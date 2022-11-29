Windham Theatre Guild Presents A Reading of A CHRISTMAS CAROL in December
The performance is on Friday, December 16th at 7:30pm.
In 1853, Charles Dickens began public readings of his most popular work, A Christmas Carol. When he ended his performances in 1870, he had read it 127 times. From December 1867 to April 1868, he performed over 400 readings on an American tour in Boston, New York, Washington DC and other east coast cities, including Hartford. A Christmas Carol was his most performed reading on tour.
On December 16th, Mr. Dickens, portrayed by Ken Noll, will come alive again reading A Christmas Carol. It is the same shortened version of the story that Dickens performed. He removed sections for public readings so they would be about 90 minutes including a 10-minute intermission. Dickens was also a professional actor, so, like his readings, this reading will be animated and captivating and will include over 20 different voices.
Ken Noll is a Professor Emeritus of Microbiology at the University of Connecticut and has been performing in community theater for over 20 years. In addition to Mr. Dickens, he also portrays Charles Darwin in various locations and on-line.
A Christmas Carol will be performed on Friday, December 16th at 7:30pm at the Burton Leavitt Theatre, 779 Main Street, Willimantic.
