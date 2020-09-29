Yale Symphony Orchestra Moves to the Digital Space

William Boughton, director of the YSO, described the adaptation to an online environment as “impossible.”

The Yale Symphony Orchestra is making the switch to a digital format, Yale Daily News reports.

The company meets twice a week over Zoom to listen to recordings, discuss them, and experiment with pieces.

"It's been okay so far because everyone has been willing to be pretty flexible," said Aditya Chander GRD '25, concertmaster of the YSO. "But obviously, it's nothing like the way that we've had to do it."

When rehearsing, one person unmutes their microphone while the others continue to play along muted. Sometimes a student shares a metronome with the rest of the group to keep everyone on the same beat.

The switch to digital has had its benefits, however. The group has had opportunities to play with prestigious musicians such as Miriam Hartman, principal violist of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra.

The YSO is currently preparing for online performances, with the annual Halloween show up first.

