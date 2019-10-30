Westport Country Playhouse To Present Sunday Symposium Following Premiere of Molière's DON JUAN

Westport Country Playhouse will present a Sunday Symposium on November 10, following a 3 p.m. performance of the world premiere translation and adaption of Molière's, "Don Juan," a modern take on the classic, comic satire. Speakers will be Brendan Pelsue, translator and adaptor of "Don Juan," and David Kennedy, Playhouse associate artistic director and director of "Don Juan." They will engage in conversation about the modern-dress production of the classic comedy, moderated by Dana Tanner-Kennedy, production dramaturg for "Don Juan." The Playhouse Sunday Symposium program is free and open to the public.

Brendan Pelsue is a playwright, librettist, and translator whose work has been produced in New York and regionally, including "Wellesley Girl" at the Humana Festival of New American Plays, "Hagoromo" at the Brooklyn Academy Of Music, and "Read to Me" at Portland Stage Company. He also produces the podcast "We Are Not These People" with journalist Natasha Haverty. Originally from Newburyport, MA, he received his MFA from Yale School of Drama and his BA from Brown University, where he received the Weston Prize in playwriting.

David Kennedy is in his eleventh season as Playhouse associate artistic director. He has directed Playhouse productions each season, including "Suddenly Last Summer," "Loot," and "The Invisible Hand," which received the 2016 Connecticut Critics Circle (CCC) Award for Outstanding Production of a Play, and for which Kennedy won the CCC honor for Outstanding Director of a Play. He was previously with Dallas Theater Center, and was founding artistic director of The Lunar Society in Toronto and Milkman Theatre Group in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Moderator Dana Tanner-Kennedy was production dramaturg for Westport Country Playhouse's "Appropriate," "Nora," "Loot," and "Suddenly Last Summer." She is a former literary associate for Yale Repertory Theatre and a former managing editor of Theater magazine. She spent five seasons in the education department at Dallas Theater Center, serving as Associate Director for two, and worked in the literary offices of Atlantic Theater Company and The Public Theater in New York. She is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama, where she earned her MFA and her Doctor of Fine Arts in Dramaturgy and Dramatic Criticism.

Sex, politics, and religion - nothing is sacred in this modern-dress production of "Don Juan." Meet the legendary Don Juan as you've never seen him before. Wherever he goes, the notorious seducer and narcissist leaves behind a trail of broken hearts and society scandals, relying on his trusty sidekick, Sganarelle, to clean up his unruly messes. When an unearthly visitor arrives, Don Juan may finally be forced to confront his wicked ways.

"Don Juan" will be staged from November 5 through November 23. Suggested for ages 14 and up.

The Sunday Symposium Series is supported, in part, by the White Barn Program of the Lucille Lortel Foundation.

Production Sponsor is the Eunice and David Bigelow Foundation. Corporate Production Partner is BNY Mellon Wealth Management. 2019 Season Media Sponsors are Moffly Media and WSHU Public Radio.

Single tickets for "Don Juan" start at $30 during preview performances (November 5 -8), and after November 9 Opening Night, tickets start at $40, and are subject to change based upon availability. Buy early for best prices. Special offers are available for seniors, students, educators, and playwrights. For details, visit westportplayhouse.org/special-offers.

All play titles, artists, and dates are subject to change.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.westportplayhouse.org, or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529, or visit Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport.





