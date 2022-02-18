CVRDIVC Productions Launches New Experience RED DEATH

CVRDIVC Productions, the up and coming team behind the sleeper hits MIDNIGHT and GAME NIGHT, are ready to take you into the 1980s for a club event you won't ever make it out of with their newest experience, RED DEATH.

Inspired by Masque of the Red Death by Edgar Allan Poe, RED DEATH will transport you back to the 1980s for a lively party, put on by the legendary party thrower, Dai Pros- pero, of the Portsmouth Prosperos. However, this party is really to shut in all of the affluent and influential, protecting them from a deadly disease. While the lowly are suffering, the drinks will be spilled and the party won't stop till someone drops dead!

"I have a complete love for Edgar Allan Poe. The way he writes allows for the creators of today to create their own interpretation of his work. I think that adapting Masque of the Red Death into a fun night at the club is something that I have wanted to see," says For- rest Orta, Red Death's creative director, and owner of CVRDIVC Productions. The major goals of the experience is to bring everyone back together and allow for the one-on-one connections, while still delivering an experience that the group is known for.

The party will be held at the brilliantly themed STRUT BAR & CLUB in Costa Mesa, CA on MARCH 16TH, 2022. This experience is suitable for ages 21 and up. Tickets are now on sale. For more information on the experience and purchase tickets, visit http://www.cardiacproductions.com/reddeath.