcoming season at South Coast Repertory," Ivers said. "It's both inspiring, humbling and a deep source of pride to know that so many artists have committed to join our incredibly smart full-time staff. We join together with the single aim of creating a panoply of productions, built right here in Orange County, to serve our community.
"The teams are a beautiful combination of talents from our home state and beyond. They represent the best in our industry across myriad disciplines. I hope you'll celebrate this impressive body of individuals and join us for what I'm certain will be an impactful and entertaining season of plays," Ivers said.
The productions include American Mariachi by José Cruz González; The Canadians by Adam Bock; Aubergine by Julia Cho; Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day by Judith Viorst, based upon her book, with music by Shelly Markham (Theatre for Young Audiences); A Christmas Carol adapted by Jerry Patch; Fireflies by Donja R. Love; She Loves Me by Joe Masteroff, Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick; Where the Mountain Meets the Moon by Min Kahng (Theatre for Young Audiences) Outside Mullingar by John Patrick Shanley; The Scarlet Letter by Kate Hamill; I Get Restless by Caroline V. McGraw; and Dory Fantasmagory by John Glore (Theatre for Young Audiences). The full lineup is online at: www.scr.org.
The casting director for all productions is Joanne DeNaut, CSA.
2019-20 Creative Team Members
American Mariachi
by José Cruz González
Sept. 7-Oct. 5, 2019
directed by Christopher Acebo
music director: Cynthia Reifler Flores
scenic design: Efren Delgadillo Jr.
costume design: Kish Finnegan
lighting design: Lonnie Rafael Alcaraz
sound design: Rebecca Kessin
production stage manager: Moira Gleason
stage manager: Kathryn Davies
dramaturg: Kat Zukaitis
stage management interns: Gloria Perez, Emperatriz "Teresa" Mejia
The Canadians
by Adam Bock (world premiere)
Sept. 29-Oct. 20, 2019
directed by Jaime Castañeda
scenic design: Lauren Helpern
costume design: Denitsa Bliznakova
lighting design: Josh Epstein
sound design: Cricket S. Myers
production stage manager: Jenny Jacobs
dramaturg: Andy Knight
stage management interns: Janette Braggs, Teiya Dyke
Aubergine
by Julia Cho
Oct. 19-Nov. 16, 2019
directed by Lisa Peterson
scenic design Myung Hee Cho
costume design: Myung Hee Cho
lighting design: Peter Maradudin
sound design: John Gromada
video design: Yee Eun Nam
dramaturg: John Glore
stage management interns: June Kim, Hope Binfeng Ding
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
Theatre for Young Audiences
book and lyrics by Judith Viorst
music by Shelly Markham
Nov. 8-24, 2019
directed by Kari Hayter
scenic design: Fred Kinney
costume design: Elizabeth A. Cox
lighting design: Andrew Schmedake
sound design: Jeff Polunas
production stage manager: Kathryn Davies
production assistant: Rubén Bolívar
dramaturg: Andy Knight
stage management interns: Gloria Perez, Emperatriz "Teresa" Mejia
A Christmas Carol
by Charles Dickens
adapted by Jerry Patch
Nov. 30-Dec. 24, 2019
40th Anniversary Production
After 40 years, Hal Landon Jr. will be hanging up his top hat. It's the end of an era, but the tradition will continue. Don't miss Hal's final "Bah Humbug!"
directed by John-David Keller
scenic design: Thomas Buderwitz
costume design by: Dwight Richard Odle
lighting design: Tom and Donna Ruzika
music arrangement/composer: Dennis McCarthy
sound design: Drew Dalzell
vocal director: Dennis Castellano
assistant director: Hisa Takakuwa
production stage manager: Talia Krispel
stage manager: Julie Renfro
dramaturg: Jerry Patch
stage management interns: Janette Braggs, Teiya Dyke
Fireflies
by Donja R. Love
Jan. 5-26, 2020
directed by Lou Bellamy
scenic design: Vicki Smith
costume design: David Kay Mickelson
lighting design: Don Darnutzer
sound design: Scott W. Edwards
video design: Adam Flemming
production stage manager: Alyssa Escalante
production assistant: Anna Klevit
dramaturg: Andy Knight
stage management intern: June Kim
She Loves Me
by Joe Masteroff (book), Jerry Bock (music) and Sheldon Harnick (lyrics)
Jan. 25-Feb. 22, 2020
directed by David Ivers
music director Gregg Coffin
scenic design: Jo Winiarski
costume design: Alex Jaeger
lighting design: Jaymi Lee Smith
sound design: Jeff Polunas
choreography: Jacklyn Miller
production stage manager: Jamie Tucker
stage manager: Moira Gleason
dramaturg: Andy Knight
stage management interns: Gloria Perez, Emperatriz "Teresa" Mejia
Where the Mountain Meets the Moon: A Musical Adaptation
Theatre for Young Audiences
book, music and lyrics by Min Kahng
based on the novel by Grace Lin
Feb. 7-23, 2020
directed by Jennifer Chang
music director: Deborah Wicks-La Puma
scenic design: an exciting creative collaborator will soon be named
costume design: Anthony Tran
lighting design: an exciting creative collaborator will soon be named
sound design: Melanie Chen Cole
video design: an exciting creative collaborator will soon be named
production stage manager: Talia Krispel
dramaturg: Kat Zukaitis
stage management interns: Jazmin Polligner, Hope Binfeng Ding
Outside Mullingar
by John Patrick Shanley
March 8-29, 2020
directed by Martin Benson
scenic design: Thomas Buderwitz
costume design: Angela Balogh Calin
lighting design: Lonnie Rafael Alcaraz
sound design: Vincent Olivieri
accent coach: Philip Thompson
production stage manager: Michael Friedlander
production assistant: Rubén Bolívar
dramaturg: Jerry Patch
stage management intern: Janette Braggs
The Scarlet Letter
by Kate Hamill (world premiere)
Part of the Pacific Playwrights Festival
March 28-April 25, 2020
directed by Marti Lyons
scenic design: an exciting creative collaborator will soon be named
costume design: an exciting creative collaborator will soon be named
lighting design: an exciting creative collaborator will soon be named
sound design: an exciting creative collaborator will soon be named
production stage manager: Kathryn Davies
stage manager: Natalie Figaredo
dramaturg: Kat Zukaitis
stage management intern: Denise Kha
I Get Restless
by Caroline V. McGraw (world premiere)
Part of the Pacific Playwrights Festival
April 12-May 3, 2020
directed by Tony Taccone
scenic design: Christopher Barreca
costume design: Leah Piehl
lighting design: an exciting creative collaborator will soon be named
sound design: Cricket S. Myers
projection design: an exciting creative collaborator will soon be named
production assistant: Lauren Buangan
dramaturg: John Glore
stage management intern: Gloria Perez, Hope Binfeng Ding
Arcadia
by Tom Stoppard
May 9-June 6, 2020
directed by Shelley Butler
scenic design: Reid Thompson
costume design: Sara Ryung Clement
lighting design: Elizabeth Harper
sound design: Alex Hawthorn
accent coach: Philip D. Thompson
production stage manager: Moira Gleason
stage manager: Alyssa Escalante
dramaturg: John Glore
stage management intern: Jazmin Polligner
Dory Fantasmagory
Theatre for Young Audiences
by John Glore (world premiere)
adapted from the book by Abby Hanlon
May 22-June 7, 2020
directed by Casey Stangl
music director Deborah Wicks La Puma
scenic design: Keith Mitchell
costume design: Angela Balogh Calin
lighting design: Karyn D. Lawrence
sound design: Jeff Polunas
production stage manager: Kathryn Davies
stage manager: Anna Klevit
stage management interns: Emperatriz "Teresa" Mejia, Janette Braggs