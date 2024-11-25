American Ballet Theatre To Host 2024 Holiday Benefit At The Beverly Hilton Hotel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Returning to The Beverly Hilton Hotel, American Ballet Theatre will host its Holiday Benefit on Monday, December 16.

The evening will honor Andrew F. Barth for his more than eight years of exemplary leadership service as Chairman of the ABT Board of Trustees with a special dedication to the late Clara Yust, former ABT Trustee and dedicated philanthropist. The evening will ring in the holiday season for a one-night-only performance by ABT's exceptional dancers as they perform excerpts from classical and contemporary ballets including the beloved winter classic, The Nutcracker.

Repertory for ABT's 2024 Holiday Benefit will include excerpts from Raymonda, Great Galloping Gottschalk, La Boutique, Sylvia Pas de Deux, Neo, Sinatra Suite, and Alexei Ratmansky's The Nutcracker, along with ABT Studio Company dancer Brady Farrar's Flight of the Bumblebee.

ABT dancers scheduled to perform are Aran Bell, Lauren Bonfiglio, Herman Cornejo, Jarod Curley, Thomas Forster, Breanne Granlund, Catherine Hurlin, Hannah Marshall, Chloe Misseldine, SunMi Park, Calvin Royal III, Hee Seo, Cory Stearns, Devon Teuscher, and Cassandra Trenary, as well as ABT Studio Company dancer Brady Farrar.

Guests are encouraged to wear festive cocktail attire and will enjoy dinner following the performance.

*All casting and programming are subject to change.

To learn more and purchase tickets, please visit ABT's website or contact ABT's Special Events Department with any questions.

