A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Open at Rose Center Theater This Holiday Season

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Rose Center Theater will ring in the holidays with A Christmas Carol, the Broadway musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' beloved tale with music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken. The production runs for seven performances only, from Sunday, November 29 through Sunday, December 20, 2026, at Rose Center Theater. Tickets go on sale to the public Monday, October 26.

With music by Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors), lyrics by Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime), and a book by Mike Ockrent and Lynn Ahrens, A Christmas Carol follows Ebenezer Scrooge, a bitter, penny-pinching moneylender who is visited on Christmas Eve by the ghost of his late partner, Jacob Marley, and three spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Over one extraordinary night, Scrooge revisits his own story and discovers that it is never too late to change his heart.

Special Event: The Fezziwig Christmas Ball, A Rose Gala Fundraiser

On Saturday, December 5, Rose Center Theater invites guests to step into Old Fezziwig's warehouse for Mr. Fezziwig's Christmas Ball, A Rose Gala Fundraiser. The evening begins at 6:00 PM with a festive Christmas feast and a celebratory glass of bubbly, followed by the 7:30 PM performance of A Christmas Carol.

Gala tickets are $60 and include the reception and a performance ticket. Specialty drinks, raffle tickets for holiday gift baskets, and themed merchandise will be available for purchase. All proceeds support Rose Center Theater's mission to bring affordable, high-quality performing arts to the community. Space is limited, and early booking is strongly recommended.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 08 Hrs 03 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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