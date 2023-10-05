YOUNG ARTS MAKERS MIX 'N' MINGLE Announced At Palace Theater, October 18

The Palace Theater is hosting a free networking night for young arts makers, creatives, and administrators to meet other local arts professionals in the community.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

YOUNG ARTS MAKERS MIX 'N' MINGLE Announced At Palace Theater, October 18

On Wednesday, October 18th from 6:00 – 8:30 pm, the Palace Theater is hosting a free networking night for young arts makers, creatives, and administrators to meet other local arts professionals in the community.

This event is part of the theater's CommUNITY Series and supported in part by the Connecticut Community Foundation, Waterbury Arts & Tourism Commission, The Arts & Culture Collaborative of the Waterbury Region, Mary Ellen & Tim Rourke, Rourke Insurance, and Brass Works Brewing Company.

Make new friends and contacts over games of Giant Jenga, Connect Four, & Cornhole, provided by Post University. Throughout the evening, Brass Works Brewing will be offering various samples of their beer. A cash bar will also be available.

The Palace Theater's CommUNITY series offers interactive events featuring a diverse array of presenters and topics with the goal of creating a stronger community.

This is a 21+ event. Reserve your space by emailing Sheree Marcucci at marcucci@palacetheaterct.org

Located in Downtown Waterbury, Connecticut, the Palace Theater is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit performing arts center with a mission “to preserve and operate the historic Palace Theater as a performing arts center and community gathering place that provides a focal point of cultural activity and educational outreach for diverse audiences.”



