The Windham Theatre Guild presents Now and Then, a romantic comedy by Sean Grennan, opening Friday, October 15th as the next live production at the Burton Leavitt Theatre in Willimantic.

Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar where he works, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend Abby two thousand dollars to sit and have a drink with him. Who wouldn't take it? As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and his future with his girlfriend Abby. the young couple begins to realize that this older man is unusually invested in their choices... and the reason he gives them is completely unbelievable. But when a very displeased second stranger arrives, the unbelievable begins to look like it just might be true. Now and Then is a heartfelt romantic comedy about the costs of the choices we make, and the people who make them with us.

Now and Then runs Friday and Saturday, October 15 & 16 at 7:30pm and Sunday, October 17 at 2pm at the Burton Leavitt Theatre, 779 Main Street, Willimantic. Tickets are just $10 and can be purchased online or by calling 860-423-2245. Tickets are also available at the door. All audience members are required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status per the Town of Windham's mask mandate. Seating will include social distancing between parties of approximately 3 feet.

For reservations and information, call the Windham Theatre Guild at 860-423-2245 or buy your tickets on-line at windhamtheatreguild.org.