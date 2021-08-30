Alonzo King LINES Ballet Announced at Segerstrom Center

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents the mesmerizing dancers of Alonzo King LINES Ballet performing by visionary choreographer Alonzo King.

Leading the performance in Segerstrom Hall is AZOTH, a luminous ballet that premiered in 2019 with music recorded by Charles Lloyd and Jason Moran, complete with a striking light installation by Jim Campbell. Rounding out the evening are repertoire excerpts featuring works set to music by Zakir Hussain, Gabriel Fauré, and Edgar Meyer. The Company will showcase a single performance on Saturday, September 11 at 7:30pm. In 2022 LINES will celebrate its 40th Anniversary with two major theatrical premieres, a film, a book and global touring.

Saxophonist Lloyd, composer-pianist Moran, and King create an unforgettable dialogue between movement and music that illuminates the shared freedom and wonder of their art forms. "Alonzo has a way of hearing," explains Moran. "His choreography becomes melodic content."

Charles Lloyd and Jason Moran share a boundless, multidisciplinary approach to their craft that perfectly complements King's expansive vision for ballet. MacArthur Fellow and Artistic Director for Jazz at Kennedy Center, Moran's performances with Lloyd, Cassandra Wilson, and the late Sam Rivers reveal the scope of Moran's partnerships and music making; Moran also composed the score to the Academy Award-winning film Selma. While in school, Lloyd, a Memphis Hall of Fame inductee, played in Gerald Wilson's big band, and performed with Shostakovich. He went on to perform and compose for Chico Hamilton and Cannonball Adderley; in 1965, formed a quartet with pianist, Keith Jarrett, bassist, Cecil McBee, and drummer, Jack DeJohnette.

This bold new work features a light installation by renowned Bay Area artist Jim Campbell whose work "Day for Night" is a permanent LED exhibit at the top of the San Francisco Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, featuring moving images of Alonzo King LINES Ballet Dancers. Campbell's work is in the collections of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art, the Smithsonian American Art Museum, Whitney Museum of American Art, and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

Single tickets for Alonzo King LINES Ballet at Segerstrom Center for the Arts start at $39 and are now available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket discounts for 10 or more, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.

Thirty-nine years of outstanding, multi-disciplinary collaborations for the stage place Alonzo King LINES Ballet at the forefront of artistic innovation in ballet. With each collaboration, LINES Ballet investigates deeply rooted affinities between Western and Eastern classical forms, elemental materials, the natural world, and the human spirit. At LINES Ballet, the artistic investigation is infinite and essential for it leads to what unites us as human beings: empathy, joy, and the ability to transcend.

LINES Ballet's spring and fall home seasons and global tours share this vision of transformative, revelatory dance with 40,000+ audience members worldwide every year. The Company has been featured at venues such as the Venice Biennale, Monaco Dance Forum, Maison de la Dance de Lyon, the Edinburgh International Festival, Montpellier Danse, the Wolfsburg Festival, the Holland Dance Festival, and the Théâtre National de ChaillIot in Paris.

LINES Ballet is proud of its continuing commitment to dance education and community - serving and impacting lives through the LINES Ballet Training Program, Training Ground, Summer Program, Teens Program, joint BFA Program in Dance with Dominican University of California, in-school community programs, and LINES Dance Center, one of the largest dance facilities on the West Coast.

Alonzo King has been called a visionary choreographer, who is altering the way we look at ballet. King calls his works "thought structures" created by the manipulation of energies that exist in matter through laws, which govern the shapes and movement directions of everything that exists. Named as a choreographer with "astonishing originality" by the New York Times, Alonzo King LINES Ballet has been guided by his unique artistic vision since 1982.

King has works in the repertories of the Royal Swedish Ballet, Frankfurt Ballet, Ballet Bejart, Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo, Joffrey Ballet, Alvin Ailey, Hong Kong Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and many others. He has collaborated with distinguished visual artists, musicians, and composers across the globe including legendary jazz saxophonist Pharaoh Sanders, Hamza al Din, Pawel Szymanski, Jason Moran, Charles Lloyd, Mezzo soprano Maya Lahyani, architect Chris Haas, and tabla master Zakir Hussain.

King was honored with a Dance Magazine Award in 2020. In 2019, he received an Honorary Doctorate from The Juilliard School in recognition of his significant contribution to the field of dance. Renowned for his skill as a teacher, King was also honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Corps de Ballet International Teacher Conference in 2012. An internationally acclaimed guest ballet master, his training philosophy undergirds the educational programming at the Alonzo King LINES Dance Center of San Francisco, which includes the pre-professional Training Program.