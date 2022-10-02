Chance Theater to Present STAND UP TUESDAY Series Starting This Month

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, will host a new stand-up comedy series presented by Prayer Dudz - Stand-Up Tuesdays. This new stand-up comedy series, hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence (best known for playing Big Mike from the NBC hit series "Chuck"), will have its next performance on Tuesday, October 18th with an exciting comedy line-up that includes headliner Frances Dilorenzo, featured performer Kimbles Hume, and opener Annie Wiebe.

Get ready to laugh your Chance off at Stand-Up Tuesdays! Host Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the Chance stage with them. Each Stand-Up Tuesday will be comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, Netflix, HBO, Showtime, and more!

NEW! Happy Hour

Prayer Dudz and Chance Theater want Stand-Up Tuesday to be the best night out that you can possibly have... on a Tuesday in Orange County. Starting one hour before the performance, audience members are invited to come and hang out in the Chance lobby while partaking in $3 Beer or Wine, Jello shots, complimentary snacks, and the company of your fellow comedy-lovers! The Chance also has a full bar for patrons who like their beverages with more of a kick (or no alcohol at all), but there is NO DRINK MINIMUM!

Meet the Comedians

FRANCES DILORENZO (Headliner) is a viral sensation with her comedy hits "Homemade Implants" and "Phone Talk" garnering millions of views on YouTube and catching the eye of her biggest fan, Warren Buffett. Frances takes the stage full of energy and delivers a mix of intelligent, silly, and physical humor! Her material stems from her life and her comedy draws both men and women into her world with relatable, yet unexpected humor. In addition to touring nationally, Frances Dilorinzo's credits include appearances on NBC, ABC, CBS, Bravo, Comedy Central, TLC, Nickelodeon, and more.

KIMBLES HUME (Featured) is a British comedian based in Southern California. A corporate dropout turned stand-up comedian, Kimbles weaves her personal stories with ballsy humour, raffish wit and a sharp use of wordplay, anchoring her comedy around life as an ex-pat, and being 'mum' to her 6-year old twin boys. Kimbles has performed at clubs all over the US and in Europe including The Comedy Store La Jolla, Mic Drop Comedy Club San Diego, Laughs Boston, LA Comedy Club Las Vegas, Laughs Sacramento, and Backyard Comedy Club London. She has performed in festivals including the San Diego Comedy Festival, the Burbank Comedy Festival, and the Plano Comedy Festival. She was a finalist in the Palm Springs International Comedy Festival and made the Top 50 in The World Series of Comedy, Las Vegas. Kimbles is the Founder of Bits Comedy, a production company that brings top tier stand-up comedy shows to hotels, resorts and unique venues all around the country. Her comedy has been described as infectiously cheerful and just naughty enough. You can find her on the socials @kimbleshume.

ANNIE WIEBE (Opener) doesn't let her good Southern manners get in the way of her sharp tongue. She draws on the humor in all of the ups and downs of her own life as well as social observation, taking a no-holds-barred approach with her material. Her delivery is somehow both dry and energetic, bringing together her sardonic quick wit and her enthusiasm for her own opinions. She has performed in clubs on both the east and west coasts, and is currently based in Los Angeles.

MARK CHRISTOPHER LAWRENCE (Host) is a Producer/ Writer/ Actor/ Comedian who has been nominated for two Emmy Awards for his work on the short film "The Flourish" and on his co-produced short "$TACK$." MCL is a recipient of the San Diego Critics Circle's Craig Noel Award for Outstanding Actor Of The Year. He's an international headliner that has worked with the likes of Sinbad, Jerry Seinfeld, Rodney Dangerfield, and Jeff Foxworthy as well as having headlined clubs and colleges all over the USA and Canada. This past holiday season, he appeared in Christmas movies for the OWN Network "One Fine Christmas" and on Amazon "2nd Chance For Christmas" as well as the classic "Christmas With The Kranks." MCL is best known for his series regular role as Big Mike on the NBC TV series "CHUCK." He recently completed production on a new Tyler Perry tv drama "All The Queens Men" streaming now on BET+. Also, he just finished production on "Nothing Is Impossible" on PureFlix and he is currently working as a guest star on the new sitcom "Sprung." MCL is in pre-production on several projects as a writer and/or producer and has released on PureFlix.com his hilarious talk show Pure Comedy, which he also hosts. Don't miss MCL's DryBar Comedy special "Mark Christopher Lawrence: Clean Outta Compton."

ABOUT CHANCE THEATER

Proud to be one of the leading ensemble-driven theatre companies in Southern California, CHANCE THEATER has received the National Theatre Company grant from American Theatre Wing for "nurturing a community of artists in ways that strengthen and demonstrate the quality, diversity, and dynamism of American theatre." The Chance recently won eight OC Theatre Guild Awards, including Outstand Production of a Musical for its intimate revival of Fun Home. Previously, Chance Theater won eight Ovation Awards, including four for Best Production of a Musical (Intimate Theatre), as well as four LADCC Awards, including the Polly Warfield Award for Outstanding Season. The Anaheim City Council named Chance Theater "the Official Resident Theater Company of Anaheim" in 2014, and Arts Orange County has twice named the Chance as "Outstanding Arts Organization." Known for using bold and personal storytelling to promote dialogue and connection within the Southern California theatrical landscape, the Chance is committed to contributing to a more compassionate, connected and creative community. As a constituent member of Theatre Communications Group, The Theatrical Producers League of Los Angeles, and OC Theatre Guild, Chance Theater continues to bring national attention to the Southern California and Orange County theater scenes.