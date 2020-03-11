Yale Repertory Theatre Announces New Audience Capacity and Ticket Policies and Revised Performance Schedule For A RAISIN IN THE SUN

In response to Yale University's March 7 recommendation that all campus events of more than 100 people (excluding classes) be postponed, canceled, or adjusted, in order to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Yale Repertory Theatre has implemented new audience capacity and ticket policies and a revised performance schedule for Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun, directed by Carl Cofield.



The production will begin performances as scheduled on Friday, March 13, and continue through April 4 with strict modifications, effective immediately, that limit the audience capacity to 100 people per performance.



In addition, all Will Power! high school student morning matinee performances have been canceled. Yale Rep will record a performance of the production and make it available to educators to show in their classrooms, consistent with provisions made by Actors' Equity Association.

NEW AUDIENCE CAPACITY AND TICKET POLICIES

All existing orders placed prior to March 9 have been canceled and will be refunded. New bookings for each performance, with a total capacity of 100 audience members, will be available beginning on Wednesday, March 11 at 2PM. All tickets under this new policy will be distributed free of charge, limit two per person.



"We are committed to sharing director Carl Cofield's magnificent production with as many people as possible. Because most performances already far exceed the new 100-person maximum capacity, we have determined that the most equitable solution is to immediately cancel and refund all existing orders and start fresh," said Artistic Director James Bundy.



Bundy continued, "We also are committed to making Lorraine Hansberry's masterpiece as accessible and comfortable as possible for all who attend. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the virus can spread between people who are within six feet of one another. Because the capacity of the University Theatre is greater than 600 seats, we are able to invite audience members to reserve up to two tickets for the date of their choice, entirely free of charge, and provide adequate space to ensure each person's enjoyment."



All seating will be general admission so that each audience member can choose where they wish to sit. In addition, hand sanitizer and wipes will be available onsite.



All tickets purchased or reserved prior to March 9 have been canceled and will not be honored.



Complimentary tickets, up to two per person, will be available beginning Wednesday, March 11 at 2PM, online at yalerep.org, by phone (203) 432-1234, and in person at the Box Office (1120 Chapel Street).



A wait list will be available beginning one hour prior to the start of each performance, but under no circumstances will a performance exceed 100 audience members.



All group bookings, including student groups, are canceled; and new group requests cannot be accommodated.

NEW PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

All four student matinee performances have been canceled. The previously announced Post-Show Conversations, Senior Reception, Touch Tour, and Relaxed Performance are canceled. Talk Backs, Open Captioning, and Audio Description will proceed as scheduled.



The complete performance schedule is:



Friday, March 13 8PM Preview

Saturday, March 14 8PM Preview

Monday, March 16 8PM Preview

Tuesday, March 17 8PM Preview

Wednesday, March 18 8PM Preview

Thursday, March 19 8PM Opening Night

Friday, March 20 8PM

Saturday, March 21 2PM Talk Back

Saturday, March 21 8PM

Tuesday, March 24 8PM

Wednesday, March 25 2PM

Wednesday, March 25 8PM

Thursday, March 26 8PM

Friday, March 27 8PM

Saturday, March 28 2PM Audio Description, Talk Back

Saturday, March 28 8PM

Friday, April 3 8PM

Saturday, April 4 2PM Open Captioning

Saturday, April 4 8PM





