Windham Theatre Guild Broadway Chorus Starts January 7

It's that time of the year when Windham Theatre Guild Broadway Chorus is gearing up for another terrific concert. This year called "River Of Dreams" features music from 4 outstanding Broadway shows...Mamma Mia!, Movin' Out, Porgy and Bess, and Carousel.

You can be a part of the great Broadway Chorus tradition at WTG. There are no try-outs to become a member of the chorus. All you need is the $35 fee for the music (which you keep), the desire to have a great time singing, and be at least 15 years of age. Director will be Larry Goodwin Ken Clark will be the accompanist.

Rehearsals are on Tuesdays starting on January 7th from 7:00 to 9:00 at the St. Joseph Church Hall. Performances will be on April 24 & 25 at the Burton Leavitt Theatre. For more information, call the Windham Theatre Guild at 423-2245. Come and join the fun.!





