Special: Elton Dom: The Young Elton Experience at Rose Center Theater in Westminster

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Elton Dom: The Young Elton Experience at Rose Center Theater

Dates: October 16 – 18, 2026

Venue: Rose Center Theater · Westminster, CA · 14140 All American Way, Westminster, CA 92683 92683

Type: Theatrical Event | Box office: 2123925800

Prepare to be transported back to the birth of a legend with ELTON DOM: THE YOUNG ELTON EXPERIENCE!

This electrifying show stars 21-year-old musical prodigy DOMINICK FULCO, who doesn’t just sing the hits—he becomes the era-defining icon who first stormed the stage with raw energy and outrageous glamour. Backed by a powerhouse 9-piece band, Elton Dom blazes through all of Sir Elton’s greatest hits with the frenetic passion of the early '70s, capturing every note, every flamboyant flick of the wrist, and every ounce of the rock 'n' roll spectacle that made Elton John a global superstar.

Forget the gentle nostalgia of later years—this is a high-voltage, piano-pounding journey to the moment the rocket first launched. It’s not a tribute; it’s a time machine.

Originall premiering in sold out performances in Tampa, Florida, ELTON DOM is now on a national tour and coming to Orange County for 4 performances only!

Orange County's Rose Center Theater (Westminster, CA)

October 16 @ 7:30PM

October 17 @ 2:30PM

October 17 @ 7:30PM

October 18 @ 1:00PM

Age recommendation:

Appropriate for all ages.

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