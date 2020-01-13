Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; Goodspeed, HAMILTON & More!

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical or Revue (Equity)

Taven Blanke - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals

Best Actor in a Musical or Revue (Non-Equity)

Jimmy Johansmeyer - GLITZ! - Pantochino Productions

Best Actor in a Play (Equity)

Frank Mastrone - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Music Theatre of CT

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Equity)

Tyler White - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Shepaug Dramatics

Best Actress in a Musical or Revue (Equity)

Josie Todd - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals

Best Actress in a Musical or Revue (Non-Equity)

Lexi White - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - NTT

Best Actress in a Play (Equity)

Mia Dillon - THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY - Hartford Stage

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Equity)

Sybil Haggard - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Landmark Community Theatre

Best Choreography (Equity)

Marc Kimelman - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals

Best Choreography (Non-Equity)

Matthew Guerrera - THE WIZARD OF OZ (SORT OF) - Pantochino Productions

Best Connecticut Playwright

Bert Bernardi - THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions

Best Costume Design (Equity)

Jen Caprio - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals

Best Costume Design (Non-Equity)

Jimmy Johansmeyer - BEAT BUGS: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - Pantochino Productions

Best Direction of a Musical or Revue (Equity)

Gabriel Barre - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals

Best Direction of a Musical or Revue (Non-Equity)

Bert Bernardi - THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions

Best Direction of a Play (Equity)

Kevin Connors - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Music Theatre of CT

Best Direction of a Play (Non-Equity)

Ed Bassett - SHERWOOD; THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD - Phoenix Stage Company

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical (Equity)

BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical (Non-Equity)

THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions

Best Ensemble Performance in a Play (Equity)

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Music Theatre of CT

Best Ensemble Performance in a Play (Non-Equity)

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Sacred Heart University

Best Lighting Design (Equity)

Jason Kantrowitz - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals

Best Lighting Design (Non-Equity)

Ian Diedrich - MATILDA - Landmark Community Theatre

Best Musical (Equity)

BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals

Best Musical (Non-Equity)

THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions

Best Musical Direction (Equity)

Adam Souza - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals

Best Musical Direction (Non-Equity)

Kerri Morris - INTO THE WOODS - Connecticut Theatre Company

Best Original/New Work/New Adaptation

BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals

Best Play (Equity)

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Music Theatre of CT

Best Play (Non-Equity)

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Ridgefield Theater Barn

Best Scenic Design (Equity)

Walt Spangler - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals

Best Scenic Design (Non-Equity)

Von Del Mar - THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions

Best Sound Design (Equity)

Jay Hilton - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals

Best Sound Design (Non-Equity)

Sara Brown - THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions

Best Special Theatrical Event

WEST SIDE STORY IN CONCERT - New Paradigm Theatre & Norwalk Symphony Orchestra

Best Touring Production

HAMILTON - Bushnell

Theatre of the Year (Equity)

Goodspeed Musicals

Theatre of the Year (Non-Equity)

Pantochino Productions

