A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to South Coast Repertory This Holiday Season

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South Coast Repertory will welcome audiences back to Victorian London for the 46th annual production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, running November 28-December 27 on the Segerstrom Stage. Adapted by Jerry Patch and directed by Hisa Takakuwa, the timeless tale of one man's redemptive journey is one of Orange County's longest-running holiday traditions. This is Takakuwa's sixth season directing the holiday classic.

In connection with the production, SCR is bringing back last year's enormously popular hot chocolate bar with a variety of toppings and souvenir mugs, photo opportunities among the festive lobby décor, snowfall on Ela's Terrace after each performance and pre-show photos with Santa Claus on select weeknights.

SCR Founding Company Member Richard Doyle returns for his sixth year as Ebenezer Scrooge and his 41st year in the production, where he's played many different characters, including the Spirits of Christmas Past and Present, Mr. Fezziwig, Scrooge's nephew Fred, and both solicitors. Doyle has also appeared in 131 SCR productions across its 63 seasons, including memorably The Tavern from SCR's Third Step Theatre (1973), Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (1989), A View From the Bridge (2005) and Kings (2018).

Joining Doyle in A Christmas Carol's cast are Louis Lotorto (Bob Cratchit), Michael Manuel (Jacob Marley's Ghost), Richard Soto (Spirit of Christmas Present), Jennifer Parsons (Spirit of Christmas Past), Diana Burbano (Mrs. Cratchit), Tommy Beck (Young Ebenezer Scrooge), Larry Bates (Fred/Gentleman), Rachel Bailey (Pursued Maiden/Fan), Eduardo Enrikez (Joe, Young Jacob Marley), ), Bo Foxworth (Mr. Fezziwig/Gentleman/Solicitor), Thomas Anawalt (Topper/Puppet Show), Erika Schindele (Sally/Scavenger/Toy Lady), Nick Slimmer (Thomas Shelley/Spirit of Christmas Yet to Come, Melody Butiu (Mrs. Fezziwig/Solicitor) and Awni Abdi-Bahri (Belle/Mrs. Shelley).

The understudies are Kaci Hamilton (Mrs. Fezziwig, Mrs. Cratchit, Spirit of Christmas Past and Sally), Michael Polak (Bob Cratchit Spirit of Christmas Present, Fred, Jacob Marley's Ghost) and David Nevell (Ebenezer Scrooge).

The adult cast is joined by 16 young performers, who are divided into two eight-person teams, which alternate performances. The child actors are students in the SCR Theatre Conservatory who auditioned for their roles after completing at least two years of theatre training in the Conservatory.

The Red Team features Tessany Azizi (Martha Cratchit), Nathan Broxton (Peter Cratchit), Lucy Wilson (Belinda Cratchit), Finley Roberts (Tiny Tim), Kathrina Ware (Teen Girl About Town), Yunah Choi (Girl About Town), Ivy Granadino (Boy Scrooge/Oliver Shelley) and Matthew Cerdan Locks (Turkey Boy)

The Green Team features Sophia Gong (Martha Cratchit), Isaac Person (Peter Cratchit), Audrey Moorefield (Belinda Cratchit), Veda Chaudhary (Tiny Tim), Victoria Johnson (Teen Girl About Town), Seraphina Chantana (Girl About Town), Penelope Main (Boy Scrooge/Oliver Shelley) and Nathaniel Main (Turkey Boy).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 06 Hrs 03 Min 55 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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