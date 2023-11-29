Catalina Museum Presents December Festivities: FIRST FRIDAYS And An LMU Choir Holiday Concert

The museum's First Fridays series continues for a special Holiday Sip & Shop event on Friday, December 1.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

Catalina Museum for Art & History has announced new programming for December, inviting visitors to partake in enriching activities throughout the month. 

The museum's First Fridays series continues for a special Holiday Sip & Shop event on Friday, December 1 from 5-7 p.m. Complimentary champagne and cider will be provided during the First Friday event. All items in the Museum Store that evening will be 25% off. Museum members will receive their 15% discount on top of that discount. Attendees will also enjoy free admission to the museum's galleries, digital theater and open-air plazas. The evening kicks off a pre-holiday sale, running from December 1-24, offering discounts on all museum store items and exclusive member savings, including an array of treasures available on the $1 and $5 tables. 

Experience the joyous sounds of the season at the museum during a free Holiday Concert with Loyola Marymount University (LMU) on Saturday, December 16 from 6-7:30 p.m., featuring a performance by the LMU Choir. This festive tradition invites guests to explore the museum's galleries, including The History of Catalina Island and special exhibitions Lasting ImpressionsCabinet of Curiosities: 70 Objects for 70 Years, and Time Changes All Odds: Photography & Catalina. Holiday classics will be performed by the LMU Choir in the museum's outdoor Schreiner Family Plaza. Holiday cookies will be provided. Guests can enjoy a specialty cocktail, Mexican hot chocolate, coffee, tea and other refreshments for purchase. Tamales will also be for sale during the event as an extra holiday treat. Registration is requested.

Patrons Society Members are encouraged to join a special meet and greet from 5:30-6 p.m. with the LMU choir conductor John Flaherty and Bryant Alexander, PhD, Dean and Professor of the College of Communications and Fine Arts at LMU. Light appetizers and drinks will be available. 

More information about Catalina Museum's First Fridays: Holiday Sip & Shop and Holiday Concert with LMU can be found at CatalinaMuseum.org/calendar. The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Mondays. For more information about the Catalina Museum for Art & History, visit CatalinaMuseum.org. 

The Catalina Museum for Art & History offers the best in art and history exhibitions, music and dance performances, lectures by guest speakers from all over the world and the finest in silent, documentary and international film. The museum is located in the heart of Avalon at 217 Metropole Avenue. For more information, the museum may be reached by phone at 310-510-2414 or at its website: CatalinaMuseum.org.

The Loyola Marymount University (LMU) Choruses represent a tradition of artistic excellence with a history that goes back more than 50 years. As stewards of the LMU global vision, the choruses sit in a wonderful position to fully participate in enlivening their creative spirits by participating in performances locally, nationally and abroad. Under the direction of T.J. Harper, DMA, this tradition continues to be enriched through the participation of a diverse group of LMU students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members from the greater Los Angeles area. The chorus members are committed to serving the greater good through inclusive performance projects that engage and educate their audiences and surrounding communities.



