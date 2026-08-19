Catalina Museum for Art & History to Host End of Summer Party in Avalon

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The Catalina Museum for Art & History invites guests to close out the season with its highly anticipated End of Summer Party, an evening of art, community and celebration, on Saturday, September 12, 2026 from 4 to 7 p.m. This year's event will honor the Hinchliffe Family, the Bombard Family and Michael Alegria, Fire Chief for the City of Avalon, in recognition of their contributions to Catalina Island and its community.

The celebration will feature refreshments by Avalon Smokehouse, entertainment by Upstream and an auction featuring special items, including plein air paintings. Individual tickets are $200 for museum members and $250 for general admission and include food, beverages and entertainment. Proceeds from the event support the museum's exhibitions, educational programs and ongoing mission to connect the Catalina community through art and history.

The End of Summer Party is one of the museum's signature annual fundraisers, bringing together residents, visitors and supporters for an evening celebrating Catalina's vibrant community while raising essential support for the museum's year-round exhibitions, public programs and educational initiatives.

For more information about the Catalina Museum for Art & History, visit CatalinaMuseum.org.

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