A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Open at Rose Center Theater This Holiday Season
The show will have seven performances only, November 29 through December 20, with a special holiday gala, A Fezziwig's Christmas Ball.
Rose Center Theater will ring in the holidays with A Christmas Carol, the Broadway musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' beloved tale with music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken. The production runs for seven performances only, from Sunday, November 29 through Sunday, December 20, 2026, at Rose Center Theater. Tickets go on sale to the public Monday, October 26.
With music by Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors), lyrics by Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime), and a book by Mike Ockrent and Lynn Ahrens, A Christmas Carol follows Ebenezer Scrooge, a bitter, penny-pinching moneylender who is visited on Christmas Eve by the ghost of his late partner, Jacob Marley, and three spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Over one extraordinary night, Scrooge revisits his own story and discovers that it is never too late to change his heart.
Special Event: The Fezziwig Christmas Ball, A Rose Gala Fundraiser
On Saturday, December 5, Rose Center Theater invites guests to step into Old Fezziwig's warehouse for Mr. Fezziwig's Christmas Ball, A Rose Gala Fundraiser. The evening begins at 6:00 PM with a festive Christmas feast and a celebratory glass of bubbly, followed by the 7:30 PM performance of A Christmas Carol.
Gala tickets are $60 and include the reception and a performance ticket. Specialty drinks, raffle tickets for holiday gift baskets, and themed merchandise will be available for purchase. All proceeds support Rose Center Theater's mission to bring affordable, high-quality performing arts to the community. Space is limited, and early booking is strongly recommended.
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