Windham Theatre Guild Presents ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

The Windham Theatre Guild proudly presents a heartwarming theatrical event for its final Main Stage production of the season...L. M. Montgomery's Anne of Green Gables, dramatized by Joseph Robinette.

It is 1908, and Anne Shirley, a feisty red-haired orphan, arrives by mistake at the Canadian farm of Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert, who had been expecting to adopt a boy. Not all goes smoothly for an unconventional girl in a staid farming community, and the family must decide whether to send her back to the orphanage. Written with great passion and heart, Anne's story forges a lasting bond between the audience and one of literature's most unforgettable free spirits. This play was based on the beloved novel by L.M. Montgomery that has been translated into 36 languages.

This wonderful production is under the direction of Jill Zarcone who also brought One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, The Miracle Worker and To Kill A Mockingbird to life at the Burton Leavitt Theatre.

Anne of Green Gables runs May 31, June 1, 6, 7 & 8 at 7:30pm, and Sunday Matinees on June 2 & 9 at 2:00pm at the Burton Leavitt Theatre, 779 Main Street, Willimantic. Ticket prices are $19 for Adults, $16 for Students/Seniors, and $12 for children under 12. All UCONN, ECSU & QVCC students (with ID) pay the discounted price of $14. Group discounts are also available. Walmart of North Windham sponsors a Thursday night special. Anyone who buys a ticket at the door on Thursday, June 6th will pay the children's price of just $12 a ticket. This special offer does NOT apply to tickets reserved in advance.

For reservations and information, call the Windham Theatre Guild at 860-423-2245 or buy your tickets on-line at windhamtheatreguild.org.





