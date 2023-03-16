Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Xiomaro to Present New Fine Art Photography at the Connecticut General Assembly's Legislative Office Building

A selection of over 40 large prints will occupy 250 feet of wall space, which visitors can view from either a moving walkway or by strolling up the corridor.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Xiomaro to Present New Fine Art Photography at the Connecticut General Assembly's Legislative Office Building

"The New England National Scenic Trail," a solo photographic exhibition by Xiomaro showcasing the Connecticut portion of the historic hiking route, will be on view April 3 to 14, 2023, at the Connecticut General Assembly's Legislative Office Building located at 300 Capitol Avenue, Hartford.

A selection of over 40 large prints will occupy 250 feet of wall space, which visitors can view from either a moving walkway or by strolling up the corridor that links the Legislative Office Building and the Capitol Building, Connecticut's seat of government. The immersive experience will introduce visitors to the scenic diversity of fields, forests, river valleys, and mountains encountered along the New England National Scenic Trail - also known as the "NET."

Xiomaro to Present New Fine Art Photography at the Connecticut General Assembly's Legislative Office Building

Designated by the U.S. Congress as a national scenic trail in 2009, the 215-mile passage stretches through 39 communities from the Long Island Sound in Connecticut to the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. Although long known to America's first landscape painters and adventurers, "Connecticut's 110-mile portion of the trail is still being discovered by residents who enjoy hiking, walking, and nature," explained Xiomaro (pronounced "SEE-oh-MAH-ro").

Xiomaro to Present New Fine Art Photography at the Connecticut General Assembly's Legislative Office Building

Through the unique perspectives of the artist's photographs, viewers will virtually hike the NET in various seasons and weather conditions to encounter Connecticut's large-scale beauty. But what Xiomaro finds compelling about the trail is more than the sublime long-distance vistas of mountains, valleys, and forests dotted with rural towns. As explained in Unseen Beauty, a short film produced by the National Park Service (NPS), Xiomaro's images reveal the smallest overlooked details of the trail's range of diverse ecosystems. Interesting historic landmarks near the NET are also featured.

Xiomaro to Present New Fine Art Photography at the Connecticut General Assembly's Legislative Office Building

Xiomaro was commissioned in 2016 as a Centennial Artist-in-Residence by the NPS and its partners - the Connecticut Forest and Park Association and the Appalachian Mountain Club - for a year-long project to create an artistic photographic collection of the trail in celebration of the NPS's 100th anniversary. A few images from the collection - consisting of 223 photographs in both Connecticut and Massachusetts - have been published over the past seven years. The 40-plus Connecticut images to be displayed in Hartford, however, comprise the first formal public exhibition.

Xiomaro to Present New Fine Art Photography at the Connecticut General Assembly's Legislative Office Building

Xiomaro is an internationally recognized and exhibited artist specializing in photographing iconic American sites to raise awareness of their history, culture, and natural beauty. He is the author of "Weir Farm National Historic Site" (Arcadia Publishing) with a foreword by Senator Joseph Lieberman. The artist's work has been exhibited at venues such as Harvard University, Fraunces Tavern Museum, Long Island Museum, and Fruitlands Museum, as well as galleries in Scotland and Italy.

Xiomaro to Present New Fine Art Photography at the Connecticut General Assembly's Legislative Office Building

The exhibit is free of charge and is on view from April 3 to 14, 2023, Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, at the Legislative Office Building, 300 Capitol Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106. The exhibition is presented by the artist with the support of the National Park Service, Connecticut Forest and Park Association, Connecticut Land Conservation Council, and Friends of Keney Park. For more information, visit www.xiomaro.com.




Miya Bass, Paris Bennett & More to Star in AINT MISBEHAVIN: THE FATS WALLER MUSICAL at Photo
Miya Bass, Paris Bennett & More to Star in AIN'T MISBEHAVIN': THE FATS WALLER MUSICAL at Westport Country Playhouse
Westport Country Playhouse will kick off its 93rd season with the sassy and sultry musical celebration, “Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical,” winner of the 1978 Tony Award® for Best Musical, from April 11 through April 29. 
William Shakespeares THE WINTERS TALE Comes to Hartford Stage Next Month Photo
William Shakespeare's THE WINTER'S TALE Comes to Hartford Stage Next Month
Over its nearly sixty-year history, Hartford Stage has become synonymous with breathtaking productions of Shakespeare. Since its very first production, Othello in 1964, Connecticut audiences and beyond have traveled to downtown Hartford to experience world-class interpretations of The Bard's favorites and lesser-known works.
Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Foundation Announces Panel Conversation with Recipients of th Photo
Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Foundation Announces Panel Conversation with Recipients of the Joyce C. Willis Artist-in-Residence Grant
The Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Foundation announced today a panel conversation with the three recipients of the Inaugural Joyce C. Willis Artists-in-Residence Grant.
Review: THE ART OF BURNING at Hartford Stage Photo
Review: THE ART OF BURNING at Hartford Stage
What did our critic think of THE ART OF BURNING at Hartford Stage? Kate Snodgrass' world premiere play, The Art of Burning, presented by Hartford Stage in association with Huntington Theater Company, is a disappointingly thin work, though the producing theaters are to be congratulated for supporting new scripts. The production itself, led by the sure hand of Hartford Stage Artistic Director Melia Bensussen, is well cast and fascinating to look at: Luciana Stecconi's scenic design creates an atmosphere of alienation, leaving the characters looking uneasy, often lost, and like chess pieces trying to defend their positions on a brutally cold board. However, the set is more original than the plot, which attempts to put a feminist spin on old themes: marriage is difficult; raising a child is even more difficult; affairs lead to thorny divorce settlements; and children get caught in the middle.

More Hot Stories For You


William Shakespeare's THE WINTER'S TALE Comes to Hartford Stage Next MonthWilliam Shakespeare's THE WINTER'S TALE Comes to Hartford Stage Next Month
March 16, 2023

Over its nearly sixty-year history, Hartford Stage has become synonymous with breathtaking productions of Shakespeare. Since its very first production, Othello in 1964, Connecticut audiences and beyond have traveled to downtown Hartford to experience world-class interpretations of The Bard's favorites and lesser-known works.
Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Foundation Announces Panel Conversation with Recipients of the Joyce C. Willis Artist-in-Residence GrantEdward C. and Ann T. Roberts Foundation Announces Panel Conversation with Recipients of the Joyce C. Willis Artist-in-Residence Grant
March 16, 2023

The Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Foundation announced today a panel conversation with the three recipients of the Inaugural Joyce C. Willis Artists-in-Residence Grant.
Westport Country Playhouse Adds More Shows To 2023 SeasonWestport Country Playhouse Adds More Shows To 2023 Season
March 15, 2023

Westport Country Playhouse has announced the addition to its 2023 season of more Script in Hand playreadings, New Works playreadings, Family Festivities presentations, and Mic in Hand musical events, a new spin-off of the Script in Hand series.
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Comes to Windham Theatre Guild
March 15, 2023

The Windham Theatre Guild presents Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig, opening Friday, March 24th, 2023 at the Burton Leavitt Theatre.
The Ridgefield Playhouse To Screen MET Opera Live in HD's DON GIOVANNI and National Theatre in HD's BEST OF ENEMIESThe Ridgefield Playhouse To Screen MET Opera Live in HD's DON GIOVANNI and National Theatre in HD's BEST OF ENEMIES
March 13, 2023

Great opera and theater continue being screened at the Ridgefield Playhouse this spring courtesy of its FirstLight Home Care Classical Series. From the MET Opera Live in HD it's Don Giovanni on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 1pm.
share