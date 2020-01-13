Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; Goodspeed, HAMILTON & More!
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Best Actor in a Musical or Revue (Equity)
Taven Blanke - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals
Best Actor in a Musical or Revue (Non-Equity)
Jimmy Johansmeyer - GLITZ! - Pantochino Productions
Best Actor in a Play (Equity)
Frank Mastrone - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Music Theatre of CT
Best Actor in a Play (Non-Equity)
Tyler White - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Shepaug Dramatics
Best Actress in a Musical or Revue (Equity)
Josie Todd - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals
Best Actress in a Musical or Revue (Non-Equity)
Lexi White - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - NTT
Best Actress in a Play (Equity)
Mia Dillon - THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY - Hartford Stage
Best Actress in a Play (Non-Equity)
Sybil Haggard - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Landmark Community Theatre
Best Choreography (Equity)
Marc Kimelman - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals
Best Choreography (Non-Equity)
Matthew Guerrera - THE WIZARD OF OZ (SORT OF) - Pantochino Productions
Best Connecticut Playwright
Bert Bernardi - THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions
Best Costume Design (Equity)
Jen Caprio - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals
Best Costume Design (Non-Equity)
Jimmy Johansmeyer - BEAT BUGS: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - Pantochino Productions
Best Direction of a Musical or Revue (Equity)
Gabriel Barre - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals
Best Direction of a Musical or Revue (Non-Equity)
Bert Bernardi - THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions
Best Direction of a Play (Equity)
Kevin Connors - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Music Theatre of CT
Best Direction of a Play (Non-Equity)
Ed Bassett - SHERWOOD; THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD - Phoenix Stage Company
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical (Equity)
BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical (Non-Equity)
THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions
Best Ensemble Performance in a Play (Equity)
CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Music Theatre of CT
Best Ensemble Performance in a Play (Non-Equity)
THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Sacred Heart University
Best Lighting Design (Equity)
Jason Kantrowitz - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals
Best Lighting Design (Non-Equity)
Ian Diedrich - MATILDA - Landmark Community Theatre
Best Musical (Equity)
BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals
Best Musical (Non-Equity)
THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions
Best Musical Direction (Equity)
Adam Souza - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals
Best Musical Direction (Non-Equity)
Kerri Morris - INTO THE WOODS - Connecticut Theatre Company
Best Original/New Work/New Adaptation
BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals
Best Play (Equity)
CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Music Theatre of CT
Best Play (Non-Equity)
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Ridgefield Theater Barn
Best Scenic Design (Equity)
Walt Spangler - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals
Best Scenic Design (Non-Equity)
Von Del Mar - THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions
Best Sound Design (Equity)
Jay Hilton - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals
Best Sound Design (Non-Equity)
Sara Brown - THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions
Best Special Theatrical Event
WEST SIDE STORY IN CONCERT - New Paradigm Theatre & Norwalk Symphony Orchestra
Best Touring Production
HAMILTON - Bushnell
Theatre of the Year (Equity)
Goodspeed Musicals
Theatre of the Year (Non-Equity)
Pantochino Productions
